You can look at this however you want, someone was going to get stung on this and unfortunately it is you this time. they have finite number of seats and have to ration accordingly like I said they feel like they in rock and a hard place situation.
they consulted and this agreed as the best course of action in a very difficult situation.
I am sure IF they can help, they will.
that is what I have been told.
Thanks for your comments over the last couple of days. There's a few disappointed people, I was one of them yesterday, but the sooner I come to the realisation it just isn't happening the sooner I can get on with my life.
If I'm honest I actually feel 'better' now the club have communicated what is going to happen.
The real thing I'm annoyed about is covid - I know everyone is for fucking countless reasons, but I absolutely know without a shadow of a doubt, that I would have ended the season on either 15 or 16 games due to how successful I was at refreshing that goddamn website.
Anyway. Hope everyone battling can come to terms with it. The sooner you realise the club hasn't made a personal decision against you the easier it will be.