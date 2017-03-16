I feel like I've reached a zen like level of calm about the whole thing now. It's a weight lifted just to have the club confirm what they're actually doing instead of it just rattling around my head.



Two quick questions for those who tend to know a bit more if anyone can help:



1. The new ticket website. Any sort of insight as to whether an autorefresh will work on it? I know no-one will have had any need to do this so far, just trying to get an idea of how I'm going to dedicate my time from August 2022 onwards



2. The ballot. Is it a ballot for each individual game? Or will the success for the first game of the season impact on your ability to be successful for the second game of the season etc. My fear is that you won't be eligible for another game until everyone has been... I know that sounds / is selfish but it's a massive change from the current way in the bulk sales.



