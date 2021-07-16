« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales

Re: Members Sales
July 16, 2021, 12:36:52 pm
If all this is gonna lead to credits being given those who attend after the transfer to F&F its clearly just gonna lead to people transferring them so their friends & family reach the 13 game mark?
Re: Members Sales
July 16, 2021, 12:59:41 pm
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on July 16, 2021, 12:36:52 pm
If all this is gonna lead to credits being given those who attend after the transfer to F&F its clearly just gonna lead to people transferring them so their friends & family reach the 13 game mark?

yes, that's exactly what's going to happen lol. Only way to get to 13 now is either a lot of luck or a good network.
Re: Members Sales
July 16, 2021, 01:00:49 pm
What's the deal with this NFC wallet thing? Does that have to be downloaded by every single person on your list to enable the ticket to be sent to whoever is using it?
Re: Members Sales
July 16, 2021, 01:01:47 pm
Quote from: Hij on July 16, 2021, 11:18:24 am
As far as we know so far, I think the answer to this question is yes.

I actually partly like this having though about it. We have a group of 12, on various ladders at different heights and all in a whats app group and the amount of people who suddenly decide they want to give a spare from the group pot to a mate, girlfriend, bloke they met in the pub, etc random person is ridiculous as I think it would be much fairer to ask people in the group if anyone who doesn't qualify would like to go first. This may push us towards doing that instead which IMO is preferable. It should be people in the group first, then close friends/family if somehow it's still a spare ticket.

But as I say, curiously, in this instance when someone in the group has got a spare ticket, you actually need your friends and family to be on your mates list of 20 rather than your own. If there's a league cup spare in the group and it's still spare after offering it in the group, I wouldn't give me mum a spare ticket from me, I would have someone who couldn't go, give that ticket to her and then I would go to the game with me mum and sit next to her with her on the spare ticket. So it becomes quite confusing who needs to go where - I need people's kids/family on my 20 rather than on theirs.

argh it's confusing. I think the 20 quickly adds up assuming you're just repaying ticket favours off to people. I owe three different sets of groups tickets (they've sorted us last season either in tickets or transport) and that takes up 12 slots for 3 games that they may or may not even go to but adding them 'just in case'.
Re: Members Sales
July 16, 2021, 01:16:38 pm
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on July 16, 2021, 12:36:52 pm
If all this is gonna lead to credits being given those who attend after the transfer to F&F its clearly just gonna lead to people transferring them so their friends & family reach the 13 game mark?

Said this would happen a while ago.

Thought the plans were to reduce the number of F&F after this season so in theory it would make this harder to do?

Re: Members Sales
July 16, 2021, 01:39:40 pm
If the 20 friends and family stops everyone boxing everyone off left right and centre I'm happy enough
Re: Members Sales
July 16, 2021, 01:41:04 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 16, 2021, 01:00:49 pm
What's the deal with this NFC wallet thing? Does that have to be downloaded by every single person on your list to enable the ticket to be sent to whoever is using it?

Yes
Re: Members Sales
July 16, 2021, 02:21:29 pm
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on July 16, 2021, 12:36:52 pm
If all this is gonna lead to credits being given those who attend after the transfer to F&F its clearly just gonna lead to people transferring them so their friends & family reach the 13 game mark?
Why is that a big deal if people who actually attend the games get the credits and build up the required attendance?

I guess what you are saying is that someone with 19/18 could 'leg up' a mate by deciding on 5-6 games to not attend and pass onto their mate which the mate otherwise might not have been able to purchase. But at the very least they would have attended. Plus to be honest if the number soon went up to 14/15 that might not always be in the interest of the person on 18/19 to be dishing theirs out to a lower level.

Who knows, but generally speaking, the person attending getting the credit (as much as is possible) is the right move IMO.
Re: Members Sales
July 16, 2021, 02:30:28 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on July 16, 2021, 01:39:40 pm
If the 20 friends and family stops everyone boxing everyone off left right and centre I'm happy enough
Yep. Essentially will keep our tickets in house especially if it gets rolled out away.

