"After careful analysis and discussion of the data it was agreed that we should use the 2018/19 season as it was the last Premier League season that was completed with fans in attendance. This was considered by the Club and the fan forums to be the fairest option in the circumstances for the 2021/22 season. The Club therefore made the decision to proceed with this option. Other options considered would have impacted three or more times the amount of supporters."



This is just a lie- they have reduced the number of supporters in the guaranteed group- impacting all of those who weren't on 13+ in 18/19. How is the alternative of giving some of those 1000 odd seats vacated to the supporters who attended 13+ in 19/20 worse or not viable?