Quote from: choi on Today at 01:49:28 pm
Literally just had a response from the club. They are refusing to confirm the number of affected members (which we've been told on here is 300). Probably means any further announcement won't include further details on numbers etc.

No indication of them trying to help the affected members with any sort of compromise.


they won't back down on this, they feel like they can't, whichever way they do this there will be people affected
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:42:23 pm
Justify why to people, give numbers etc

I think they will struggle to justify null and voiding a season, but they can try. They will struggle because they have sacrificed the people who actually went to 13 games simply because the people who didn't go to 13+ game far outnumber those who did and so this way they have less complaints to deal with.

Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 01:43:06 pm
There won't be.  I just know they aren't going to back down, they have looked at every option and whilst the sympathise they feel they are stuck in between a rock and hard place.

The ONLY crumb of hope is that IF they can help in some way after the other sales etc. I think they will.

Let's hope they come up with something. Because what they have done is unacceptable.

Give the 300 priority fo returns or something like that.
This was considered by the Club and the fan forums to be the fairest option in the circumstances for the 2021/22 season

This bit annoyed me - complete bullshit! It's not the fairest option...it was the easiest option for them so they don't have to deal with too many complaints
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 01:53:06 pm
Let's hope they come up with something. Because what they have done is unacceptable.

Give the 300 priority fo returns or something like that.

You can look at this however you want, someone was going to get stung on this and unfortunately it is you this time.  they have finite number of seats and have to ration accordingly like I said they feel like they in rock and a hard place situation.

they consulted and this agreed as the best course of action in a very difficult situation.

I am sure IF they can help, they will.

that is what I have been told.
Quote from: choi on Today at 01:55:29 pm
This bit annoyed me - complete bullshit! It's not the fairest option...it's the easiest option.

Exactly.

Quote from: choi on Today at 01:55:29 pm
This bit annoyed me - complete bullshit! It's not the fairest option...it's the easiest option.

I don't think any of the options they had were "easy"
Quote from: choi on Today at 01:55:29 pm
This bit annoyed me - complete bullshit! It's not the fairest option...it was the easiest option for them so they don't have to deal with too many complaints

Only to you. What if they considered all the options and the one they agreed on was the option the affected the least people?
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:57:12 pm
Only to you. What if they considered all the options and the one they agreed on was the option the affected the least people?

That is what they did
"After careful analysis and discussion of the data it was agreed that we should use the 2018/19 season as it was the last Premier League season that was completed with fans in attendance. This was considered by the Club and the fan forums to be the fairest option in the circumstances for the 2021/22 season. The Club therefore made the decision to proceed with this option. Other options considered would have impacted three or more times the amount of supporters."

This is just a lie- they have reduced the number of supporters in the guaranteed group- impacting all of those who weren't on 13+ in 18/19. How is the alternative of giving some of those 1000 odd seats vacated to the supporters who attended 13+ in 19/20 worse or not viable?
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 01:55:51 pm
You can look at this however you want, someone was going to get stung on this and unfortunately it is you this time.  they have finite number of seats and have to ration accordingly like I said they feel like they in rock and a hard place situation.

they consulted and this agreed as the best course of action in a very difficult situation.

I am sure IF they can help, they will.

that is what I have been told.

I'm sorry, but I don't agree with the 'someone was always going to get hurt' line.

The other people who 'might have been hurt' are the people who didn't have tickets.

Yes, there are more people in the 'didn't have tickets but could have done' category, but it's far easier to justify to them that the pandemic has fucked them over, than it is to justify to the people that actually attended the football matches that the pandemic (and the club's fucking laziness) has fucked them over.
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:57:12 pm
Only to you. What if they considered all the options and the one they agreed on was the option the affected the least people?

Affected the least people doesn't mean it was the fairest option.

As this blatantly shows.
Null and void a 15 game season. Absolutely disgraceful.
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 01:58:36 pm
I'm sorry, but I don't agree with the 'someone was always going to get hurt' line.

The other people who 'might have been hurt' are the people who didn't have tickets.

Yes, there are more people in the 'didn't have tickets but could have done' category, but it's far easier to justify to them that the pandemic has fucked them over, than it is to justify to the people that actually attended the football matches that the pandemic (and the club's fucking laziness) has fucked them over.

the whole pandemic situation has fucked people over... you can take however you want they had a decision to make and after consulting they made a decision that they knew would be painful but then every route they would have taken was painful
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:57:12 pm
Only to you. What if they considered all the options and the one they agreed on was the option the affected the least people?


That's what they did. Their decision was based on how many complaints they would get
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 01:59:16 pm
Affected the least people doesn't mean it was the fairest option.

As this blatantly shows.

in your eyes, yes
Quote from: choi on Today at 02:00:54 pm

That's what they did. Their decision was based on how many complaints they would get

Yep after consulting that was the deemed the best and fairest route clearly.
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 01:56:26 pm
I don't think any of the options they had were "easy"

Agree - By the sounds of it they've tried to cover for those who have been impacted but had loyalty from previous seasons as well, at the sacrifice of those who hit the 13 during the 2019/20 season. 

Anyway, good luck.

like I said I think they will help if they can.

Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 02:04:24 pm
Anyway, good luck.

like I said I think they will help if they can.


