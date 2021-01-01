« previous next »
Online scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16320 on: Today at 01:48:34 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 01:14:50 pm
has the question been asked as an ST or as a member because my mate has asked this, today. So wouldn't bank on anything until there's an announcement specifically for members, which will no doubt come out the day after renewals are taken  ;D

What's this, an online chat thing?
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16321 on: Today at 02:16:18 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 01:48:34 pm
What's this, an online chat thing?

Yeah mate
Online NeoAdjuvant

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16322 on: Today at 02:31:35 pm »
Online scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16323 on: Today at 02:50:51 pm »
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16324 on: Today at 02:51:25 pm »
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 01:16:01 pm
Do people think the potential 6 friends and family will also have to be members?

I think that would be an acceptable requirement
Online NeoAdjuvant

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16325 on: Today at 02:55:40 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 02:50:51 pm
That was updated 9 months ago

Aye but I'd never seen it before, didn't know the club had even commented on it to be honest
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16326 on: Today at 03:00:27 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:55:46 pm
As it should...  the only question is around whether they take 19/20 prem credits into account

The wording in their release about using 19/20 cup credits next year suggests to me that they won't - personal opinion

If they were going to use 19/20 at all surely it would be for next season?
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16327 on: Today at 03:02:16 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:00:27 pm
If they were going to use 19/20 at all surely it would be for next season?

Well yes... but it would also be used the following year too

I think everything is fairly certain cup wise and credit wise for next season, except prem game requirement for members. Just a question of whether they use 19/20 or 18/19 - maybe a combo of both
Online Hij

    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16328 on: Today at 03:03:26 pm »
Surely the easiest thing to do is just use the 34 from two consecutive seasons.
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16329 on: Today at 03:04:11 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 03:03:26 pm
Surely the easiest thing to do is just use the 34 from two consecutive seasons.

What out of 34 though?
Online Welshred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16330 on: Today at 03:09:53 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 03:03:26 pm
Surely the easiest thing to do is just use the 34 from two consecutive seasons.

No because then you'll have those who reached 13 last season complaining that they've been punished from the season before because they could only attend, for example, 8 games.
Offline CornerTakenQuickly

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16331 on: Today at 03:30:57 pm »
I think they could use multiple criteria to account for all different situations. Firstly, use a number from 19/20 alone (e.g. 11+ from 19/20). If someone hasn't got 11 from 19/20 then they must have a combined total of 22+ from 18/19 and 19/20 (don't know what the number would be- just an example).
Online Welshred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16332 on: Today at 03:36:13 pm »
Mate this is the LFC ticket office there's no way they don't fuck things up if they use multiple criteria ;D
Offline CornerTakenQuickly

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16333 on: Today at 03:45:37 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:36:13 pm
Mate this is the LFC ticket office there's no way they don't fuck things up if they use multiple criteria ;D

Might be a bit extreme to use two different criteria that you only need one of to qualify, but this is a bizarre situation and I can't think of anyone who misses out if we use this. Anyone who reached 13 (or a few less than 13) last year will be covered. Anyone who may have just about reached 13 if the last 4 were played will be given priority if they had attended a high number the previous season (most of those who weren't on 13 but would have reached it would have had a high number the previous season, as tickets for the last few games were very hard to get).
Online Welshred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16334 on: Today at 03:54:05 pm »
You trust the ticket office to get that right then?
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16335 on: Today at 03:58:41 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:54:05 pm
You trust the ticket office to get that right then?

 ;D ;D ;D
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16336 on: Today at 04:50:34 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 01:26:22 pm
Yeah, let's fuck off the people who actually did attend in favour of the people who didn't but might have

Ridiculous logic

There are people out there that could've attended 11 or 12 games, and had tickets bought already for the last 4 so would've ended on 15/16.

No matter what happens, someone is going to be fucked over. You just think your way is the right way because you would be safe.
Online Hij

    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16337 on: Today at 04:50:45 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:04:11 pm
What out of 34 though?
Whatever the minimum requirement would be so they can offer a guarantee of a ticket.

Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:09:53 pm
No because then you'll have those who reached 13 last season complaining that they've been punished from the season before because they could only attend, for example, 8 games.

Fair point.

But won't there also be some who "made 13" but then dropped back below with the behind closed doors games as well though? I realise they won't have actually attended the games, but not through the want of going.

You could just do it on last seasons 15 I guess but you'll still have some unhappy people.

