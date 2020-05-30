« previous next »
Offline FTH

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15600 on: Yesterday at 04:16:33 PM »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 04:16:06 PM
Pubs are still not allowed to open anyway unless they serve 'substantial meals'
Pubs like the sandon and the church could get around that easily, the solly less so.
Offline VVM

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15601 on: Yesterday at 04:20:33 PM »
What do we think it will be like come the end of Feb\Start of March for the champions league knockouts?

10,000 maybe?
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15602 on: Yesterday at 04:26:16 PM »
Quote from: VVM on Yesterday at 04:20:33 PM
What do we think it will be like come the end of Feb\Start of March for the champions league knockouts?

10,000 maybe?

Will depend on numbers and how far the vaccine is by then
Online ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15603 on: Yesterday at 04:49:19 PM »
to be honest really want to go if I can but still think they should bin fans off until it can be full.
Offline VVM

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15604 on: Yesterday at 04:52:52 PM »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Yesterday at 04:49:19 PM
to be honest really want to go if I can but still think they should bin fans off until it can be full.

Seems to me that it'll be a convenient excuse to blame the football fans for the spike in Jan that the 5 days of Christmas will cause.
Offline daindan

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15605 on: Yesterday at 05:04:49 PM »
Confirmed no hospitality allowed at anfield with a reduced attendance
Online Welshred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15606 on: Yesterday at 05:07:43 PM »
Quote from: VVM on Yesterday at 04:52:52 PM
Seems to me that it'll be a convenient excuse to blame the football fans for the spike in Jan that the 5 days of Christmas will cause.

Despite it being all sports that are allowed to have spectators again? Not everything is done with a view to blaming certain people for rises in cases.
Online RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15607 on: Yesterday at 05:30:12 PM »
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 05:04:49 PM
Confirmed no hospitality allowed at anfield with a reduced attendance

Where does it say that... Evertons latest is this;

Details of the ballot process for Season Ticket Members and Seasonal Hospitality Members for the visit of Chelsea on 12 December will be communicated to eligible fans in the coming days after the conclusion of planning discussions.

The ballot will ONLY be open to Season Ticket and Hospitality Members, with the aim of keeping family and friend groups together where possible. Fans will have to opt-in for the ballot.

Im not a hospitality member by the way haha, just cant imagine the club not doing anything for their hospitality customers

I also assume it will be people who live in the Liverpool region only as theyve asked to make sure personal information is up to date to support the process
Offline daindan

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15608 on: Yesterday at 05:43:20 PM »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Yesterday at 05:30:12 PM
Where does it say that... Evertons latest is this;

Details of the ballot process for Season Ticket Members and Seasonal Hospitality Members for the visit of Chelsea on 12 December will be communicated to eligible fans in the coming days after the conclusion of planning discussions.

The ballot will ONLY be open to Season Ticket and Hospitality Members, with the aim of keeping family and friend groups together where possible. Fans will have to opt-in for the ballot.

Im not a hospitality member by the way haha, just cant imagine the club not doing anything for their hospitality customers

I also assume it will be people who live in the Liverpool region only as theyve asked to make sure personal information is up to date to support the process

Hospitality members at Liverpool have been emailed. Basically due to reduced capacity no hospitality being provided just the standard normal ballot or whatever they decide.
Online RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15609 on: Yesterday at 05:48:20 PM »
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 05:43:20 PM
Hospitality members at Liverpool have been emailed. Basically due to reduced capacity no hospitality being provided just the standard normal ballot or whatever they decide.

