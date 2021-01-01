« previous next »
Can't wait to see how successful I'll be in the 2023 ballot from the 6 games I attended in 2018.

Mind boggling
But like the jet engine, there's sadly very little this country does better than having the raw materials to do something truly amazing that would benefit the whole of society only to piss it away due to a total lack of long term thinking and/or suspicion of anything European.

Can't wait to see how successful I'll be in the 2023 ballot from the 6 games I attended in 2018.

Mind boggling

Truly mind boggling.

Wonder if we get Sakho back to play for us again too?
All 19 in one sale for those guaranteed

So not two sales? That's a big hit if you go for all 19

Also, how are they going to stop anybody from logging onto the system if you don't have 13+. Surely they must have a pre-check?
- Their 18/19 count
- Their 19/20 count pro-rated
- Their 19/20 count including tickets bought for the cancelled games

If the Club had announced that policy today, I think this would have been broadly accepted as fair.  I'm surprised that Harinder appears to suggest this option wasn't even discussed.

The starting point was attended, not intention to attend. The latter impacted all. At percentages level of impact, which is my guess where this went to in the end, it's circa 3-4% I'm guessing. I do stress guessing as at no point have I ever seen precisely how many are on 13+ as members from 18/19. It's definitely above 6/7k I think if not much more.

Please don't take it as a given on folks accepting the impact... I'd say it's more one to ascertain what things look like after members register interest to attend.
So not two sales? That's a big hit if you go for all 19

Also, how are they going to stop anybody from logging onto the system if you don't have 13+. Surely they must have a pre-check?

Hi, that's what I have from my notes. They may split them, I don't know, but I think the end goal was to not have 2 sales for 13+ etc like how it's been before eg one sale for cat A+B, then free for all for C
Hi, that's what I have from my notes. They may split them, I don't know, but I think the end goal was to not have 2 sales for 13+ etc like how it's been before eg one sale for cat A+B, then free for all for C

Don't like this if true to be honest. Basically forcing people to come up with the best part of a grand in 2 months. Should've kept it as 2 sales and announced that next summer it will revert to 1.
