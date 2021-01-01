But it is straightforward. For each member, use the higher of:



- Their 18/19 count

- Their 19/20 count pro-rated

- Their 19/20 count including tickets bought for the cancelled games



If the Club had announced that policy today, I think this would have been broadly accepted as fair. I'm surprised that Harinder appears to suggest this option wasn't even discussed.



The starting point was attended, not intention to attend. The latter impacted all. At percentages level of impact, which is my guess where this went to in the end, it's circa 3-4% I'm guessing. I do stress guessing as at no point have I ever seen precisely how many are on 13+ as members from 18/19. It's definitely above 6/7k I think if not much more.Please don't take it as a given on folks accepting the impact... I'd say it's more one to ascertain what things look like after members register interest to attend.