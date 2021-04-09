« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 406 407 408 409 410 [411]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 796258 times)

Offline jonnypb

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16400 on: April 9, 2021, 11:11:01 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on April  8, 2021, 06:52:11 am
From what they had said in the past through the fans forum before the 19/20 season it sounded like from 2020/21 season going forward that they were going to make ACS an 'automatic' thing for members who were in it the previous year, like they have just done with ST holders...

So both ST and members both required credit to enter (ST's couldn't just jump the ladder, last season was the last opportunity to), but if you had a seat ACS the season before you were guaranteed an ACS seat the year after, over members or ST holders who picked up games in the late availability sales

Instead, its only guaranteed for ST holders with credit, not ST holders and Members who had got into the ACS the season before...

Be interesting to see what they say about the members who had ACS last season because I'm sure members who had ACS last season were going to be guaranteed it again?  Going to have to have a scan on the LFC website as I'm sure I saw it somewhere last year.
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 408
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16401 on: April 9, 2021, 11:15:26 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on April  9, 2021, 11:08:59 am
Yeah, I've passed mine on to non-members before. They just pay £10 at the TO for a paper ticket.

Same here, dont need to be members
Logged

Offline D🐶G

  • .....to hurt someone as beautiful as you.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,789
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16402 on: April 9, 2021, 11:20:04 am »
Quote from: scouser102002 on April  9, 2021, 11:08:16 am
They don't have to be members though, has that always been the case?
Yes mate. They dont even need to be registered on the clubs database either, Member or not. The club just require name and address details from them.
Logged
19 League Titles  7 FA Cups  8 Football League Cups  15 FA Charity Shields  6 UEFA European Cups  3 UEFA Cups  4 UEFA European Super Cups  1 FIFA Club World Cup

Offline 30fiver

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 408
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16403 on: April 9, 2021, 11:22:38 am »
Quote from: jonnypb on April  9, 2021, 11:11:01 am
Be interesting to see what they say about the members who had ACS last season because I'm sure members who had ACS last season were going to be guaranteed it again?  Going to have to have a scan on the LFC website as I'm sure I saw it somewhere last year.

That's what I was trying to say mate, I'm sure that was said before...
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16404 on: April 9, 2021, 11:27:21 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on April  9, 2021, 11:22:38 am
That's what I was trying to say mate, I'm sure that was said before...

There's talk about it in the ACS thread, people suggesting (before covid happened) that it was going to be implemented for the 20/21 season, which obviously couldn't happen this season.  I think it might be put on the back burner for now with members who were on the ACS because no one knows if stadiums will be at full capacity for next season or not.  Just hope that when things are back to normal they do it.
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 408
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16405 on: April 9, 2021, 11:31:25 am »
Quote from: jonnypb on April  9, 2021, 11:27:21 am
There's talk about it in the ACS thread, people suggesting (before covid happened) that it was going to be implemented for the 20/21 season, which obviously couldn't happen this season.  I think it might be put on the back burner for now with members who were on the ACS because no one knows if stadiums will be at full capacity for next season or not.  Just hope that when things are back to normal they do it.

That must be where I saw it then... It wouldn't benefit me because I only got the 4CL games for the first time last year by jumping the ladder with hospo for the first game, as it happens it dropped to only needing 1 game from 18/19 anyway, and I had redstar

Had to pick the rest up in the later sales
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,959
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16406 on: April 9, 2021, 05:52:02 pm »
Quote from: Barrowred on April  9, 2021, 09:46:15 am
I'd imagine it would only be allowed on a very limited number of occasions? maybe a couple for league games and once per cup competition?

Thatd be ok if it was just a handful of times max a season. Loads of reasons why someone might not be able to attend the odd one or two.

Looking forward to next season already. Bring on this new ticket sale website  ;D :o
Logged

Offline willss

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16407 on: April 10, 2021, 09:03:31 am »
I completed the fan updates on my families three 13+ cards.  One is now in my daughters name but will be used mostly by my son. Is this going to be possible?? Will there be check on the gates against the tickets??

Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16408 on: April 10, 2021, 09:13:12 am »
Quote from: willss on April 10, 2021, 09:03:31 am
I completed the fan updates on my families three 13+ cards.  One is now in my daughters name but will be used mostly by my son. Is this going to be possible?? Will there be check on the gates against the tickets??



If there were going to be checks I think you can safely say its been scrapped. Certainly for next season anyway
Logged

Offline upthereds95

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16409 on: April 12, 2021, 10:51:54 am »
Club have cancelled my membership now and confirmed that memberships cant be transferred into a new name. Still dont understand why people with 13 games were allowed to but my mate who used the card for years has lost all his cup game credits now.

By the sounds of the club they must not be doing another fan update for members and if they do I will be fuming as they have cancelled and wiped my membership and not gave me the chance of updating.

I was told that the club under no circumstances would allow a name on a membership to be transferred no explanation to why certain fans were allowed to last year I just got a straight no. The women from the ticket office who was sound and put my case to the main bosses said that management just said no membership transfers regardless if you provide a reason for transfer and proof i was told it simply isnt allowed.

Not sure if what ive been told is true but the women i spoke to seemed lovely and genuine so doubt she is lying, so assuming thats the stance the club will use going forward.
Logged

Offline Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,178
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16410 on: April 12, 2021, 11:34:02 am »
Quote from: upthereds95 on April 12, 2021, 10:51:54 am
Club have cancelled my membership now and confirmed that memberships cant be transferred into a new name. Still dont understand why people with 13 games were allowed to but my mate who used the card for years has lost all his cup game credits now.

By the sounds of the club they must not be doing another fan update for members and if they do I will be fuming as they have cancelled and wiped my membership and not gave me the chance of updating.

I was told that the club under no circumstances would allow a name on a membership to be transferred no explanation to why certain fans were allowed to last year I just got a straight no. The women from the ticket office who was sound and put my case to the main bosses said that management just said no membership transfers regardless if you provide a reason for transfer and proof i was told it simply isnt allowed.

Not sure if what ive been told is true but the women i spoke to seemed lovely and genuine so doubt she is lying, so assuming thats the stance the club will use going forward.

I don't think you could change a members name in the fan update in November 2019. I think there was only an option to upload ID to match existing name.
I thought the only option to change names was on a season ticket (summer 2020), as there was an amnesty on those.
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16411 on: April 12, 2021, 11:41:09 am »
Quote from: Craig S on April 12, 2021, 11:34:02 am
I don't think you could change a members name in the fan update in November 2019. I think there was only an option to upload ID to match existing name.
I thought the only option to change names was on a season ticket (summer 2020), as there was an amnesty on those.

You definitely could change names.

You needed your ID and the ID of the person who's name the card was in.
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16412 on: April 12, 2021, 11:42:08 am »
They've completely binned off any fan who wasn't on 13+ before last season.
Logged

Offline upthereds95

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16413 on: April 12, 2021, 12:24:00 pm »
Yeah you could defo change the name if you had the id and proof provided you had 13 league games on the card. The reason my membership was cancelled is because my season ticket is in the same name now my mate used the membership was his card in all but name.

The women i spoke to at the ticket office was sound it sounds like the manager who came back and made final decision to cancel the membership. I did say to them how is it fair that only people with 13+ league games could do the update but the bosses at the club dont seem to care.

My mate has basically owned that card since we were in the europa league playing bum
Teams at a half empty anfield and now the club have binned him off.  Obviously i have technically broken the terms and conditions of the membership but at the time when he started using it  half the ground were using a card im a different name and the club werent arsed its went on for years so we never thought the card would get cancelled.

My point to the club was that you cant cancel my mates membership due to breaking terms and conditions but then let any member with over 13 games change theirs it makes no sense. If my mate was going the league games on it he could have changed name no problem but now all of a sudden the club want to enforce a rule they never usually do.

