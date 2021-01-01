« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 788527 times)

Offline jonnypb

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16280 on: Today at 11:57:53 am »
Actually some very sensible decisions from the club/TO for once....

Season ticket holders will be subject to the same qualifying criteria as Members to enrol in the clubs Auto Cup Scheme. This will ensure a much fairer process for all supporters who would like to attend home cup matches.

Always bugged me that someone with 6 home CL credits could get knocked off the ladder because a STH will 0 CL games decided to then go and get on the ACS.

As our participation in the 2019-20 cup competitions was completed in its entirety, we will be using the game history from that season to help allocate access to the Auto Cup Scheme for the 2021-22 season.

Sensible decision for all the cup competitions.

Please note, we will not be allocating credits for games purchased during the 2021-22 season for use in future seasons; game history will only be used within the 2021-22 season to allocate tickets as we progress through the competitions.

Seems sensible as stadiums may not be full, partial lockdowns may happen again next winter, people may feel uneasy about going back until we know more about how long the vaccines last for and if a booster will be needed for the south African variant.

The club will be using NFC (Near Field Communication) technology for stadium entry for the new season, which means season tickets will be digital and only available on a smart mobile phone.

Could see this happening for track and trace and hopefully it'll also mean that only those people who buy tickets will be able to get in.  Hopefully reduce the amount of touts and stop STH selling on games for a profit and also stop many members from credit hunting and selling games on for profit, unless they use the 6 family and friend scheme that the club appear to be bringing in.  Although I'll maybe not get to as many PL games by this change because I knew a few STH's and members with full credits who would sell on the 'less desirable' games (of which I was able to benefit at times), it's the right thing to do after the pandemic.
Online Welshred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16281 on: Today at 12:01:23 pm »
A tout can easily buy a cheap Smartphone to give to the person they've sold to rather than a members/season ticket card so it doesn't change a thing. It won't cost them anything they'll just add it to the cost of the ticket and they'll keep passports like they have been doing to ensure they get the phone back.
Offline sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16282 on: Today at 12:03:18 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:01:23 pm
A tout can easily buy a cheap Smartphone to give to the person they've sold to rather than a members/season ticket card so it doesn't change a thing. It won't cost them anything they'll just add it to the cost of the ticket and they'll keep passports like they have been doing to ensure they get the phone back.

this is just the start though, there is loads coming and not just LFC this will be PL and UEFA wide too
Online Welshred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16283 on: Today at 12:05:22 pm »
It might change things for aways but it doesn't change a thing for home games.
Offline sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16284 on: Today at 12:06:22 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:05:22 pm
It might change things for aways but it doesn't change a thing for home games.

It will....  there is loads more to this yet
Online redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16285 on: Today at 12:06:22 pm »
How did that NFC work for the games before Christmas? Was the signal good enough around the ground? I usually can't get a phone signal for about a mile radius.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16286 on: Today at 12:06:32 pm »
Personally reckon this is the beginning of the end of members loyalty.

Credits for the cup games for next season are worthless for the following season so what are they going to use for ACS for season 2022/23 for members?

If they make credits for league games for member worthless what criteria do they use for 2022/23 for members

I honestly think this is going one way ST's and then a ballot for the rest of the games for all members
Offline sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16287 on: Today at 12:07:06 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:06:22 pm
How did that NFC work for the games before Christmas? Was the signal good enough around the ground? I usually can't get a phone signal for about a mile radius.

you don't need signal, it is on your phone, no need for signal at all
Online redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16288 on: Today at 12:07:16 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 12:07:06 pm
you don't need signal, it is on your phone, no need for signal at all

Ah great, cheers.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16289 on: Today at 12:08:15 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 12:06:32 pm
Personally reckon this is the beginning of the end of members loyalty.

Credits for the cup games for next season are worthless for the following season so what are they going to use for ACS for season 2022/23 for members?

If they make credits for league games for member worthless what criteria do they use for 2022/23 for members

I honestly think this is going one way ST's and then a ballot for the rest of the games for all members

no chance that will happen
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16290 on: Today at 12:13:56 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 12:08:15 pm
no chance that will happen

OK so if Cup Credits are worthless next season how do they do ACS for 2022/23 use last season again?

Also it would appear that if you're allowed to take a year break as and ST you 'SHOULD' be able to do so as a member. If that happens then that would suggests the credits for league games would also be worthless

So what would they do for 2022/23? Use 19/20?
Online Welshred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16291 on: Today at 12:19:03 pm »
They'll use the same criteria as they do for next season. So 18/19 for leaghe and 19/20 for cups.
Online scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16292 on: Today at 12:20:04 pm »

Online Hij

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16293 on: Today at 12:20:06 pm »
I'm not arsed about getting credits during the 2021-2022 season because the season can be impacted due to Covid and people including myself may find themselves suddenly unable to attend if capacity is reduced.

But like Tiz Lad I am interested in understanding what exactly they'll propose to do for season 2022/2023.

Will they go back to the same criteria as they'll use for the AutoCup this season?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16294 on: Today at 12:20:55 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 12:20:06 pm
I'm not arsed about getting credits during the 2021-2022 season because the season can be impacted due to Covid and people including myself may find themselves suddenly unable to attend if capacity is reduced.

But like Tiz Lad I am interested in understanding what exactly they'll propose to do for season 2022/2023.

Will they go back to the same criteria as they'll use for the AutoCup this season?