When you keep saying they will help if they can, how do you actually see this happening? If it isnt being fair and treating last season with the same respect as previous seasons?
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 02:00:48 pm
the whole pandemic situation has fucked people over... you can take however you want they had a decision to make and after consulting they made a decision that they knew would be painful but then every route they would have taken was painful

I don't think you actually listen do you? Are you a politician?
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 02:04:24 pm
Anyway, good luck.

like I said I think they will help if they can.

I can see them helping this season and dumping them next season when credit is back though, so doesn't resolve the issue
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 02:01:15 pm
in your eyes, yes
in your eyes, yes
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 02:01:15 pm
in your eyes, yes

Well, in the eyes of pretty much most fans as well. Even those not affected.

Despite the 3 on here, the uproar over this is evident.

Null and voiding people's credits, the fucking Karren Brady of ticket offices.
Quote from: Samio on Today at 02:07:31 pm
When you keep saying they will help if they can, how do you actually see this happening? If it isn’t being fair and treating last season with the same respect as previous seasons?

I think they will look at sales and see if they can allocate 'some' tickets, it is a big IF though.  I do sympathise but last season was not like previous seasons at all, that is the problem.  my understanding is that they looked at loads of options and each one had problems, some greater than others.  this, unfortunately for you, was deemed the best of a bad bunch.  They spent a lot of time consulting on it too apparently, hence why the SOS are on side.
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 01:55:51 pm
You can look at this however you want, someone was going to get stung on this and unfortunately it is you this time.  they have finite number of seats and have to ration accordingly like I said they feel like they in rock and a hard place situation.

they consulted and this agreed as the best course of action in a very difficult situation.

I am sure IF they can help, they will.

that is what I have been told.

Thanks for your comments over the last couple of days. There's a few disappointed people, I was one of them yesterday, but the sooner I come to the realisation it just isn't happening the sooner I can get on with my life.

If I'm honest I actually feel 'better' now the club have communicated what is going to happen.

The real thing I'm annoyed about is covid - I know everyone is for fucking countless reasons, but I absolutely know without a shadow of a doubt, that I would have ended the season on either 15 or 16 games due to how successful I was at refreshing that goddamn website.

Anyway. Hope everyone battling can come to terms with it. The sooner you realise the club hasn't made a personal decision against you the easier it will be.
But like the jet engine, there's sadly very little this country does better than having the raw materials to do something truly amazing that would benefit the whole of society only to piss it away due to a total lack of long term thinking and/or suspicion of anything European.

Online sonofkenny

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17065 on: Today at 02:12:19 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 02:09:38 pm
I don't think you actually listen do you? Are you a politician?

I do listen and am trying sympathise, it is you getting all shouty on a broken record!! ;-)
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 02:11:00 pm
I think they will look at sales and see if they can allocate 'some' tickets, it is a big IF though.  I do sympathise but last season was not like previous seasons at all, that is the problem.  my understanding is that they looked at loads of options and each one had problems, some greater than others.  this, unfortunately for you, was deemed the best of a bad bunch.  They spent a lot of time consulting on it too apparently, hence why the SOS are on side.

Last season had 4 games missing. With 15 slogs for tickets.

We as a club didnt want the league null and void. But its sound to null and void tickets?

Disgraceful.
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 02:11:00 pm
I think they will look at sales and see if they can allocate 'some' tickets, it is a big IF though.  I do sympathise but last season was not like previous seasons at all, that is the problem.  my understanding is that they looked at loads of options and each one had problems, some greater than others.  this, unfortunately for you, was deemed the best of a bad bunch.  They spent a lot of time consulting on it too apparently, hence why the SOS are on side.

Yeah i think they will look at the 13+ uptake in the creditless season and once the sale ends theyll offer the remaining seats to those affected first if theres enough members 'taking a break' for a year
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:09:55 pm
I can see them helping this season and dumping them next season when credit is back though, so doesn't resolve the issue

Sounds like something they would do
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:15:02 pm
Yeah i think they will look at the 13+ uptake in the creditless season and once the sale ends theyll offer the remaining seats to those affected first if theres enough members 'taking a break' for a year

Priority for the late sales is the least they can do, yes.

Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 02:16:56 pm
Priority for the late sales is the least they can do, yes.

Not the late ones... i mean after the first july sale for 13+ the ones left reserved for 13+ members who take the year off.. then sold in July to the ones in this mess
So lets say they know 6000 are on 13+, only 4000 buy tickets in july because of the creditless season, so those 2000 is more than enough to sort you lot out for all the games if you want them, then the remaining go back to general ballot

Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:24:48 pm
Not the late ones... i mean after the first july sale for 13+ the ones left reserved for 13+ members who take the year off.. then sold in July to the ones in this mess
So lets say they know 6000 are on 13+, only 4000 buy tickets in july because of the creditless season, so those 2000 is more than enough to sort you lot out for all the games if you want them, then the remaining go back to general ballot

Theyll probs just offer the ones that arent taken up to people on less credits for the 18/19 seasons - just to add fuel to the fire :)
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 02:16:56 pm
Priority for the late sales is the least they can do, yes.



But they'd have to do it for 22/23 as well
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:24:48 pm
Not the late ones... i mean after the first july sale for 13+ the ones left reserved for 13+ members who take the year off.. then sold in July to the ones in this mess
So lets say they know 6000 are on 13+, only 4000 buy tickets in july because of the creditless season, so those 2000 is more than enough to sort you lot out for all the games if you want them, then the remaining go back to general ballot



I mean that makes so much sense, it's why all this 'we have considered all options' is a pile of bullshit.

