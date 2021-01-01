« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 409 410 411 412 413 [414]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 806394 times)

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16520 on: Yesterday at 06:44:44 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 05:59:27 pm
They are using 18/19 for next season and also 22/33

Confirmed by who?
Logged

Offline rk1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16521 on: Yesterday at 10:49:51 pm »
I've applied. Fingers crossed I am more lucky than the previous ballots in Dec where I was 2000 on the waiting list each time
Logged

Offline Shaneee.

  • Siannn's alter ego
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 348
  • Y N W A
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16522 on: Yesterday at 11:22:09 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 06:44:44 pm
Confirmed by who?

Has this been confirmed??
Logged


You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,237
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16523 on: Yesterday at 11:29:47 pm »
Wonder what the reason is for no waiting list. There'd still be a week or so to let others buy tickets if some didn't take them up.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline 30fiver

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 426
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16524 on: Today at 06:55:17 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:29:47 pm
Wonder what the reason is for no waiting list. There'd still be a week or so to let others buy tickets if some didn't take them up.

Because it failed in December - no game sold out and one of them opened up to the first 4000 on the waiting list
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,162
  • J.F.T.96
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16525 on: Today at 07:36:39 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 06:55:17 am
Because it failed in December - no game sold out and one of them opened up to the first 4000 on the waiting list

Circumstances are vastly different now, plus I'm sure there are a few people not on 19 that might actually like to go to a game
Logged

Offline sonofkenny

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16526 on: Today at 07:41:21 am »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 06:44:44 pm
Confirmed by who?

Will be confirmed today.
Logged

Online ChrisLFCKOP

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 712
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16527 on: Today at 07:52:16 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 07:36:39 am
Circumstances are vastly different now, plus I'm sure there are a few people not on 19 that might actually like to go to a game

Me the one season I didn't get 19, and I cannot go. So frustrating...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 409 410 411 412 413 [414]   Go Up
« previous next »
 