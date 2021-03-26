« previous next »
Quote from: 30fiver on March 26, 2021, 09:33:19 am
All of this is a good excuse for the club to transition to a points based system that's been rumored for a few years

Would remove the separation between having different credit ladders for different competitions

Out of curiosity how do you think that would work?
Ticket site is down for maintenance so something is happening!

https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/GenericErrors.html?aspxerrorpath=/default.aspx
Quote from: Barrowred on March 26, 2021, 10:30:21 am
Out of curiosity how do you think that would work?

Transfer 'credits' into points, so for example each game gets you 100 points lets say across all cups
Then each game requires a set number of points to attend or be guaranteed

The issue is currently, you have people on 19 prem homes, 19 prem aways, every cup home but then cant get CL aways so never guaranteed a final ticket (I myself know 4 people in this situation)
So you have people doing upwards of 40 games a year across all comps not getting on the CL away ladder or final tickets, where as people doing 6 homes in the CL and 1 away getting a final ticket, or 6 cl homes and that's it then getting lucky in a ballot.

Lots of clubs use points, and they apply across all comps

Would piss a lot of people off initially especially those on the lower end of the ladder, but would make the credit ladder so much simpler going forward and would allow the ones who go to the most games home and away to get the tickets for other comps
Quote from: redgriffin73 on March 26, 2021, 02:33:17 pm
Ticket site is down for maintenance so something is happening!

https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/GenericErrors.html?aspxerrorpath=/default.aspx

Hopefully they are sorting out the login glitch and the countless other bugs it had.
And adding a dropdown seat selection box that works
Quote from: 30fiver on March 26, 2021, 02:40:05 pm
Transfer 'credits' into points, so for example each game gets you 100 points lets say across all cups
Then each game requires a set number of points to attend or be guaranteed

The issue is currently, you have people on 19 prem homes, 19 prem aways, every cup home but then cant get CL aways so never guaranteed a final ticket (I myself know 4 people in this situation)
So you have people doing upwards of 40 games a year across all comps not getting on the CL away ladder or final tickets, where as people doing 6 homes in the CL and 1 away getting a final ticket, or 6 cl homes and that's it then getting lucky in a ballot.

Lots of clubs use points, and they apply across all comps

Would piss a lot of people off initially especially those on the lower end of the ladder, but would make the credit ladder so much simpler going forward and would allow the ones who go to the most games home and away to get the tickets for other comps

I've got friends who can only do league games for various reasons (and they accept that when it comes to cup finals), and others who are able to do league and cup. The current situation means they can get tickets together in the league but if you amalgamated them all they'd likely be on different points levels which would probably affect ticket buying going forward. I agree it would be simpler and it probably wouldn't affect me but you could see people not being happy if those who aren't doing cup games suddenly get priority for them. I think it works for some "smaller" clubs because the demand (and success or cup progression maybe) isn't there.
Quote from: 30fiver on March 26, 2021, 02:40:05 pm
Transfer 'credits' into points, so for example each game gets you 100 points lets say across all cups
Then each game requires a set number of points to attend or be guaranteed

The issue is currently, you have people on 19 prem homes, 19 prem aways, every cup home but then cant get CL aways so never guaranteed a final ticket (I myself know 4 people in this situation)
So you have people doing upwards of 40 games a year across all comps not getting on the CL away ladder or final tickets, where as people doing 6 homes in the CL and 1 away getting a final ticket, or 6 cl homes and that's it then getting lucky in a ballot.

Lots of clubs use points, and they apply across all comps

Would piss a lot of people off initially especially those on the lower end of the ladder, but would make the credit ladder so much simpler going forward and would allow the ones who go to the most games home and away to get the tickets for other comps

A points systems for away games could work to give a feasible way of getting onto the away ladder for members (at the moment any away cup game has to go past around 25000 season ticket holders without credits if it ever gets to that stage). Also, it would mean less credit hunting for UCL- if you can't make the first game at the moment then you can't go to any of the European games for the rest of the season and could even drop off the ladder entirely if 2+ games are needed the following season to qualify for the first game.

