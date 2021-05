To anyone who has been fucked over by this morning

We better send an email to Spirit of Shankly; to do so, you can go on spiritofshankly.com/contact-us/Being a member is not necessary (£10 a year), it might help thoughIn addition to that, you can send an email to the club itself, even though I don't expect much help from that part. https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/contact-us-ticketing-services-co?fromarticle=true Moreover, you can get through Peter Moor on Twitter and explain your situation.I'll be sending multiple emails in the next few days, I don't give up easily after all the efforts of last year.Obviously, The more the betterCheers mates