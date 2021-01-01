Its good to see the club introducing some logical changes especially in relation to the auto cup scheme criteria.



Some of the changes Id like to see from next season but will probably never happen



1. If the club have finally come to their senses and realised that having a ST doesnt automatically enrol you into every cup competition then they should be going a step further by making them pick a seat at the start of the season like us members do

2. In the cup competitions STH definitely shouldnt be getting first pick of the remaining seats

3. How can STH still be picking 6 friends/family. Those friends and family might have attended less games than a member, how is that fair? Plus do friends/family need to be a member? If a STH cant go they should return the ticket for that fixture back to the club to re-sell

4. Members should have the option to return tickets like STH. Members to receive a full refund but lose the credit. Not all members are bothered about building credits.