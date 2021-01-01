Actually some very sensible decisions from the club/TO for once....



Season ticket holders will be subject to the same qualifying criteria as Members to enrol in the clubs Auto Cup Scheme. This will ensure a much fairer process for all supporters who would like to attend home cup matches.



Always bugged me that someone with 6 home CL credits could get knocked off the ladder because a STH will 0 CL games decided to then go and get on the ACS.



As our participation in the 2019-20 cup competitions was completed in its entirety, we will be using the game history from that season to help allocate access to the Auto Cup Scheme for the 2021-22 season.



Sensible decision for all the cup competitions.



Please note, we will not be allocating credits for games purchased during the 2021-22 season for use in future seasons; game history will only be used within the 2021-22 season to allocate tickets as we progress through the competitions.



Seems sensible as stadiums may not be full, partial lockdowns may happen again next winter, people may feel uneasy about going back until we know more about how long the vaccines last for and if a booster will be needed for the south African variant.



The club will be using NFC (Near Field Communication) technology for stadium entry for the new season, which means season tickets will be digital and only available on a smart mobile phone.



Could see this happening for track and trace and hopefully it'll also mean that only those people who buy tickets will be able to get in. Hopefully reduce the amount of touts and stop STH selling on games for a profit and also stop many members from credit hunting and selling games on for profit, unless they use the 6 family and friend scheme that the club appear to be bringing in. Although I'll maybe not get to as many PL games by this change because I knew a few STH's and members with full credits who would sell on the 'less desirable' games (of which I was able to benefit at times), it's the right thing to do after the pandemic.