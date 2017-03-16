« previous next »
Quote from: scouser102002 on May  7, 2021, 06:46:20 pm
They havent done longer than a season...theyve completely skipped a season.

Rewarding loyalty longer than a season would be to go off accumulated credits from 18/19 and 19/20

Agreed, they've made a dog's dinner out of it but I can see what they were attempting to do. 
Quote from: Harinder on May  7, 2021, 06:58:59 pm
Right. Enough of the bickering/handbagging/finger pointing nonsense.

Warnings will reduce soon enough and you can post again. Minus the childish stuff.

As you were. Ill go through from last posts and see what I can answer :)
Have you got any insight on the ACS for Members? Is it going to be a ballot for those who qualify or a first come first served sale like previous so you know?
Quote from: D🐶G on May  7, 2021, 08:58:07 pm
Have you got any insight on the ACS for Members? Is it going to be a ballot for those who qualify or a first come first served sale like previous so you know?

If not everyone qualifies then they seriously need to go back to previous seasons!! Seen some rubbish in the Europa league already  ;D
I feel like I've reached a zen like level of calm about the whole thing now. It's a weight lifted just to have the club confirm what they're actually doing instead of it just rattling around my head.

Two quick questions for those who tend to know a bit more if anyone can help:

1. The new ticket website. Any sort of insight as to whether an autorefresh will work on it? I know no-one will have had any need to do this so far, just trying to get an idea of how I'm going to dedicate my time from August 2022 onwards

2. The ballot. Is it a ballot for each individual game? Or will the success for the first game of the season impact on your ability to be successful for the second game of the season etc. My fear is that you won't be eligible for another game until everyone has been... I know that sounds / is selfish but it's a massive change from the current way in the bulk sales.

But like the jet engine, there's sadly very little this country does better than having the raw materials to do something truly amazing that would benefit the whole of society only to piss it away due to a total lack of long term thinking and/or suspicion of anything European.

Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on May  7, 2021, 07:51:01 pm
Agreed, they've made a dog's dinner out of it but I can see what they were attempting to do.

Think this hits the nail on the head really.
But like the jet engine, there's sadly very little this country does better than having the raw materials to do something truly amazing that would benefit the whole of society only to piss it away due to a total lack of long term thinking and/or suspicion of anything European.

How will anyone ever build any credits/loyalty ever again? They won't will they?
The current guaranteed will just drop, not grow, until gone.
Master stroke really from the club to then be in control of what they do with half the tickets in the ground, as previously not in control.
It was the plan anyway - the previous questionnaires showed the way they wanted it to go.

It will be interesting to see where demand is though.
Will the ground be oversubscribed, or take time for people to get back interested? (Especially as we're currently a bit rubbish). I don't think it will be there - could be wrong.

I think with the potential for future covid disruption, this setup probably reduces the disruption, and may change in the future. Sadly for some, that future is too far away to build a habit.


Seen a few posts saying that as the 13+ group are now guaranteed every game (previously they werent guaranteed cat Cs) then they are now effectively season ticket holders but paying more for the privilege.

It will never happen but is there an argument that if you have  demonstrated this commitment over a period of say 5 yrs + that you are more entitled to a season ticket than someone else who paid a fiver to go in the list and may never have gone a game since?

If youve been on the list and also gone the games/built up the credits in the meantime then fair dos.

Eg Ive been taking my son since he was 4 every game but the waiting list was closed so he couldnt go on it however he still gone and has maximum credits for 7 seasons.

Whos more deserving people who actually go or people on a list?
Quote from: davidsteventon on Yesterday at 11:25:31 am
How will anyone ever build any credits/loyalty ever again? They won't will they?
The current guaranteed will just drop, not grow, until gone.
Master stroke really from the club to then be in control of what they do with half the tickets in the ground, as previously not in control.
It was the plan anyway - the previous questionnaires showed the way they wanted it to go.

It will be interesting to see where demand is though.
Will the ground be oversubscribed, or take time for people to get back interested? (Especially as we're currently a bit rubbish). I don't think it will be there - could be wrong.

I think with the potential for future covid disruption, this setup probably reduces the disruption, and may change in the future. Sadly for some, that future is too far away to build a habit.

