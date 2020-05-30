« previous next »
On your ticket history on the updated site, is it just me that seems to have games missing towards the end of the list? Seems to suggest I didn't go to anything in 12/13 or 13/14 which I definitely did, albeit with only a handful of credits on my card. Weird.

https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/CrmDetails.aspx#eSRO_Crm_History
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:43:35 AM
On your ticket history on the updated site, is it just me that seems to have games missing towards the end of the list? Seems to suggest I didn't go to anything in 12/13 or 13/14 which I definitely did, albeit with only a handful of credits on my card. Weird.

https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/CrmDetails.aspx#eSRO_Crm_History

I think they've removed all history prior to the 15/16 season as I'm not seeing anything before that
Same, no history for me prior to 15/16 either
Same.
And it was all there when they first moved it across, mine went back to 2005. So they have purposely removed all the history prior to 2015 for some reason
I took screenshots of all mine before they took the old site down. Not that I don't trust them or anything! :P
Do we even need our purchase history that far back? I guess its nice to have a complete picture but I don't think there are any practical reasons to keep it. Knowing the club they may have needed to free up server space or something ;D
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:56:44 AM
I took screenshots of all mine before they took the old site down. Not that I don't trust them or anything! :P

Smart. Weirdly quite liked having a history of them all.
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 12:00:52 PM
Do we even need our purchase history that far back? I guess its nice to have a complete picture but I don't think there are any practical reasons to keep it. Knowing the club they may have needed to free up server space or something ;D
Small away allocations will need them
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 12:00:52 PM
Do we even need our purchase history that far back? I guess its nice to have a complete picture but I don't think there are any practical reasons to keep it. Knowing the club they may have needed to free up server space or something ;D

Maybe not for league matches but I need it for my away league cup credits. Others will need it for their FA Cup credits as well seeing as some really small allocations were given to us before 2015.
Fair, I presume they won't be gone for good then.
Quote from: FTH on Today at 02:01:17 PM
https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-gb/categories/ballots?fbclid=IwAR37xgVxUz5xTRlWvZj5rOBjoSOTOsMmx0hRnGq8J4nXk1l1atwpmUXiSU0

Results tomorrow

Love the way it doesn't display the ballot unless you are eligible. Hopefully they do the same with matches over time to stop all the morons adding tickets to baskets for games they don't qualify for.
Should you be successful in the ballot and purchase a ticket for the Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers fixture, you will be excluded from entering further ballots until all other eligible supporters have been successful.

If you choose not to enter this ballot, then you will still be eligible to enter future ballots.

Any tickets purchased will not count towards eligibility for future sales criteria.

We have introduced NFC (Near Field Communication) technology for stadium entry which means that tickets will be digital and only available on a smart mobile phone.

Tickets are non- transferrable.

You will be able to download your ticket to your smart mobile phone and this cannot be forwarded on to another mobile phone / supporter.

Supporters will be asked to bring photographic ID with them for checks at the turnstiles before entry.  We will not allow entry if proof of ID is not provided.
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/return-of-supporters-to-anfield/ticket-information
Is there any deadline for when this has to be completed? Tonight?
Just entered me and my lad in for Sunday , wonder if the Sunday night will put a few off especially if you keep not entering youve a far better chance further down the line
The Code of Conduct doesn't itself actually tell you to download the NHS track & trace app which is a little odd but I guess 'manually' they can tell you if someone nearby is infected probably to a lot better accuracy than the current app.
Seems really fair. Good luck everyone.
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:37:40 PM
Is there any deadline for when this has to be completed? Tonight?
The ballot will be open on Monday 30 November until 8am Tuesday 1 December
Can only be successful once

What if that means no-one enters the Wolves ballot because they want a 'better' game :D
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:06:50 PM
The ballot will be open on Monday 30 November until 8am Tuesday 1 December

Cheers!
Am I being stupid or is there no way to update your payment details? Just on the off chance I got one and decided to take it, my previous debit card expired last month.
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 04:11:01 PM
Am I being stupid or is there no way to update your payment details? Just on the off chance I got one and decided to take it, my previous debit card expired last month.

I think this gives you a right to buy a ticket, not a ticket so if you're successful you log in and buy one as opposed to it being automatic.
Just entered it so hopefully I get lucky tomorrow
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:28:39 PM
Love the way it doesn't display the ballot unless you are eligible. Hopefully they do the same with matches over time to stop all the morons adding tickets to baskets for games they don't qualify for.

Joke that. I'm literally registered in L30 and 100metres away from L9. Why can't I be in the ballot. I'm closer to anfield than south liverpool
Entered it myself

Sounds good the way they are doing it - once you are successful, you can't be successful again until all those that weren't (And applied, obviously) have managed to get a ticket

Quote from: JimmyRust on Today at 05:58:10 PM
Joke that. I'm literally registered in L30 and 100metres away from L9. Why can't I be in the ballot. I'm closer to anfield than south liverpool

I think you are. It is the Liverpool City Region which includes Sefton.

Agree, I was about to say that. Liverpool, Sefton, Knowsley, Wirral,St Helens and Halton council areas
I click the general ballot and nothing shows up
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:28:39 PM
Love the way it doesn't display the ballot unless you are eligible. Hopefully they do the same with matches over time to stop all the morons adding tickets to baskets for games they don't qualify for.
We qualify in the respect that weve got 19 games from 2018/2019, but we live just outside the Liverpool City region boundary by less than a mile, although are still in tier 2, so dont actually quality to apply this time around.

Weve just received an emails from the club telling us that were both eligible to enter. Ive logged into my online account and the ballot is there and active. Not entered it, but theres clearly some sort of error occurred judging by that. Anyone else in a similar position?
Quote from: JimmyRust on Today at 06:20:23 PM
I click the general ballot and nothing shows up

You a season ticket holder or got 19/19 matches season before last and done the fan update?
I click on Tickets and it gives me a page with ballots, click general admission then you ca choose adult ballot or adult&child ballot.

Did you def go to all 19 League games in 18/19?
