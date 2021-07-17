« previous next »
Craig S

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18040 on: Today at 04:03:48 pm
Bilbao
Craig S

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18041 on: Today at 04:04:05 pm
Osasuna
swoopy

  not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #18042 on: Today at 04:08:52 pm
Another thing I dislike. Having to click and block then clicking "select this block" or equivalent. Why is it not just one click!
Also when you exit a block back to the block selection screen the whole page refreshes twice before allowing you to select anything. Why!
VVM

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18043 on: Today at 04:23:59 pm
Looks like pretty reasonable availability left, hopefully gets down to general sale then.
Lfcameron7

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18044 on: Today at 04:28:04 pm
Are they only reducing capacity in MSU then? Or will there be gaps in every block/stand?
cmulls5

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18045 on: Today at 04:38:17 pm
Is there anyway to just select a block and get any seat in it? or will it that way for bigger sales?
The choose seats for me thing seems to just default to 102.
jonnypb

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18046 on: Today at 04:48:40 pm
Quote from: VVM on Today at 03:12:44 pm
Yeah that's actually a good change to be fair as people without the correct criteria basketing tickets was becoming a bit of an annoying issue.

Totally agree, I've just tried to see what the new system is like for the members sale on Friday and when you try to login it just kicks you back to the login page.
Shaneee.

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18047 on: Today at 04:57:44 pm
Does anyone know if the name on a members card can be changed the same way it was for STHs?
DIOJIM

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18048 on: Today at 05:01:06 pm
Quote from: Shaneee. on Today at 04:57:44 pm
Does anyone know if the name on a members card can be changed the same way it was for STHs?

Members cards are no longer in use, you can speak to fan services via their live chat option though in order to get the members account details changed. Might have left it a bit late mind you, sure they'll have tons of ongoing queries! 
red_Mark1980

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18049 on: Today at 05:02:40 pm
People are picking the lower Anny?

Then again maybe that's where they have limited numbers because of 75% capacity
Craig S

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18050 on: Today at 05:17:45 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 05:02:40 pm
People are picking the lower Anny?

Then again maybe that's where they have limited numbers because of 75% capacity

Most of the yellow are due to reduced seats. pitchside blocks, front rows removed. Back of anny removed. Some big squares in main stand.

There does not seem to be much actually sold in any of the blocks
scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18051 on: Today at 05:29:40 pm
Quote from: Shaneee. on Today at 04:57:44 pm
Does anyone know if the name on a members card can be changed the same way it was for STHs?

If you have 13+ from 18/19 then no because you have missed the fan update.

if you have 13+ from 19/20 you will be able to do it soon.

If you have less than 13, then not yet.
includo

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18052 on: Today at 05:31:36 pm
Do they have the pick any seat option like they do for hospo?
kalle-anka

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18053 on: Today at 05:43:41 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 08:01:53 am
Was a fair few more than that... they also release all the restricted view seats 20 mins into the 4+ sales once most the normal ones have gone

1500 ish tickets total per match

Id say it was less than 500 tickets.. but yeah the restricted view wasnt in the initial sale. But its kinda joke that out of the 10k tickets for the members sale at least 1k has a letter box view but thats life I guess.
redman1974

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18054 on: Today at 06:07:50 pm
I've brought 1 ticket each for the 2 friendlys do i need to download each ticket to my Google pay wallet via nfc  or will they work on my ST that I've already downloaded into there. 
Billy Elliot

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18055 on: Today at 06:16:01 pm
Quote from: redman1974 on Today at 06:07:50 pm
I've brought 1 ticket each for the 2 friendlys do i need to download each ticket to my Google pay wallet via nfc  or will they work on my ST that I've already downloaded into there.

The fact you need to ask that goes to show how shit communication from the club has been.
Welshred

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18056 on: Today at 06:18:14 pm
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 06:16:01 pm
The fact you need to ask that goes to show how shit communication from the club has been.

Or that no one really reads the club comms. Clearly states on the ticket announcement and on the ticket page

"Supporters must use their NFC pass on their smartphone to access the stadium on match day."

Quote from: redman1974 on Today at 06:07:50 pm
I've brought 1 ticket each for the 2 friendlys do i need to download each ticket to my Google pay wallet via nfc  or will they work on my ST that I've already downloaded into there. 

Yes you use your NFC pass mate
ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18057 on: Today at 06:32:47 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:18:14 pm
Or that no one really reads the club comms. Clearly states on the ticket announcement and on the ticket page

"Supporters must use their NFC pass on their smartphone to access the stadium on match day."

Yes you use your NFC pass mate

Or its new tech to many and never used anything like this before.

I am relatively young but I would be asking the same question as I am not sure how it all works.  And using NFC pass could mean you need to download one for the game or use the one you have.  Very valid question IMO.

Once everyone has done it once or twice its quite simple but took me a little while to get my head around it for the Palace game and not everyone attended that game so will have questions.
redman1974

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18058 on: Today at 06:34:41 pm
I no I use the NFC pass but will the 2 friendlys that I've brought be on that in with the ST I've got on there or  do you have to download these 2 gajes onto it also. There is no option for that
xRedmanLFCx

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18059 on: Today at 08:28:30 pm
Quote from: ant on July 17, 2021, 05:53:42 pm
the whole concept of Friends and Family was/is to buy tickets for people linked to your LFC Membership account when they could not do it themselves or so you could be together in the ground.

historically people didnt have internet or smartphones when F&F was introduced with Fancards, but times have changed and so has the internet and mobile phones.

has the concept changed for just exchanging tickets between F&F from 2021-22 season or can you still buy tickets for more than 20 F&F if they are linked to your account before the 11 August ?

so whats the score if you have more than 20 F&F linked to your account for 2021-22 season :

1. Can you still buy tickets for those F&F during the season and leave them on your list or add more if its just to buy tickets ?

2. You have to select just 20 F&F maximum before the 11 August ?

3. What happens if you leave more than 20 F&F and dont select just 20 before the 11 August, do the club select for you and just keep the first 20 alphabetically, the first 20 chronologically or the first 20 you linked ?

Im thinking that the new system will be able to check and log all ticket exchanges during the season on your account and block any exchages when you hit 20, like that you dont have to delete F&F from your list if you have more that 20 come the 11 August. Any F&F you add after that date will only be to buy tickets for them and not to exchange tickets with them.

Anyone else thinking that might be the case ?

I fully uderstand you cant add F&F to your account from the 11 August, which is daft, but is that just F&F you might exchage a ticket with from your own account or is it F&F end of ?

The wording on the clubs web site is confusing and the new system is as well.

any ideas or advice would be appreciated.

cheers,

ant

YNWA

Great post.
xRedmanLFCx

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18060 on: Today at 08:42:13 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 02:22:29 pm
Before fan update 8200 guaranteed and 1800 general sale

4+ games do not actually always have 10000 tickets available but some smaller ones have more, so it averages out

Post fan update it was 6500 guaranteed and 3500 general sale

Given the temp reduction in crowds I would expect the members allocation to drop slightly, but at full capacity after this change it should be 6800 to 3200 ratio, give or take a handful

Where did you get these figures? Thanks for sharing.
ToneLa

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18061 on: Today at 10:10:11 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:18:14 pm
Or that no one really reads the club comms. Clearly states on the ticket announcement and on the ticket page

"Supporters must use their NFC pass on their smartphone to access the stadium on match day."

Yes you use your NFC pass mate

They do have an option if you cannot do NFC. For ST holders.

I dunno about non ST holders, I hope so

https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/tkt-how-will-i-access-the-stadium-if-i-do-not-have-a-compatible-smartphone
