Interesting article about the auto cup renewals....From what was previously said, it sounded to me like if you were in auto cup the previous season, you'd be guaranteed it the next season if you wanted in.... and it would be the same for ST holders they couldn't just jump on the ladder from 0It sounds like it's actually something in the middle.This suggests its going to be the same process as before for members (bun fight if you recorded all the games) but ST holders can only register for Autocup if they recorded all the games last season