Members Sales

30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:09:44 am
Quote from: viewing only on Today at 10:06:27 am
So if you had a season ticket but had to leave the country for the year would you renew and hand it to a friend or would you just give it up entirely? Same premise applies.

Yeah same principle.. I'd renew and give it someone else

Club have been accommodating in situations like that. One of my colleagues went to Holland in 2018 for 2 years and got agreement with the club he could let a nominated individual use it
Samio

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:20:19 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 09:49:23 am
The ones who will complain are the ones just the other side of the line no matter where that is drawn, whether you include those 4 games cancelled or not you'll then have people moaning that they would have got 13 because they managed 12 already.... Pro rata would have too many people qualifying for 13+you're seeming to miss that concept

Your solutions are impractical by leaving the club with a ratio of ticket availability for general sale which is not deemed acceptable by them

Which is why Im dealing in absolutes. Things that have already happened ie. attending a match or buying a ticket already. Not with maybes and would haves.

Pro rata would have too many people qualifying in your opinion, yes. And youre happy that people from last year arent counted the same as people for previous years. 

Baffles me to an extent, but then on the other hand doesnt, because your views have already shown that you agree with business decisions over fan loyalty. Which is your prerogative by the way, I just have different feelings, clearly.
scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:22:53 am
Emailed Phil Dutton and told him he's a gobshite.
scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:23:38 am
Nah, I was very polite.
choi

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:25:16 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 09:49:23 am
The ones who will complain are the ones just the other side of the line no matter where that is drawn, whether you include those 4 games cancelled or not you'll then have people moaning that they would have got 13 because they managed 12 already

They could moan, but the club would actually have something concrete to respond with. Their own T's and C's: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/legal/membership-terms-and-conditions

Quote
8.5 For any Pre-purchased Tickets refunded you will lose the credit in your purchase history relating to such Pre-purchased Tickets.

For us who already reached 13, the only response they have is 'its the lesser of 2 evils' or '300 moaning members is less than 1000+ moaning members'
DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,736
Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:31:55 am
Quote from: anitrella on Yesterday at 10:27:22 pm
Have just searched that thread but cant find it - would you copy and paste if you have it please? Ta

Sorry mate, i was joking. Have a read of Am Seeker's posts!

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=259408.640
sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:34:17 am
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 10:22:53 am
Emailed Phil Dutton and told him he's a gobshite.

He is actually a good guy, have a few mates who have dealt with him in the past.  end of the day he is just doing his job and probably wasn't his final decision anyway
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:36:58 am
Quote from: Samio on Today at 10:20:19 am
Which is why Im dealing in absolutes. Things that have already happened ie. attending a match or buying a ticket already. Not with maybes and would haves.

Pro rata would have too many people qualifying in your opinion, yes. And youre happy that people from last year arent counted the same as people for previous years. 

Baffles me to an extent, but then on the other hand doesnt, because your views have already shown that you agree with business decisions over fan loyalty. Which is your prerogative by the way, I just have different feelings, clearly.

And clearly in the opinion of the club, the supporters who fall into the general sales and SOS who seem to have sided with the club on this?

There's a difference between agreeing with business decisions and understanding that they need to be made.

I have said several times I personally think it should have been 13 from 2018/19 OR 13 from 2019/20 and thats the line I believe should be drawn. I don't agree with you opening it up to more than that, no.
stefbs

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:41:34 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:36:58 am
And clearly in the opinion of the club, the supporters who fall into the general sales and SOS who seem to have sided with the club on this?

There's a difference between agreeing with business decisions and understanding that they need to be made.

I have said several times I personally think it should have been 13 from 2018/19 OR 13 from 2019/20 and thats the line I believe should be drawn. I don't agree with you opening it up to more than that, no.

But why havent they done that? It's only fare that fans that made it to 13 for the first time (with even less game) they will have the same right to fans that went to 13 games the year before. I really hope the club will change the decision on this
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:41:38 am
ixtures for the 2021-22 Premier League season will be announced on Wednesday June 16.

The new top-flight campaign is scheduled to begin on August 14 and end on May 22, 2022.

