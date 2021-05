that would be wrong imo, very very closed shop



Not at all, it's less of a closed shop than trying to get PL tickets. It's no different to the magical 13+ number for the PL. Loyalty should be rewarded, you can't reward it in one competition and not the other. One of the cards in my family isn't on any ACS and over the years I've got loads of tickets for the European games and FA Cup on it. Have another card on the ACS for the Europeans and the card that isn't on the ACS I always end up being able to get decent seats in the Kop or main stand, in fact the seats I got for the 18/19 season always ended up being better than the ones that were on the ACS. Pre-Covid I really struggled to get any PL league games and gave up trying, luckily there's a couple of STH holders who gladly sell on a lot of the games for the PL so manage to get to them that way.