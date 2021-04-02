What did you expect would happen? Sounds like exactly how they were going to sell them.
This isn't true for members. I've been in the auto cup for years and still had to battle for a spot the past couple seasons.
From what they had said in the past through the fans forum before the 19/20 season it sounded like from 2020/21 season going forward that they were going to make ACS an 'automatic' thing for members who were in it the previous year, like they have just done with ST holders...
So both ST and members both required credit to enter (ST's couldn't just jump the ladder, last season was the last opportunity to), but if you had a seat ACS the season before you were guaranteed an ACS seat the year after, over members or ST holders who picked up games in the late availability sales
Instead, its only guaranteed for ST holders with credit, not ST holders and Members who had got into the ACS the season before...