Doing two seasons rewards those who went to the most games which is what a credit system is primarily supposed to be about. Those with 13 from 15 would be in a great position to combine with the other season.
Online Hij

    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16338 on: Today at 04:54:22 pm »
You can definitely see why they are moving away from these all or nothing sales now though based on all this. Can also equally see why people are fraught with worry about being in whatever the guaranteed sale will be as I imagine it will be even harder to make it into it once we are balloting games. Although it will mean a bigger spread of tickets for people under the guaranteed sale, but handfuls each rather than all the tickets or none.
Online scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16339 on: Today at 04:59:16 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:50:34 pm
There are people out there that could've attended 11 or 12 games, and had tickets bought already for the last 4 so would've ended on 15/16.

No matter what happens, someone is going to be fucked over. You just think your way is the right way because you would be safe.

No, I think my way is the right way because rewarding people's loyalty for attending games is literally what we have ticket criteria for!

Online Welshred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16340 on: Today at 05:00:23 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 04:50:45 pm
Whatever the minimum requirement would be so they can offer a guarantee of a ticket.

Fair point.

But won't there also be some who "made 13" but then dropped back below with the behind closed doors games as well though? I realise they won't have actually attended the games, but not through the want of going.

You could just do it on last seasons 15 I guess but you'll still have some unhappy people.

Doing two seasons rewards those who went to the most games which is what a credit system is primarily supposed to be about. Those with 13 from 15 would be in a great position to combine with the other season.

This still falls under the "whatever they decide someone will be pissed off" category mate. There'll never be a perfect way to do this no matter what the club do.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16341 on: Today at 05:06:48 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 04:59:16 pm
No, I think my way is the right way because rewarding people's loyalty for attending games is literally what we have ticket criteria for!

Someone went to 19 games every season for 10 years, then 19/20 could only attend 11 of the first 15, but had tickets bought for the final 4 and was going to attend those games.

Someone else bought a membership in 2017, went to 1 game in 17/18, 5 games in 18/19, and 14 of the 15 in 19/20.

Where is the reward for the loyalty of the first person?
Online scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16342 on: Today at 05:14:04 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:06:48 pm
Someone went to 19 games every season for 10 years, then 19/20 could only attend 11 of the first 15, but had tickets bought for the final 4 and was going to attend those games.

Someone else bought a membership in 2017, went to 1 game in 17/18, 5 games in 18/19, and 14 of the 15 in 19/20.

Where is the reward for the loyalty of the first person?

With the reduction in uptake of tickets next season due to people not being able to attend due to the circumstances, due to taking the year break or the fact that there are no credits on offer, there should be enough scope to sort out people like the above example on case by case basis

But loyalty for league games has always been based off the previous season, and you will never convince me that 4 games is enough to stop doing that
Online Hij

    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16343 on: Today at 05:16:12 pm »
Yeah to be honest people should be able to go next season. 2022/2023 is the powder keg!
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16344 on: Today at 05:16:17 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 04:54:22 pm
You can definitely see why they are moving away from these all or nothing sales now though based on all this. Can also equally see why people are fraught with worry about being in whatever the guaranteed sale will be as I imagine it will be even harder to make it into it once we are balloting games. Although it will mean a bigger spread of tickets for people under the guaranteed sale, but handfuls each rather than all the tickets or none.

I'd forgotten all about this 'ballot' thing that was being talked about! Really hope they don't go down that route.
Online scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16345 on: Today at 05:16:40 pm »
Using 18/19 but dropping the guaranteed number to 12 would also suit me. But I wouldnt support that either

So people can stop assuming theres a self agenda. I just dont think you can pretend 15 attended games never happened
Online Hij

    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16346 on: Today at 05:17:43 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 05:16:17 pm
I'd forgotten all about this 'ballot' thing that was being talked about! Really hope they don't go down that route.

Yeah, I think getting to 13 for me will look nigh on impossible for the future which is why I'll probably look to just do the cups, away games and watch non league on the weekend we are at home.
Online Hij

    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16347 on: Today at 05:20:29 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 05:00:23 pm
This still falls under the "whatever they decide someone will be pissed off" category mate. There'll never be a perfect way to do this no matter what the club do.
Yeah I'm not suggesting it isn't.

But I personally think it would be harder to argue against attendance over a longer period of time and a higher amount of games required. The people getting boxed off would have done the most number of games. And that is after all the point of a credit system, they'd just be applying it differently in this circumstance. Which is a pretty big circumstance. But who knows.

They could alternatively just deal with all 19 as if you would have attended and include the people who bought the 4 but didn't get the chance to go, but there would be complaints over that as they never actually needed to attend the final games. But let's face it, short of returning the tickets to the club, they'd likely have got them as credits whether they went or not. As you say, there won't be a perfect solution.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:23:27 pm by Hij »
Online stefbs

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16348 on: Today at 05:33:22 pm »
With a bit of luck and lot of effort I finally managed to get 14 credits out of 15 for my son last year. They always looked at the previous season. They only missed 4 games ffs, 15 games should be enough for the criteria for next season