Plus if the credit is passed, we've got a fella who through a spare from someone or other should be able to pre register for the Auto Cup scheme before any ballot but has zero credits.
Re: Members Sales
July 16, 2021, 02:38:37 pm
Do the 20 friends and family have to be members themselves?
Re: Members Sales
July 16, 2021, 02:41:34 pm
Quote from: benitezexpletives on July 16, 2021, 02:38:37 pm
Do the 20 friends and family have to be members themselves?

No, can be anyone
Re: Members Sales
July 16, 2021, 02:45:38 pm
The overall objective here is to make it easier to use your tickets BUT also ensure that the person attending the game gets the credit, that is 100% the next step here.

If done right it will spread the tickets, and coupled with the Anfield Road development will see the number of tickets needed reduced.

it should also stop the closed shops all over the place without taking tickets off people

i really don't see what the issue is with these plans
Re: Members Sales
July 16, 2021, 02:52:22 pm
Quote from: benitezexpletives on July 16, 2021, 02:38:37 pm
Do the 20 friends and family have to be members themselves?

They just need to sign up on website to receive a Supporter ID and thats it
Re: Members Sales
July 16, 2021, 03:00:29 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on July 16, 2021, 02:45:38 pm
The overall objective here is to make it easier to use your tickets BUT also ensure that the person attending the game gets the credit, that is 100% the next step here.

If done right it will spread the tickets, and coupled with the Anfield Road development will see the number of tickets needed reduced.

it should also stop the closed shops all over the place without taking tickets off people

i really don't see what the issue is with these plans

I do, it'll kick me out of the guaranteed tickets club  ;D

I can't really complain about it though (and haven't). The system the way it is and has been suited me as I know enough people that asked for tickets to top up on the games that I went to myself to get my card over the 13. I've no complaints whatsoever about it changing to the person that attends the game only getting the credit.
Re: Members Sales
July 16, 2021, 03:03:05 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on July 16, 2021, 02:45:38 pm
The overall objective here is to make it easier to use your tickets BUT also ensure that the person attending the game gets the credit, that is 100% the next step here.

If done right it will spread the tickets, and coupled with the Anfield Road development will see the number of tickets needed reduced.

it should also stop the closed shops all over the place without taking tickets off people

i really don't see what the issue is with these plans

So.just to confirm. If I have a ticket for a match but Im unable to attend. I then pass it on to someone on my F&F list. Do they take the credit or do you?  Only because, if its the latter then the person going the game isnt taking the credit its just the person purchasing it
Re: Members Sales
July 16, 2021, 03:04:59 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on July 16, 2021, 03:03:05 pm
So.just to confirm. If I have a ticket for a match but Im unable to attend. I then pass it on to someone on my F&F list. Do they take the credit or do you?  Only because, if its the latter then the person going the game isnt taking the credit its just the person purchasing it

If you don't go, you don't get the credit.

I'd guess if that person is a member then they get the credit. If they aren't a member then no one does.
Re: Members Sales
July 16, 2021, 03:05:26 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on July 16, 2021, 02:45:38 pm
The overall objective here is to make it easier to use your tickets BUT also ensure that the person attending the game gets the credit, that is 100% the next step here.

If done right it will spread the tickets, and coupled with the Anfield Road development will see the number of tickets needed reduced.

it should also stop the closed shops all over the place without taking tickets off people

i really don't see what the issue is with these plans
No I like it especially if it could be used for aways in future as well. That's assuming it's used correctly and there aren't loopholes which there tends to be in everything that is done regarding ticketing - but a more accurate reflection in credits of who is attending the games even if people game who they give the tickets to (which happens anyway) at least gives people credits for games they are attending.

Realistically the away ladders apart from a solid core of reds who do every single game would be a lot more evenly spread based on who actually goes the games. The younger people who go in on the same persons card who no longer attends would find themselves being in control of their own destiny rather than at the behest of someone 'allowing' them to continue to go.

