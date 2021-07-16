The overall objective here is to make it easier to use your tickets BUT also ensure that the person attending the game gets the credit, that is 100% the next step here.



If done right it will spread the tickets, and coupled with the Anfield Road development will see the number of tickets needed reduced.



it should also stop the closed shops all over the place without taking tickets off people



i really don't see what the issue is with these plans



No I like it especially if it could be used for aways in future as well. That's assuming it's used correctly and there aren't loopholes which there tends to be in everything that is done regarding ticketing - but a more accurate reflection in credits of who is attending the games even if people game who they give the tickets to (which happens anyway) at least gives people credits for games they are attending.Realistically the away ladders apart from a solid core of reds who do every single game would be a lot more evenly spread based on who actually goes the games. The younger people who go in on the same persons card who no longer attends would find themselves being in control of their own destiny rather than at the behest of someone 'allowing' them to continue to go.Thing is the guy that sorts me his ticket for FA Cup and League Cup aways would be forced to either start going to them all again, or give to me, or possibly actually give to someone he actually knows better/would rather take control of the credits going forwards which would feel aul arse but at least whatever he decided, the person going/he himself would be rewarded for it.And as I used in my example we've had a mate coming with us on spares in Europe whenever one of our ten can't go because of work or whatever - so he actually has full attendance over 3-4 seasons - this way he'd qualify for the auto cup (or at least be able to register) and that would be fair to me - even if technically he has queue jumped as wouldn't have had to have attained his first credit directly from the club. Some of the other lads wouldn't be able to enter the auto cup but then they might decide ensure they attend them all in future.Sonofkenny, it would also be interesting if those without active memberships were able to create light memberships and then use their accumulated credits in future? You wouldn't really need to do things like the 'fan update' to transfer over to the active person using a card, because game by game they would be anyway. E.g if one of our lads stopped going the league cup for some reason and my mum ended up doing them all - she'd be able to buy a light membership in the summer and she'd have the games she attended as part of her history - that would be cool.