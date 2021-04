It’s good to see the club introducing some logical changes especially in relation to the auto cup scheme criteria.



Some of the changes I’d like to see from next season but will probably never happen



1. If the club have finally come to their senses and realised that having a ST doesn’t automatically enrol you into every cup competition then they should be going a step further by making them pick a seat at the start of the season like us members do

2. In the cup competitions STH definitely shouldn’t be getting first pick of the remaining seats

3. How can STH still be picking 6 friends/family. Those friends and family might have attended less games than a member, how is that fair? Plus do friends/family need to be a member? If a STH can’t go they should return the ticket for that fixture back to the club to re-sell

4. Members should have the option to return tickets like STH. Members to receive a full refund but lose the credit. Not all members are bothered about building credits.