Thing is the guy that sorts me his ticket for FA Cup and League Cup aways would be forced to either start going to them all again, or give to me, or possibly actually give to someone he actually knows better/would rather take control of the credits going forwards which would feel aul arse but at least whatever he decided, the person going/he himself would be rewarded for it.

And as I used in my example we've had a mate coming with us on spares in Europe whenever one of our ten can't go because of work or whatever - so he actually has full attendance over 3-4 seasons - this way he'd qualify for the auto cup (or at least be able to register) and that would be fair to me - even if technically he has queue jumped as wouldn't have had to have attained his first credit directly from the club. Some of the other lads wouldn't be able to enter the auto cup but then they might decide ensure they attend them all in future.

Sonofkenny, it would also be interesting if those without active memberships were able to create light memberships and then use their accumulated credits in future? You wouldn't really need to do things like the 'fan update' to transfer over to the active person using a card, because game by game they would be anyway. E.g if one of our lads stopped going the league cup for some reason and my mum ended up doing them all - she'd be able to buy a light membership in the summer and she'd have the games she attended as part of her history - that would be cool.
Re: Members Sales
July 16, 2021, 03:06:18 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on July 16, 2021, 03:03:05 pm
So.just to confirm. If I have a ticket for a match but Im unable to attend. I then pass it on to someone on my F&F list. Do they take the credit or do you?  Only because, if its the latter then the person going the game isnt taking the credit its just the person purchasing it

It's not for the forthcoming season, but apparently it will be rolled out in future seasons. Person attending gets the credit.

I assume some sort of penalty will be introduced if they check and you haven't told them you've passed it on?
Re: Members Sales
July 16, 2021, 03:31:10 pm
Also, in the future (not for the upcoming season) does it mean that everyone on your F&F list will actually need to be a member as well if they are going to start getting credits for any games which they attend?
Re: Members Sales
July 17, 2021, 10:57:11 am
Think you'll all be having kittens when they limit the list to 6 (like they originally did this season), 3 of which you usually buy sat with and then limit the number of transfers

For this season credit isnt counting so save the whole 'who gets credit' argument till next year. Everyone is also forgetting you can sell your ticket back to the club this year for a full refund if its resold in time when one of your 20 mates cant make it

If you're not doing the 13 games a season then you really shouldn't be in the guaranteed bracket anyway, whether you've been in it 1 year or 10 years
Re: Members Sales
July 17, 2021, 11:46:53 am
Quote from: 30fiver on July 17, 2021, 10:57:11 am
Think you'll all be having kittens when they limit the list to 6 (like they originally did this season), 3 of which you usually buy sat with and then limit the number of transfers

For this season credit isnt counting so save the whole 'who gets credit' argument till next year. Everyone is also forgetting you can sell your ticket back to the club this year for a full refund if its resold in time when one of your 20 mates cant make it

If you're not doing the 13 games a season then you really shouldn't be in the guaranteed bracket anyway, whether you've been in it 1 year or 10 years

Only having 3 seems ridiculously low, especially if you can't change it through the season. Most of us are just putting people on our. list 'in case'. Probably have a pretty big impact on Supporters Club coaches etc from outside Liverpool which invariably rely on ticket sharing across pretty large volumes of people.
Re: Members Sales
July 17, 2021, 05:53:42 pm
the whole concept of Friends and Family was/is to buy tickets for people linked to your LFC Membership account when they could not do it themselves or so you could be together in the ground.

historically people didnt have internet or smartphones when F&F was introduced with Fancards, but times have changed and so has the internet and mobile phones.

has the concept changed for just exchanging tickets between F&F from 2021-22 season or can you still buy tickets for more than 20 F&F if they are linked to your account before the 11 August ?

so whats the score if you have more than 20 F&F linked to your account for 2021-22 season :

1. Can you still buy tickets for those F&F during the season and leave them on your list or add more if its just to buy tickets ?

