« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 405 406 407 408 409 [410]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 792807 times)

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,330
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16360 on: April 2, 2021, 09:46:56 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on April  2, 2021, 12:16:41 pm
They could count the credits that were sold for the entire season albeit 4 games were refunded. Let's be honest , that appeases the vast majority and the only people who could argue they were losing out is those who were looking to pick up returns? There would have been fuck all returns too given the circumstances of us being crowned champions.
Could've said that for the whole season mate, picked up all 12 of mine on returns, definitely would've got one of the last four too. I only tried for those 12 games as was out of the country for the other 3. That Burnley home lunchtime kick off would've been an easy one
Logged

Online redman1974

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,542
  • scottkop105 on twitter My new number 07511165355
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16361 on: April 3, 2021, 07:25:49 am »
My friend is a ST holder but due to circumstances he won't be able to go many games next season but he does not want to take the year break with it. Instead he wants his friend to use it for the season but I've told him im not sure the club will allow this for every game. Anyone have any idea how many games the club will allow him to do this via the new friends and family thing sent to your smart phone
Logged

Online 77kop05

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 97
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16362 on: April 3, 2021, 07:54:38 am »
Quote from: redman1974 on April  3, 2021, 07:25:49 am
My friend is a ST holder but due to circumstances he won't be able to go many games next season but he does not want to take the year break with it. Instead he wants his friend to use it for the season but I've told him im not sure the club will allow this for every game. Anyone have any idea how many games the club will allow him to do this via the new friends and family thing sent to your smart phone

It's only 3 at the moment I think ? Might be a bit more lenient with the current circumstances though.
Logged

Offline NeoAdjuvant

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 624
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16363 on: April 3, 2021, 08:17:22 am »
Quote from: redman1974 on April  3, 2021, 07:25:49 am
My friend is a ST holder but due to circumstances he won't be able to go many games next season but he does not want to take the year break with it. Instead he wants his friend to use it for the season but I've told him im not sure the club will allow this for every game. Anyone have any idea how many games the club will allow him to do this via the new friends and family thing sent to your smart phone

https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/tkt-if-i-choose-to-purchase-my-season-ticket-but-don-t-want-to-attend-yet-could-i-nominate-someone-else-to-go-in-my-place-1-4-2021

Looks like it's something they're considering
Logged
Quote
But like the jet engine, there's sadly very little this country does better than having the raw materials to do something truly amazing that would benefit the whole of society only to piss it away due to a total lack of long term thinking and/or suspicion of anything European.

Offline davidsteventon

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16364 on: April 3, 2021, 10:27:01 am »
Quote from: redman1974 on April  3, 2021, 07:25:49 am
My friend is a ST holder but due to circumstances he won't be able to go many games next season but he does not want to take the year break with it. Instead he wants his friend to use it for the season but I've told him im not sure the club will allow this for every game. Anyone have any idea how many games the club will allow him to do this via the new friends and family thing sent to your smart phone

1. Hope the club do something official. (see that other link).
2. Take the holiday for a year knowing all is good to continue after.
3. Do what happens to 1000s of other season tickets - be handed around people. Only this option carries a risk, and he gets zero benefit.

Logged

Offline bertiemee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 351
  • The Anny Road Aggro
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16365 on: April 4, 2021, 08:50:30 pm »
Hopefully the combination of Covid + us not winning every game this season will put off the glory hunters and calm down the credit criteria.

For all the worries old Hodgson gave us it sure did make tickets a lot easier to come by
Logged

Offline RebeccaLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16366 on: April 6, 2021, 12:17:51 pm »
Quote from: bertiemee on April  4, 2021, 08:50:30 pm
Hopefully the combination of Covid + us not winning every game this season will put off the glory hunters and calm down the credit criteria.

For all the worries old Hodgson gave us it sure did make tickets a lot easier to come by

Are they including aways in the no credit category. Would love to go away to a few games. I last went when Fulham, Blackburn & Wigan where in the Prem,
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 383
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16367 on: April 6, 2021, 12:36:46 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on April  6, 2021, 12:17:51 pm
Are they including aways in the no credit category. Would love to go away to a few games. I last went when Fulham, Blackburn & Wigan where in the Prem,

Yes, but you will still require past credit to purchase in the first place

I would imagine most aways would still sell out prior to dropping

A few like Leicester and Southampton might drop to All Season Ticket Holders
Logged

Offline matchoftheday

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 584
  • Dog
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16368 on: April 6, 2021, 08:19:31 pm »
are the renewal emails sent to us yet?
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,046
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16369 on: April 6, 2021, 10:18:07 pm »
Not got one here, looks like ST renewals are being done atm though so maybe soon.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online 30fiver

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 383
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16370 on: Yesterday at 04:40:31 pm »
Interesting article about the auto cup renewals....