I would think that would be the logical way to do it
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16295 on: Today at 12:33:42 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 11:47:57 am
Would make it even harder to decide criteria as they won't know how many members are going to want a years' break though so they probably won't bother

If there's a break I wont do as many for sure whilst I'm saving for a house deposit
Online Hij

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16296 on: Today at 12:34:55 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 12:20:55 pm
I would think that would be the logical way to do it
Having thought about this, I reckon this will be the case.

Removing credits as a factor before the season starts, removes the possibility of games being played at half capacity, quarter capacity etc and then having to deal with the headache of those lucky enough to attend getting credits and those unable to attend because of a restriction on capacity being screwed over through no fault of their own. I reckon that is a major reason why they've removed the credits for next season- as opposed to anything more worrisome.

The upshot of that is that some will be able to take a season off in all comps and walk straight back in the season thereafter I guess. The flip side of that is that with credit hunting reduced for an entire season there may actually be a fairer distribution of tickets for that period. Some will follow habit and box their mates for games etc and to ensure access in the latter part of the season, but I'd be interested to see how low games drop in terms of credits if you know it doesn't really impact you long term.

I wonder if they'll do similar with away games. Remains to be seen if away games happen yet I guess as well.
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16297 on: Today at 12:36:01 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 12:13:56 pm

So what would they do for 2022/23? Use 19/20?

Like they do with aways, they'll go back several seasons (to 18/19 or 19/20)
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16298 on: Today at 12:37:05 pm »
Imagine getting 19/19 next season as a member then getting 0 the year after hahaha
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16299 on: Today at 12:38:28 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:01:23 pm
A tout can easily buy a cheap Smartphone to give to the person they've sold to rather than a members/season ticket card so it doesn't change a thing. It won't cost them anything they'll just add it to the cost of the ticket and they'll keep passports like they have been doing to ensure they get the phone back.

Wont need to do that, tickets go out via text or email... Just give out a simcard or email login to download the ticket to your own device
Online Hij

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16300 on: Today at 12:40:50 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:36:01 pm
Like they do with aways, they'll go back several seasons (to 18/19 or 19/20)
Sounds about right.

Sound then.

So the upshot mainly is that I can join the auto cup schemes, and then Covid dependent I'll be able to attend some games next season. But I won't get fucked over if Covid prevents full capacity for games I'm due to attend and get stiffed for credits when I can't attend.

Sounds alright really. I'll still be doing as many as I can.
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16301 on: Today at 12:41:18 pm »
What are the Club doing with tickets returned from supporters taking a Season Ticket Holiday?

Seats returned for a holiday during season 2021/22 will be offered to supporters on the Season Ticket Waiting List on a temporary basis.  This will not affect the waiting list position of supporters that do take up the offer.
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16302 on: Today at 12:42:05 pm »
Will my eligibility for future ticket purchases from season 2022/23 onwards, including away and cup games, be affected if I take a holiday for season 2021/22?

No, definitely not.  We will not use any game credits from season 2021/22 as eligibility for ticket sales from season 2022/23 and beyond.
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16303 on: Today at 12:43:27 pm »
If I choose to purchase my Season Ticket but dont want to attend yet, could I nominate someone else to go in my place?

The Ticket Exchange option will still be in place, and the Club are currently reviewing other ticket transfer options. More details to follow.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16304 on: Today at 12:43:40 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:41:18 pm
What are the Club doing with tickets returned from supporters taking a Season Ticket Holiday?

Seats returned for a holiday during season 2021/22 will be offered to supporters on the Season Ticket Waiting List on a temporary basis.  This will not affect the waiting list position of supporters that do take up the offer.

Seems fair. Should hopefully free up some of the members quota too for that season.
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16305 on: Today at 12:45:48 pm »
Least it might be a bit easier to get tickets this season if credits aren't being given out! people won't need to credit hunt every game even if they aren't attending.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16306 on: Today at 12:46:35 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:42:05 pm
Will my eligibility for future ticket purchases from season 2022/23 onwards, including away and cup games, be affected if I take a holiday for season 2021/22?

No, definitely not.  We will not use any game credits from season 2021/22 as eligibility for ticket sales from season 2022/23 and beyond.

I hadn't thought about them doing the same for aways, might help people get to some Euro aways (if we have any :-X) that wouldn't normally get the chance - and league aways too of course.
Online Hij

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16307 on: Today at 12:52:28 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:42:05 pm
Will my eligibility for future ticket purchases from season 2022/23 onwards, including away and cup games, be affected if I take a holiday for season 2021/22?

No, definitely not.  We will not use any game credits from season 2021/22 as eligibility for ticket sales from season 2022/23 and beyond.
This seems to almost certainly indicate that 2022/2023 will use pre Covid credits. Brilliant.
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16308 on: Today at 12:55:46 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 12:52:28 pm
This seems to almost certainly indicate that 2022/2023 will use pre Covid credits. Brilliant.

As it should...  the only question is around whether they take 19/20 prem credits into account

The wording in their release about using 19/20 cup credits next year suggests to me that they won't - personal opinion
Online Hij

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16309 on: Today at 01:01:24 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:55:46 pm
As it should...  the only question is around whether they take 19/20 prem credits into account

The wording in their release about using 19/20 cup credits next year suggests to me that they won't - personal opinion
Yeah I'm not sure.

I think it would be crazy if they wrote off 15 games. Just combine the two seasons and do it out of 34 I reckon.

It's in my interests for them to write off the 15 because I only got 6 last season as opposed to 12 the season prior - but I don't think they will nor do I think they should.
Online Hij

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16310 on: Today at 01:02:50 pm »
Who knows what's gonna happen for next season or how Covid will play out, but it does kinda feel nice to be back in here discussing this stuff. Nature is healing ;D