Liverpools fixtures will be revealed at 9am BST on June 16 on Liverpoolfc.com.
red_Mark1980

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:41:45 am
Quote from: viewing only on Today at 10:06:27 am
So if you had a season ticket but had to leave the country for the year would you renew and hand it to a friend or would you just give it up entirely? Same premise applies.

It's not though in my eyes.

If you're buying a season ticket now because it means you'll get in for games in 2022-2023 you're doing it wrong. Anything can fucking happen.

Buy a ticket/ST because you want to go. Credit hunting and this entitled behaviour at the cost of other fans because of your "loyalty" drives people away from the club.

I've seen in it European games over the years. Group stages of the Europa League and it's a different fella next to me every game. Come the knockouts and it's some blert who's taking the piss out of me because I'm not Scouse enough.
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:43:00 am
Quote from: stefbs on Today at 10:41:34 am
But why havent they done that? It's only fare that fans that made it to 13 for the first time (with even less game) they will have the same right to fans that went to 13 games the year before. I really hope the club will change the decision on this

I don't know, they said its because it affects the least number of people

I'm not sure how... maybe if thats in comparison to counting the games cancelled too...

I'd hope they do the right thing and reverse the decision to include the ones who did 13 of 15 games, I can see them doubling down on it though :(
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:44:47 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:41:45 am
It's not though in my eyes.

If you're buying a season ticket now because it means you'll get in for games in 2022-2023 you're doing it wrong. Anything can fucking happen.

Buy a ticket/ST because you want to go. Credit hunting and this entitled behaviour at the cost of other fans because of your "loyalty" drives people away from the club.

I've seen in it European games over the years. Group stages of the Europa League and it's a different fella next to me every game. Come the knockouts and it's some blert who's taking the piss out of me because I'm not Scouse enough.

Understand where you're coming from. Personally I attend all the games, but I know if I could only do say 12, I'd still buy 15 and pass 3 on, or if I'm on holiday/working a one off evening for a CL game I'd still buy the ticket and pass it on or just not use it because I know I'd go to the next round and it would stop me from getting ACS the following year
red_Mark1980

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:50:23 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:44:47 am
Understand where you're coming from. Personally I attend all the games, but I know if I could only do say 12, I'd still buy 15 and pass 3 on, or if I'm on holiday/working a one off evening for a CL game I'd still buy the ticket and pass it on or just not use it because I know I'd go to the next round and it would stop me from getting ACS the following year

I'm not having a go at you. But it's that behaviour that gets us in the position we are in now.

We are at a point where most people in a bulk sale will simply buy anything they can get their hands on. Regardless of whether they can go.

I know I sound holier than though but I've not done that. When I was able to get through on the bulk sales if I had a weekend away or something planned I wouldn't get a ticket for that game. On the odd occasion something has come up late I've tried to move a ticket (sometimes that isn't all that easy).

The only European game I moved on was Dortmund as I was flying early morning the next day and had to stay at the airport.

Most people do it, which means that more people end up doing it. It's a similar situation with the aways.

I don't have the solution but it's hard enough for me to get hold of a ticket.

How is a 12 year old supposed to?
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:56:21 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:50:23 am
I'm not having a go at you. But it's that behaviour that gets us in the position we are in now.

We are at a point where most people in a bulk sale will simply buy anything they can get their hands on. Regardless of whether they can go.

I know I sound holier than though but I've not done that. When I was able to get through on the bulk sales if I had a weekend away or something planned I wouldn't get a ticket for that game. On the odd occasion something has come up late I've tried to move a ticket (sometimes that isn't all that easy).

The only European game I moved on was Dortmund as I was flying early morning the next day and had to stay at the airport.

Most people do it, which means that more people end up doing it. It's a similar situation with the aways.

I don't have the solution but it's hard enough for me to get hold of a ticket.

How is a 12 year old supposed to?

