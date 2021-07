Why's that messy?



Its only because I would need to get my dad to transfer the ticket and that i would need to get multiple users to register and assign them to multiple accounts. My dad inst the most IT literate which is why its down to me to get tickets etc. I would prefer if i could group transfers so that i can transfer both tickets to two friends. for example transfer mine and my dads to my uncle and cousin from my account (if that makes sense) Maybe its just messy for us.