2. You have to select just 20 F&F maximum before the 11 August ?

3. What happens if you leave more than 20 F&F and dont select just 20 before the 11 August, do the club select for you and just keep the first 20 alphabetically, the first 20 chronologically or the first 20 you linked ?

Im thinking that the new system will be able to check and log all ticket exchanges during the season on your account and block any exchages when you hit 20, like that you dont have to delete F&F from your list if you have more that 20 come the 11 August. Any F&F you add after that date will only be to buy tickets for them and not to exchange tickets with them.

Anyone else thinking that might be the case ?

I fully uderstand you cant add F&F to your account from the 11 August, which is daft, but is that just F&F you might exchage a ticket with from your own account or is it F&F end of ?

The wording on the clubs web site is confusing and the new system is as well.

any ideas or advice would be appreciated.

cheers,

ant

YNWA
Re: Members Sales
July 17, 2021, 10:32:13 pm
If I'm adding people to my card, do they need to add me on their side too for it to work? They won't be buying for me but I forget how it works.
Re: Members Sales
July 17, 2021, 10:47:43 pm
The way it was explained to me a few months ago seemed so simple I really was wondering why it wasn't introduced 5 years ago.

So, unless I recall it wrong ...
the ST holder has 20 specific F&F ID's (6 next year) nothing to do with any other list or any other groups. The 20 have obtained their own unique supporter ID, the ST holder registers that ID on their card.
If the ST holder can't go to a game they nominate F&F Bloggs by their ID, F&F Bloggs get pinged the QR code for access to the stadium.
I'm also thinking that if you're taking a juniors place it asks for the additional payment.
The person going the game settles direct with the ST holder as its already paid.
Don't ask me who gets a credits :)

Its really simple ......... I think :)
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 08:49:54 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on July 17, 2021, 10:32:13 pm
If I'm adding people to my card, do they need to add me on their side too for it to work? They won't be buying for me but I forget how it works.
It now adds automatically on both sides.
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 08:50:40 am
Quote from: John C on July 17, 2021, 10:47:43 pm
The way it was explained to me a few months ago seemed so simple I really was wondering why it wasn't introduced 5 years ago.

So, unless I recall it wrong ...
the ST holder has 20 specific F&F ID's (6 next year) nothing to do with any other list or any other groups. The 20 have obtained their own unique supporter ID, the ST holder registers that ID on their card.
If the ST holder can't go to a game they nominate F&F Bloggs by their ID, F&F Bloggs get pinged the QR code for access to the stadium.
I'm also thinking that if you're taking a juniors place it asks for the additional payment.
The person going the game settles direct with the ST holder as its already paid.
Don't ask me who gets a credits :)

Its really simple ......... I think :)
Looks like they are doing it for cups/members as well though?
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 09:37:43 am
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 08:50:40 am
Looks like they are doing it for cups/members as well though?

I can understand why you have F&F linked, to buy tickets for others that are eligible but to simply just pass them on is just wrong for me whether youre a STH or a member

I like the STH late return scheme and have used it quite a few times for last min tickets. Its great for day trippers too who are coming into the city and looking for a last min ticket. Will this be gone completely now with the 20 F&F as the replacement? If so, even more of a close shop.

They should've extended this for members to have an option of returning tickets also. Apart from a few thousand who are in the loop of needing to retain 13+ others shouldnt be bothered about returning tickets for a refund as long as another fan buys them. Which no doubt they would!!
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 09:37:55 am
It creates more 'customers' for next season as well.
(Offering to turn new accounts into memberships).
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 02:01:27 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 09:37:43 am
I can understand why you have F&F linked, to buy tickets for others that are eligible but to simply just pass them on is just wrong for me whether youre a STH or a member

I like the STH late return scheme and have used it quite a few times for last min tickets. Its great for day trippers too who are coming into the city and looking for a last min ticket. Will this be gone completely now with the 20 F&F as the replacement? If so, even more of a close shop.

