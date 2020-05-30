Should you be successful in the ballot and purchase a ticket for the Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers fixture, you will be excluded from entering further ballots until all other eligible supporters have been successful.If you choose not to enter this ballot, then you will still be eligible to enter future ballots.Any tickets purchased will not count towards eligibility for future sales criteria.We have introduced NFC (Near Field Communication) technology for stadium entry which means that tickets will be digital and only available on a smart mobile phone.Tickets are non- transferrable.You will be able to download your ticket to your smart mobile phone and this cannot be forwarded on to another mobile phone / supporter.Supporters will be asked to bring photographic ID with them for checks at the turnstiles before entry. We will not allow entry if proof of ID is not provided.