From what was previously said, it sounded to me like if you were in auto cup the previous season, you'd be guaranteed it the next season if you wanted in.... and it would be the same for ST holders they couldn't just jump on the ladder from 0

It sounds like it's actually something in the middle.

This suggests its going to be the same process as before for members (bun fight if you recorded all the games) but ST holders can only register for Autocup if they recorded all the games last season
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/seasonticketrenewals/auto-cup-scheme

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:45:11 pm by 30fiver »
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,046
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16371 on: Yesterday at 04:41:56 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 04:40:31 pm
Interesting article about the auto cup renewals....

From what was previously said, it sounded to me like if you were in auto cup the previous season, you'd be guaranteed it the next season if you wanted in.... and it would be the same for ST holders they couldn't just jump on the ladder from 0

It sounds like it's actually something in the middle.

This suggests its going to be the same process as before for members (bum fight if you recorded all the games) but ST holders can only register for Autocup if they recorded all the games last season
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/seasonticketrenewals/auto-cup-scheme



I don't mind a bun fight but not sure I fancy a bum fight  :o ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online 30fiver

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 383
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16372 on: Yesterday at 04:44:49 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 04:41:56 pm
I don't mind a bun fight but not sure I fancy a bum fight  :o ;D

Hahahaha slip of the finger  ;D :butt
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16373 on: Yesterday at 05:34:12 pm »
EFL CEO suggests covid passports will be needed if full capacity back in August.

I'm having my second jab in 2 weeks so i am all in for that if same applies for PL :D
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 383
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16374 on: Yesterday at 06:58:08 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 05:34:12 pm
I'm having my second jab in 2 weeks so i am all in for that if same applies for PL :D

Be interesting if it is required!!

I get my 2nd Oxford jab in 4-5 weeks, hopefully still get it after today's announcement - only 23
Logged

Offline ChrisLFCKOP

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16375 on: Yesterday at 07:11:12 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 04:40:31 pm
Interesting article about the auto cup renewals....

From what was previously said, it sounded to me like if you were in auto cup the previous season, you'd be guaranteed it the next season if you wanted in.... and it would be the same for ST holders they couldn't just jump on the ladder from 0

It sounds like it's actually something in the middle.

This suggests its going to be the same process as before for members (bun fight if you recorded all the games) but ST holders can only register for Autocup if they recorded all the games last season
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/seasonticketrenewals/auto-cup-scheme

What did you expect would happen?  Sounds like exactly how they were going to sell them.
Logged

Offline bertiemee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 351
  • The Anny Road Aggro
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16376 on: Yesterday at 10:18:49 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 04:40:31 pm
From what was previously said, it sounded to me like if you were in auto cup the previous season, you'd be guaranteed it the next season if you wanted in....

This isn't true for members. I've been in the auto cup for years and still had to battle for a spot the past couple seasons.
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 383
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16377 on: Today at 06:52:11 am »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Yesterday at 07:11:12 pm
What did you expect would happen?  Sounds like exactly how they were going to sell them.

Quote from: bertiemee on Yesterday at 10:18:49 pm
This isn't true for members. I've been in the auto cup for years and still had to battle for a spot the past couple seasons.

From what they had said in the past through the fans forum before the 19/20 season it sounded like from 2020/21 season going forward that they were going to make ACS an 'automatic' thing for members who were in it the previous year, like they have just done with ST holders...

So both ST and members both required credit to enter (ST's couldn't just jump the ladder, last season was the last opportunity to), but if you had a seat ACS the season before you were guaranteed an ACS seat the year after, over members or ST holders who picked up games in the late availability sales

Instead, its only guaranteed for ST holders with credit, not ST holders and Members who had got into the ACS the season before...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 405 406 407 408 409 [410]   Go Up
« previous next »
 