Got a response from someone at SOS- no more help than contacting the TO, but will be interesting to see what this announcement is tomorrow:



"I understand your frustration, but the club made the decision to use season 18/19 credits because , as you say, of the number of people it would affect. Using that season affects 300 members, had they not done that many more would have been affected.

As they had to make a decision, they chose this so that the smallest number of fans would lose out.

The club are set to make a further announcement on this tomorrow."