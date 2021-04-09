Yeah you could defo change the name if you had the id and proof provided you had 13 league games on the card. The reason my membership was cancelled is because my season ticket is in the same name now my mate used the membership was his card in all but name.



The women i spoke to at the ticket office was sound it sounds like the manager who came back and made final decision to cancel the membership. I did say to them how is it fair that only people with 13+ league games could do the update but the bosses at the club dont seem to care.



My mate has basically owned that card since we were in the europa league playing bum

Teams at a half empty anfield and now the club have binned him off. Obviously i have technically broken the terms and conditions of the membership but at the time when he started using it half the ground were using a card im a different name and the club werent arsed its went on for years so we never thought the card would get cancelled.



My point to the club was that you cant cancel my mates membership due to breaking terms and conditions but then let any member with over 13 games change theirs it makes no sense. If my mate was going the league games on it he could have changed name no problem but now all of a sudden the club want to enforce a rule they never usually do.



I wouldnt be shocked if they done a members fan update in a year or two but thats no good on my case because of the order they completed the update my mates lost out.