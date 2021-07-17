Or that no one really reads the club comms. Clearly states on the ticket announcement and on the ticket page



"Supporters must use their NFC pass on their smartphone to access the stadium on match day."



Yes you use your NFC pass mate



Or its new tech to many and never used anything like this before.I am relatively young but I would be asking the same question as I am not sure how it all works. And using NFC pass could mean you need to download one for the game or use the one you have. Very valid question IMO.Once everyone has done it once or twice its quite simple but took me a little while to get my head around it for the Palace game and not everyone attended that game so will have questions.