Yeah exactly..only way this situation couldve been resolved was to build at least an 80,000 seater. If it meant me going the game whenever I had the time/money without all the hassle I wouldve happily waved anfield goodbye. Missed opportunity
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 11:36:43 am
Yeah exactly..only way this situation couldve been resolved was to build at least an 80,000 seater. If it meant me going the game whenever I had the time/money without all the hassle I wouldve happily waved anfield goodbye. Missed opportunity

Clubs don't actually really value number of seats. It's the money generated per seat. Juventus stadium a good example.
Quote from: AnthonyStabile on Yesterday at 11:35:44 am
Seen a few posts saying that as the 13+ group are now guaranteed every game (previously they werent guaranteed cat Cs) then they are now effectively season ticket holders but paying more for the privilege.

It will never happen but is there an argument that if you have  demonstrated this commitment over a period of say 5 yrs + that you are more entitled to a season ticket than someone else who paid a fiver to go in the list and may never have gone a game since?

If youve been on the list and also gone the games/built up the credits in the meantime then fair dos.

Eg Ive been taking my son since he was 4 every game but the waiting list was closed so he couldnt go on it however he still gone and has maximum credits for 7 seasons.

Whos more deserving people who actually go or people on a list?

Those on 13+ may well be guaranteed every game this year by avoiding a category C ballot, but I bet that this is a one off and the season after well all be chucked into that category C ballot again and therefore wont be guaranteed every game.
Quote from: AnthonyStabile on Yesterday at 11:35:44 am
Seen a few posts saying that as the 13+ group are now guaranteed every game (previously they werent guaranteed cat Cs) then they are now effectively season ticket holders but paying more for the privilege.

It will never happen but is there an argument that if you have  demonstrated this commitment over a period of say 5 yrs + that you are more entitled to a season ticket than someone else who paid a fiver to go in the list and may never have gone a game since?

If youve been on the list and also gone the games/built up the credits in the meantime then fair dos.

Eg Ive been taking my son since he was 4 every game but the waiting list was closed so he couldnt go on it however he still gone and has maximum credits for 7 seasons.

Whos more deserving people who actually go or people on a list?

Rightly they need to go through the waiting list first, however if they do ever open it again priority to go on it should go to those in the 13+ plus group.

Win/win for the club you get more GA tickets by adding them to the waiting list but saying that I expect to be dead before I would ever get a chance at a season ticket.
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 11:36:43 am
Yeah exactly..only way this situation couldve been resolved was to build at least an 80,000 seater. If it meant me going the game whenever I had the time/money without all the hassle I wouldve happily waved anfield goodbye. Missed opportunity

There would still be demand for tickets at 80,000. We should've built 250,000 just to be sure. Fuck the 140 years of history, the intimidating atmospheres that can be created at Anfield, if we have 250,000 then anyone will be able to go when they can be arsed.
Quote from: swoopy on May  7, 2021, 04:49:37 pm
Didn't they send a survey out to the 13+ brigade last season asking if they thought a ballot for everyone on less than 13 was a great idea? Absolutely no care.

Just on this, I think it was to all members but every 13+ member I know is fully against a ballot for anyone, so please don't blame us all! Plus, we didn't know if we'd be included in them anyway!

Anyone who thought a ballot was a good idea will soon change their minds when they see them in action I imagine.
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 12:25:01 pm
Just on this, I think it was to all members but every 13+ member I know is fully against a ballot for anyone, so please don't blame us all! Plus, we didn't know if we'd be included in them anyway!

Anyone who thought a ballot was a good idea will soon change their minds when they see them in action I imagine.
I agree. Were on 13+ and have been for years, but I dont agree with a ballot for anyone or on any level. Sort the website out, make it robust and able to handle the demand while adding a pre-queue. The addition of a ballot pretty much across the board by all accounts, is nothing more than shifting the real issue to the side.
Harinder, any info on away credits counting for next season or will we use 18/19 for the next 2 seasons like homes? I assume cups will be OK as all were completed?
If you havent already seen, someone has created a WhatsApp group for the 300 affected by the recent announcement. Already got 50 or so people in there.

https://chat.whatsapp.com/L9X93ckfuQTJAxxIjSl80o
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Yesterday at 11:55:02 am
Rightly they need to go through the waiting list first, however if they do ever open it again priority to go on it should go to those in the 13+ plus group.