They should've extended this for members to have an option of returning tickets also. Apart from a few thousand who are in the loop of needing to retain 13+ others shouldnt be bothered about returning tickets for a refund as long as another fan buys them. Which no doubt they would!!
I always assumed that the idea was that (either next season or the one after that) that if you can't move a ticket on for a game to your 20 (or 6), then it gets returned to the club and to the next person who qualifies rather than constantly being hawked around the people who orbit those with the most credits. Opening up more late sales.

People on Twitter were talking about how you'd never get someone getting hold of a late spare in the pub anymore, but surely you would? If someone puts a ticket back to the club at midday and someone buys it at 2:30pm before the kick off at 3pm and it activates on their phone, then they've picked up a late spare, just not off random Joe in the Solly but through the club (and also get credited for it).

People are just annoyed because they want their cake and eat it. Loads of credits, and the option to throw tickets around to whoever they fancy on the occasions they don't go. By rights if they can't pass it on to a limited number of people, it should go back to the club and to someone next down the ladder, or someone able to take it at late notice.

Makes loads more sense.
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 05:06:38 pm
small club - ynwa
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 07:11:54 pm
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 11:09:28 pm
Man City seem to be using NFC tickets also so wouldn't suprise me if our away game at city is the same shit
Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:44:35 am
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 11:09:28 pm
Man City seem to be using NFC tickets also so wouldn't suprise me if our away game at city is the same shit

They have had NFC since they moved stadium, but don't think it used to be same tech as us. The away ticket used to be a plastic access card they sent to you. You had to hold it against a post and a blue light was meant to come on. Most failed and the steward had to buzz you in

I think all clubs are using NFC for the coming season. But I am not sure it will roll out to away fans...yet. I think there will be some trials for the odd games first.
Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:51:59 am
I had a live chat on Friday

Club have asked the PL for a list of clubs which support NFC, and the club will be working with other clubs to use NFC for away games where they can

They currently do not know what the rules will be around transferring away tickets (the whole 20 F&F thing) because I said I'd need to know before August 11th so I can sort my list out...

They also said they have 0 written confirmation from the PL that games will or will not have away fans, so they will not be making any decisions or announcements till they have full confirmation on the situation with travelling supporters and what will happen if restrictions are introduced etc will the seats be left empty or sold to home fans and so on...
Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:52:57 am
For those with a good memory, they did a trial where they chose a few hundred supporters at random to have NFC tickets for Palace away at the back end of 2019
Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:19:07 am
Can you transfer a game to another ST?

Just the lad that sits next to me asked about adding his son, mate etc to my card - in case. He is already on my list so I thought it may be easier if he can add his mates to his own.

If I cant make it, he transfers his ST to his son.
I transfer mine to him - just not sure this step will be allowed cos he is a ST anyway.


It saves clogging up my list with his family, and vice versa if he returns the favour.
Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:38:38 am
Why haven't the club announced selling arrangements for the friedlies (they've still yet to confirm).

If someone gets in ahead of me with no friendly credits I'll be angry.
 ;)
Things are back to normal aren't they?
Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:58:34 am
Cant find much on the site but how does a member actually get tickets for any games this season? Cant find dates when the July sale is going to start. I only have credits for 19/20 - do I enter a ballot?
Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:05:01 pm
Quote from: SherLFC on Today at 11:58:34 am
Cant find much on the site but how does a member actually get tickets for any games this season? Cant find dates when the July sale is going to start. I only have credits for 19/20 - do I enter a ballot?

There will be a ballot then late availability sales.
Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:07:22 pm
Quote from: SherLFC on Today at 11:58:34 am
Cant find much on the site but how does a member actually get tickets for any games this season? Cant find dates when the July sale is going to start. I only have credits for 19/20 - do I enter a ballot?

Selling details announced this week, as stated in the article they published about 4 days ago in the ticketing news area of the site
