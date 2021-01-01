Its good to see the club introducing some logical changes especially in relation to the auto cup scheme criteria.
Some of the changes Id like to see from next season but will probably never happen
1. If the club have finally come to their senses and realised that having a ST doesnt automatically enrol you into every cup competition then they should be going a step further by making them pick a seat at the start of the season like us members do
2. In the cup competitions STH definitely shouldnt be getting first pick of the remaining seats
3. How can STH still be picking 6 friends/family. Those friends and family might have attended less games than a member, how is that fair? Plus do friends/family need to be a member? If a STH cant go they should return the ticket for that fixture back to the club to re-sell
4. Members should have the option to return tickets like STH. Members to receive a full refund but lose the credit. Not all members are bothered about building credits.
1) They already made that announcement last year, was the last chance of them jumping onto ACS
2) Now that the highlighted point in number 1 has changed, I'd expect it to be equal going forward so they're treated the same
3) This has been rumored for years, I would expect they'd need to be named before the season starts and cannot change throughout. May cap the number of times you can pass on (in seasons where credits count) and the rules should be extended to members on full credit, but again put a cap in of say 3 times a year (currently is 3 for phoning the ticket office, but no written rule on that number)
4) Members will have the option for a credit-less season in 2021/22, and receive a full refund if they do not attend. Members have always had the option to cancel tickets they bought, lose the credit and receive a refund... Nothing new here...