That's the way I envisioned it.



It's easy enough to set up a new "supporter ID" for someone.



I've just done it for my girlfriend, as hoping to take her to one of the friedlies (if the STH don't buy them all up).



I love the idea of giving preference to STH and members on 13+ ( you know the ones guaranteed access to games next season).



Seems really fair to me. Why not make it an exclusive event for them.



I know, it’s not like they don’t get to enough matches. Still not sure why STHs get priority to be honest but hey ho…it’ll never change!I was going to say, I don’t think the STH uptake would be high for the friendlies but after I read, ‘Juniors (aged 16 and under) – FREE – tickets can be purchased at a ratio of 3:1 with at least one accompanying adult.’ They could get gobbled upMight go the late KO one…