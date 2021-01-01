« previous next »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 06:19:10 am
That's the way I envisioned it.

It's easy enough to set up a new "supporter ID" for someone.

I've just done it for my girlfriend, as hoping to take her to one of the friedlies (if the STH don't buy them all up).

I love the idea of giving preference to STH and members on 13+ ( you know the ones guaranteed access to games next season).

Seems really fair to me. Why not make it an exclusive event for them.

I know, its not like they dont get to enough matches. Still not sure why STHs get priority to be honest but hey hoitll never change!

I was going to say, I dont think the STH uptake would be high for the friendlies but after I read, Juniors (aged 16 and under)  FREE  tickets can be purchased at a ratio of 3:1 with at least one accompanying adult. They could get gobbled up

Might go the late KO one
Quote from: kalle-anka on Yesterday at 08:27:16 pm
Not even 500 tickets for United or Everton remaining after the initial 13+ sale the last 2-3 seasons.

Was a fair few more than that... they also release all the restricted view seats 20 mins into the 4+ sales once most the normal ones have gone

1500 ish tickets total per match
For those saying they are using their mates ST's and memberships for the friendlies I dont think these tickets are transferable?

They put in the post about tickets last week that any game with reduced capacity you wont be allowed to transfer.. you might want to verify with live chat before purchasing
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 06:19:10 am
That's the way I envisioned it.

It's easy enough to set up a new "supporter ID" for someone.

I've just done it for my girlfriend, as hoping to take her to one of the friedlies (if the STH don't buy them all up).

I love the idea of giving preference to STH and members on 13+ ( you know the ones guaranteed access to games next season).

Seems really fair to me. Why not make it an exclusive event for them.

There is no priority for 13+ Members for the friendlies
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 08:04:45 am
There is no priority for 13+ Members for the friendlies

I know. I had read someone suggesting there should be. You know because they are better people
