Out of curiosity how do you think that would work?
Transfer 'credits' into points, so for example each game gets you 100 points lets say across all cups
Then each game requires a set number of points to attend or be guaranteed
The issue is currently, you have people on 19 prem homes, 19 prem aways, every cup home but then cant get CL aways so never guaranteed a final ticket (I myself know 4 people in this situation)
So you have people doing upwards of 40 games a year across all comps not getting on the CL away ladder or final tickets, where as people doing 6 homes in the CL and 1 away getting a final ticket, or 6 cl homes and that's it then getting lucky in a ballot.
Lots of clubs use points, and they apply across all comps
Would piss a lot of people off initially especially those on the lower end of the ladder, but would make the credit ladder so much simpler going forward and would allow the ones who go to the most games home and away to get the tickets for other comps