However, the main issue with it is that it will give huge priority to those who attend league games. Some people only go to cup games because they can't afford to attend lots of games and at the moment the system supports them. Once you change the system, all these people will struggle to go to European games as those that attended a decent amount of league games will take priority.
Quote from: 30fiver on March 26, 2021, 09:33:19 am
All of this is a good excuse for the club to transition to a points based system that's been rumored for a few years

Would remove the separation between having different credit ladders for different competitions
Would definitely be a step in the right direction for me. Was going suggest such an idea until I saw your post about it.
Quote from: 30fiver on March 26, 2021, 02:40:05 pm
Transfer 'credits' into points, so for example each game gets you 100 points lets say across all cups
Then each game requires a set number of points to attend or be guaranteed

The issue is currently, you have people on 19 prem homes, 19 prem aways, every cup home but then cant get CL aways so never guaranteed a final ticket (I myself know 4 people in this situation)
So you have people doing upwards of 40 games a year across all comps not getting on the CL away ladder or final tickets, where as people doing 6 homes in the CL and 1 away getting a final ticket, or 6 cl homes and that's it then getting lucky in a ballot.

Lots of clubs use points, and they apply across all comps

Would piss a lot of people off initially especially those on the lower end of the ladder, but would make the credit ladder so much simpler going forward and would allow the ones who go to the most games home and away to get the tickets for other comps

100 points for Scunthorpe at home in the league cup and 100 points for Spartak Moscow away? Nah, they are not equal.

Spartak went to all ST, I think even all members, only 500ish went from the uk. Also the last time they did genuine proof of travel. Roma went to all ST, there have been opportunities.
Quote from: scouser102002 on March 26, 2021, 03:02:57 pm
Hopefully they are sorting out the login glitch and the countless other bugs it had.

Nope, still not fixed!
I read in the Season Ticket email, they would be considering an 'opt out for a year'.
Any talk of this for members also?
Quote from: davidsteventon on Yesterday at 10:13:30 am
I read in the Season Ticket email, they would be considering an 'opt out for a year'.
Any talk of this for members also?
I think for Members and ST holders (cup games for ST only) if you were to opt out youd be putting credits etc from whatever season(s) they apply to criteria for next season at serious risk. You cant expect a Member with no credits from the upcoming 21/22 season to have the same eligibility as someone who, fingers crossed, goes to 19.
Quote from: davidsteventon on Yesterday at 10:13:30 am
I read in the Season Ticket email, they would be considering an 'opt out for a year'.
Any talk of this for members also?

Was wondering about this to. As someone living in Cork and our vaccine rollout due to be complete in christ knows when I'm wondering what's the plan for the international supporter ?
At the moment there's no hope we can travel the first half of the season but if we take the season break from sales then can travel for the second half of the season we'll be  screwed for tickets for that. If I don't get over for another season I think i'll end up in the loony bin.
Why don't you ask so it appears under the FAQs? Sure it affects quite a few.
Quote from: Shanklygates on Yesterday at 09:35:54 pm
Why don't you ask so it appears under the FAQs? Sure it affects quite a few.

Just had a sconce there. At the moment it's season tickets only . I'll wait for the members announcement and fire it up then. 
Quote from: Craig S on March 26, 2021, 04:24:51 pm
Spartak went to all ST, I think even all members, only 500ish went from the uk. Also the last time they did genuine proof of travel. Roma went to all ST, there have been opportunities.

Spartak you had register interest beforehand and to do so you needed 1 previous Euro Away credit.
This points stuff dont work for me. Ive got 15 league aways on my card plus fa and league cup aways credit history going back to 2012.
I rely on mates for the euro aways and home games.
So if it goes to points I would lose out as I dont go to many homes as my preference is away games?
May of read it wrong but Im drunk lol
Quote from: 77kop05 on Yesterday at 08:23:27 pm
Was wondering about this to. As someone living in Cork and our vaccine rollout due to be complete in christ knows when I'm wondering what's the plan for the international supporter ?
At the moment there's no hope we can travel the first half of the season but if we take the season break from sales then can travel for the second half of the season we'll be  screwed for tickets for that. If I don't get over for another season I think i'll end up in the loony bin.
ROI is in the common travel area so I dont think it's an issue? If the stadium is full there will be people from all over the country anyway so no difference if you're from Ireland really, international supporters will probably have to quarantine for a while if they travel to the UK but if they get tickets and are willing to isolate I don't see a problem