I wouldnt be shocked if they done a members fan update in a year or two but thats no good on my case because of the order they completed the update my mates lost out.
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 408
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16414 on: April 12, 2021, 01:22:46 pm »
I suppose the clubs argument is that every member at some point would have had the 1 off chance to transfer names

13+ league had theirs already, rest will come (eventually) - COVID put a spanner in their plans but they will get round to it

My advice for people in that situation going forward would be to wait it out until the 1 off opportunity is given, as I know someone in the exact same position who also lost their membership card last week
Logged

Offline RedRon

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 46
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16415 on: April 12, 2021, 04:18:31 pm »
Quote from: upthereds95 on April 12, 2021, 12:24:00 pm
Yeah you could defo change the name if you had the id and proof provided you had 13 league games on the card. The reason my membership was cancelled is because my season ticket is in the same name now my mate used the membership was his card in all but name.

The women i spoke to at the ticket office was sound it sounds like the manager who came back and made final decision to cancel the membership. I did say to them how is it fair that only people with 13+ league games could do the update but the bosses at the club dont seem to care.

My mate has basically owned that card since we were in the europa league playing bum
Teams at a half empty anfield and now the club have binned him off.  Obviously i have technically broken the terms and conditions of the membership but at the time when he started using it  half the ground were using a card im a different name and the club werent arsed its went on for years so we never thought the card would get cancelled.

My point to the club was that you cant cancel my mates membership due to breaking terms and conditions but then let any member with over 13 games change theirs it makes no sense. If my mate was going the league games on it he could have changed name no problem but now all of a sudden the club want to enforce a rule they never usually do.

I wouldnt be shocked if they done a members fan update in a year or two but thats no good on my case because of the order they completed the update my mates lost out.

Similar situation with me whereby my son has been using my mate's membership for many years and has the aways (league and cups) but the ticket office wouldn't allow a name transfer (come from management). I bought this up in the STH fan update thread couple months back. But they haven't mentioned anything about membership being cancelled, just got told they don't have anything to go on for fan update on those who were not part of 13 home games and told me to hold tight and then contact them again once they have announced fan update for the remaining memberships.
Logged

Offline upthereds95

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16416 on: April 12, 2021, 06:33:19 pm »
Quote from: RedRon on April 12, 2021, 04:18:31 pm
Similar situation with me whereby my son has been using my mate's membership for many years and has the aways (league and cups) but the ticket office wouldn't allow a name transfer (come from management). I bought this up in the STH fan update thread couple months back. But they haven't mentioned anything about membership being cancelled, just got told they don't have anything to go on for fan update on those who were not part of 13 home games and told me to hold tight and then contact them again once they have announced fan update for the remaining memberships.

Think mine got cancelled because my dad and me have shared a season ticket for years and hes transferred it into my name because i go the most games each year. The membership was in my name and now the season ticket is but your not allowed to have a membership and a season ticket at the same time apparently
Logged

Offline PaulKS

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,549
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16417 on: April 12, 2021, 09:14:12 pm »
Aways will be interesting; I had 14 away credits from 18/19 ... but I finished on 12 when the season ended (but was due for 16 at the end of the full season).

So for aways it's probably in most peoples interests for it to go on 18/19 based on my situation anyway, because there isn't a bulk sale.

To be honest, I am just desperate to get back to a match, especially an away game.

The credits holiday next year makes total sense tbf. Glad I don't bother with the home leagues, going to be a grim decision made by the club
« Last Edit: April 12, 2021, 09:15:51 pm by PaulKS »
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,067
  • J.F.T.96
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16418 on: Today at 06:13:43 am »
Quote from: upthereds95 on April 12, 2021, 06:33:19 pm
Think mine got cancelled because my dad and me have shared a season ticket for years and hes transferred it into my name because i go the most games each year. The membership was in my name and now the season ticket is but your not allowed to have a membership and a season ticket at the same time apparently

Shocking they won't let STH also be a member.

I mean STH should be able to buy as many tickets as they like. They are the chosen ones
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 406 407 408 409 410 [411]   Go Up
« previous next »
 