I agree it is yeah, I am part of that problem

It's that fear of missing out, the reason most clubs signed up for the ESL

The other thing is with bulks, in Mid July I'm buying tickets for December, I could be dead by then or in Jail - who knows! Won't even find out till late October or early November the dates and times of those matches for TV. So you have to buy in those situations

12yo would struggle because of the adult junior requirement

But its possible. I only purchased my own membership in my name in January of 2018, but through effort and site knowledge got that to 19/19 and all 3 ACS games, even MK Dons away in the cup - same with my best mates card
Samio

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:11:14 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:36:58 am
And clearly in the opinion of the club, the supporters who fall into the general sales and SOS who seem to have sided with the club on this?

There's a difference between agreeing with business decisions and understanding that they need to be made.

I have said several times I personally think it should have been 13 from 2018/19 OR 13 from 2019/20 and thats the line I believe should be drawn. I don't agree with you opening it up to more than that, no.

And the opinion of the club was also to join the ESL, furlough staff and get supporters to pay £77 per ticket. It doesnt make it right, does it?

The club have ultimately taken advantage of a pandemic to allow more tickets to go to general sale/hospitality/day trippers. Screwing the loyalty of fans in the process. They dont matter.
red_Mark1980

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:15:32 am
Quote from: Samio on Today at 11:11:14 am
And the opinion of the club was also to join the ESL, furlough staff and get supporters to pay £77 per ticket. It doesnt make it right, does it?

The club have ultimately taken advantage of a pandemic to allow more tickets to go to general sale/hospitality/day trippers. Screwing the loyalty of fans in the process. They dont matter.

It's easy to paint the fan base into the loyal fans and "day trippers" isn't it?

The reality is massively different. I've not seen demand like this in my match going life.

Late availability used to be relatively easy if your weren't that bothered where you sat. In the last few years it's almost made me throw my laptop at the wall.

Just because someone might be on less tickets than you, they aren't a day tripper one season wonder.

God forbid some of them were going when it was crap under Souness
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:18:20 am
Quote from: Samio on Today at 11:11:14 am
And the opinion of the club was also to join the ESL, furlough staff and get supporters to pay £77 per ticket. It doesnt make it right, does it?

The club have ultimately taken advantage of a pandemic to allow more tickets to go to general sale/hospitality/day trippers. Screwing the loyalty of fans in the process. They dont matter.

It doesn't, but like I said.. Understanding why they made those decisions is different to agreeing with them

And I made my points on ESL, furlough and £77 tickets... as well as saying it should be 13+ from either season

Don't know what else you want from me now ;D
Samio

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:18:38 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 11:15:32 am
It's easy to paint the fan base into the loyal fans and "day trippers" isn't it?

The reality is massively different. I've not seen demand like this in my match going life.

Late availability used to be relatively easy if your weren't that bothered where you sat. In the last few years it's almost made me throw my laptop at the wall.

Just because someone might be on less tickets than you, they aren't a day tripper one season wonder.

God forbid some of them were going when it was crap under Souness

Which is why I didnt just mention day trippers. You will have a mixture of all. But ultimately, people that went through the pain of getting tickets have been deemed not worthy enough as people who did the exact same a year before.

Equality? I think not.
Samio

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:21:53 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:18:20 am
It doesn't, but like I said.. Understanding why they made those decisions is different to agreeing with them

And I made my points on ESL, furlough and £77 tickets... as well as saying it should be 13+ from either season

Don't know what else you want from me now ;D

Honestly, I dont want anything else from you and I never did in the nicest way possible.

Youre in the privileged position of having 19/19 credits, so your self-interest is automatically served.

I have not and will not change my opinion that its an absolute disgrace that fans last season arent treated the same as fans of seasons gone by.

And thats that really :)
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:24:52 am
Quote from: Samio on Today at 11:21:53 am
Honestly, I dont want anything else from you and I never did in the nicest way possible.

Youre in the privileged position of having 19/19 credits, so your self-interest is automatically served.

I have not and will not change my opinion that its an absolute disgrace that fans last season arent treated the same as fans of seasons gone by.

And thats that really :)

I completely agree on both of those bits! I just understand why the club has made a decision like that... I think its the wrong place to draw the line too - maybe we disagree on the new lines location

Doesn't make any difference to me if there's more on 13+ other than maybe it'll be easier to get KOP seats

Most I go the game with only made the jump last year so its fucked me in that way of not having as many people to go with
