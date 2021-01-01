They are using 18/19 for next season and also 22/33
Confirmed by who?
Wonder what the reason is for no waiting list. There'd still be a week or so to let others buy tickets if some didn't take them up.
Because it failed in December - no game sold out and one of them opened up to the first 4000 on the waiting list
Circumstances are vastly different now, plus I'm sure there are a few people not on 19 that might actually like to go to a game
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.47]