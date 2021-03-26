Transfer 'credits' into points, so for example each game gets you 100 points lets say across all cups

Then each game requires a set number of points to attend or be guaranteed



The issue is currently, you have people on 19 prem homes, 19 prem aways, every cup home but then cant get CL aways so never guaranteed a final ticket (I myself know 4 people in this situation)

So you have people doing upwards of 40 games a year across all comps not getting on the CL away ladder or final tickets, where as people doing 6 homes in the CL and 1 away getting a final ticket, or 6 cl homes and that's it then getting lucky in a ballot.



Lots of clubs use points, and they apply across all comps



Would piss a lot of people off initially especially those on the lower end of the ladder, but would make the credit ladder so much simpler going forward and would allow the ones who go to the most games home and away to get the tickets for other comps



A points systems for away games could work to give a feasible way of getting onto the away ladder for members (at the moment any away cup game has to go past around 25000 season ticket holders without credits if it ever gets to that stage). Also, it would mean less credit hunting for UCL- if you can't make the first game at the moment then you can't go to any of the European games for the rest of the season and could even drop off the ladder entirely if 2+ games are needed the following season to qualify for the first game.However, the main issue with it is that it will give huge priority to those who attend league games. Some people only go to cup games because they can't afford to attend lots of games and at the moment the system supports them. Once you change the system, all these people will struggle to go to European games as those that attended a decent amount of league games will take priority.