Win/win for the club you get more GA tickets by adding them to the waiting list but saying that I expect to be dead before I would ever get a chance at a season ticket.

The season ticket list should be the next thing they look to sort out. What's the point of it when the vast majority of people on it will never get one if it carries on in its current format.
If the understanding of most of us is correct, the club are effectively making the 13+ season tickets with very little chance of anyone else in the future breaking in to it. It wouldn't be hard to consolidate the list against current members who have the 13+ over a number of seasons to promote a fair approach to it.
I'd imagine there must be a lot of people on the list who are no longer members at all, should they still be on a list just because they paid a fiver 10 years ago?
Quote from: GWats77 on May  6, 2021, 02:08:46 pm
Yea just got my mail confirming my autorenewal and 5 quid off this years renewal.

I haven't had an email about auto renewal or the £5 off haha.. any idea how you can check your status?
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:56:25 am
There would still be demand for tickets at 80,000. We should've built 250,000 just to be sure. Fuck the 140 years of history, the intimidating atmospheres that can be created at Anfield, if we have 250,000 then anyone will be able to go when they can be arsed.

Im glad someone agrees with my sentiment  ;D
There would still be a demand but far less than what youre implying haha

Ive been in the kop for every cup comp for the last 5+ years now. Its great at times but that can happens in another stadium with an even bigger stand...not like well be moving
Quote from: DougLFC94 on May  6, 2021, 10:08:59 pm

Is it even possible for demand to outstrip supply aslong as full loyalty from 19/20 is used?
This is what concerns me.. there had been pre-covid some talk about if you were in the ACS for 19/20 you were guaranteed it for 20/21.. but not sure if that will now still apply as due to the limited cup games played in 19/20, surely the eligibility for certain competitions outstrips the maximum places in the ACS. I can't recall a home cup game I didn't attend since I started going on my own card.
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 02:54:26 pm
This is what concerns me.. there had been pre-covid some talk about if you were in the ACS for 19/20 you were guaranteed it for 20/21.. but not sure if that will now still apply as due to the limited cup games played in 19/20, surely the eligibility for certain competitions outstrips the maximum places in the ACS. I can't recall a home cup game I didn't attend since I started going on my own card.
the overall number of eligible people is more than ACS seats but in theory you could just guarantee ACS seats to the same people that were on it in 19/20 but that's very closed shop like
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 12:32:48 pm
Harinder, any info on away credits counting for next season or will we use 18/19 for the next 2 seasons like homes? I assume cups will be OK as all were completed?

No credits home or away will be used from next season, the club have already said this.
Quote from: redman1974 on Yesterday at 04:57:32 pm
No credits home or away will be used from next season, the club have already said this.

Thanks, I actually remember reading that now you've said it!

Are they using 18/19 for PL aways?
Yes they will use them for this season's aways and next season's
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 12:25:01 pm
Just on this, I think it was to all members but every 13+ member I know is fully against a ballot for anyone, so please don't blame us all! Plus, we didn't know if we'd be included in them anyway!

Anyone who thought a ballot was a good idea will soon change their minds when they see them in action I imagine.

Absolutely no blame to the 13+ people :) I imagine that even if the feedback from the ballot came back negative they'd still have gone with it anyway. Was probably always their intention.
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 05:36:58 pm
Absolutely no blame to the 13+ people :) I imagine that even if the feedback from the ballot came back negative they'd still have gone with it anyway. Was probably always their intention.

W I had the survey I told them its a rubbish idea the ballot, but know the majority of members would go for it as most struggle for tickets
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 02:54:26 pm
This is what concerns me.. there had been pre-covid some talk about if you were in the ACS for 19/20 you were guaranteed it for 20/21.. but not sure if that will now still apply as due to the limited cup games played in 19/20, surely the eligibility for certain competitions outstrips the maximum places in the ACS. I can't recall a home cup game I didn't attend since I started going on my own card.

If stadiums aren't at full capacity next season then I doubt people will be guaranteed ACS if you were previously in it, plus next season is a free hit and no credits will be awarded.  However, the season after it could well happen and they would go back to people who were in the ACS last season.

Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 03:33:08 pm
the overall number of eligible people is more than ACS seats but in theory you could just guarantee ACS seats to the same people that were on it in 19/20 but that's very closed shop like

Not really and not as closed shop like away games are.  Giving people guaranteed ACS is rewarding loyalty, just like STH are rewarded, or people with x amount of aways are awarded, or people with 18 homes etc.  In all cup competitions last season and the season before, there were still plenty of tickets on sale for people who weren't in the ACS.  Yes CL were harder to come by in later rounds, but they were still available and there were loads for the League Cup.  FA Cup was a bit harder when we drew Everton to get tickets, but I've not been in the ACS for the FA Cup before and I've always managed to get a good amount of games over the last few years.
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 12:45:29 am
Not really and not as closed shop like away games are.  Giving people guaranteed ACS is rewarding loyalty, just like STH are rewarded, or people with x amount of aways are awarded, or people with 18 homes etc.  In all cup competitions last season and the season before, there were still plenty of tickets on sale for people who weren't in the ACS.  Yes CL were harder to come by in later rounds, but they were still available and there were loads for the League Cup.  FA Cup was a bit harder when we drew Everton to get tickets, but I've not been in the ACS for the FA Cup before and I've always managed to get a good amount of games over the last few years.
away games are a different issue because such a small allocation and people don't actually use their own tickets, the ACS is really luck if you get on or not and I agree there was loads of tickets if you didn't get on it and you had full credits but later in the UCL is becomes a real problem (17/18 and 18/19) and that's why the club probably want to guarantee ACS place forever but in reality it's just the club taking back more tickets just like they are with league games
The club made a mess of the waiting list years ago and I remember contacting them to ask where I was on it and they "couldn't find me" so I joined again only obviously much further down.

If they got to a point of offering people not on the list a ST because of their "loyalty" over the years I'd probably get a permanent ban on here.
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:43:33 am
The club made a mess of the waiting list years ago and I remember contacting them to ask where I was on it and they "couldn't find me" so I joined again only obviously much further down.

If they got to a point of offering people not on the list a ST because of their "loyalty" over the years I'd probably get a permanent ban on here.
Similar story here. Joined my lad at birth in 2001. Five years later there was no record of it, so we both joined the list together in 2006. When we got numbers we were 2000 apart at 16000 & 18000. Total mockery!! Im not sure the club care about the ST waiting list they just want more day trippers
They fucked that right up, I joined in 2004 and last I checked 22k on the list.
Quote from: willss on Today at 09:27:04 am
Similar story here. Joined my lad at birth in 2021. Five years later there was no record of it, so we both joined the list together in 2006. When we got numbers we were 2000 apart at 16000 & 18000. Total mockery!! Im not sure the club care about the ST waiting list they just want more day trippers
Are you a time traveller ?   ;)
Will a ballot be in place for eligible supporters to enrol into the auto cup schemes, similar to Premier League games?

If the number of qualifying Members exceeds availability for the any of the cup schemes, a ballot process will take place for supporters.

https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/tkt-will-a-ballot-be-in-place-for-eligible-supporters-to-enrol-into-the-auto-cup-schemes-similar-to-premier-league-games
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:00:18 pm
Will a ballot be in place for eligible supporters to enrol into the auto cup schemes, similar to Premier League games?

If the number of qualifying Members exceeds availability for the any of the cup schemes, a ballot process will take place for supporters.

https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/tkt-will-a-ballot-be-in-place-for-eligible-supporters-to-enrol-into-the-auto-cup-schemes-similar-to-premier-league-games

Ballot for CL ACS :S

Well... all ACS... but we all know League cup and FA cup won't sell out on max credits it never does
Absolute shite that, I'd rather take my chances in an online queue.
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:31:47 pm
Absolute shite that, I'd rather take my chances in an online queue.

Think we all would mate
Been in the European ACS for 11 years now...
But like the jet engine, there's sadly very little this country does better than having the raw materials to do something truly amazing that would benefit the whole of society only to piss it away due to a total lack of long term thinking and/or suspicion of anything European.

Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 02:19:49 pm
Are you a time traveller ?   ;)
Oops 2001 I meant