Ooh yes, sorry I just meant they would get entered into the ballot for a ticket  :)
Online RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15610 on: Yesterday at 06:43:16 PM »
This is arsenals;

https://www.arsenal.com/news/faqs-arsenal-vs-rapid-vienna

Shame Ajax is a week early!
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15611 on: Yesterday at 07:04:33 PM »
Imagine the ticket sales server if it an all members sale for 4,000 tickets.
Online Philipm20

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15612 on: Yesterday at 07:31:31 PM »
Anyone noticed updates on the ticketing site, new bit under tickets which has option to download NFC pass. Wonder if thats the way they going.
Offline JoeKopite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15613 on: Yesterday at 07:39:32 PM »
Quote from: Philipm20 on Yesterday at 07:31:31 PM
Anyone noticed updates on the ticketing site, new bit under tickets which has option to download NFC pass. Wonder if thats the way they going.

I did, what does nfc stand for?
And what about ticket cash, what's that?
Offline JoeKopite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15614 on: Yesterday at 07:43:16 PM »
Just googled NFC pass, it should be a kind of digital ticket
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15615 on: Yesterday at 07:43:55 PM »
Quote from: JoeKopite on Yesterday at 07:39:32 PM
I did, what does nfc stand for?
And what about ticket cash, what's that?

NFC = Near Field Communication
Same technology as your mobile phone would use for GooglePay /ApplePay

They're probably going to use mobile phone entry then if that's what's appeared
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15616 on: Yesterday at 07:44:36 PM »
Quote from: JoeKopite on Yesterday at 07:39:32 PM
I did, what does nfc stand for?
And what about ticket cash, what's that?

It stands for No Fucking Chance, mate.
Offline aedge659

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15617 on: Yesterday at 07:49:23 PM »
Quote from: JoeKopite on Yesterday at 07:39:32 PM
I did, what does nfc stand for?
And what about ticket cash, what's that?

NFC is when you connect two devices from a close distance. Like when you hold your season ticket against the scanner when you go in the ground. Maybe they've set something up so you can just do it with your phone on entry, rather than activate your season ticket?
Offline aedge659

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15618 on: Yesterday at 07:49:54 PM »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 07:43:55 PM
NFC = Near Field Communication
Same technology as your mobile phone would use for GooglePay /ApplePay

They're probably going to use mobile phone entry then if that's what's appeared

Beat me to it :)
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15619 on: Yesterday at 08:00:28 PM »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 07:43:55 PM
NFC = Near Field Communication
Same technology as your mobile phone would use for GooglePay /ApplePay

They're probably going to use mobile phone entry then if that's what's appeared

Im all for this going forward. Defo a better chance to stop the touts. These 2,000 tickets would sell for more than a Led Zeppelin comeback gig  ;D
Offline stueya

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15620 on: Yesterday at 08:56:07 PM »
Quote from: aedge659 on Yesterday at 07:49:23 PM
NFC is when you connect two devices from a close distance. Like when you hold your season ticket against the scanner when you go in the ground. Maybe they've set something up so you can just do it with your phone on entry, rather than activate your season ticket?
I spoke to a lad in the ticket office, basically ST holders have an option to list a small number of friends and family on their accounts- about 6 he thinks, they can then use the ST but not via the card- they must have the ticket loaded into their NFC enabled phone which they would use at the turnstile, this then guarantees touts cant sell STs on at inflated prices as the purchaser wont be able to load the ticket
Online redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15621 on: Today at 09:45:03 AM »
Quote from: stueya on Yesterday at 08:56:07 PM
I spoke to a lad in the ticket office, basically ST holders have an option to list a small number of friends and family on their accounts- about 6 he thinks, they can then use the ST but not via the card- they must have the ticket loaded into their NFC enabled phone which they would use at the turnstile, this then guarantees touts cant sell STs on at inflated prices as the purchaser wont be able to load the ticket

Will members be able to do the same with any friends and family?
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15622 on: Today at 09:51:33 AM »
Quote from: stueya on Yesterday at 08:56:07 PM
I spoke to a lad in the ticket office, basically ST holders have an option to list a small number of friends and family on their accounts- about 6 he thinks, they can then use the ST but not via the card- they must have the ticket loaded into their NFC enabled phone which they would use at the turnstile, this then guarantees touts cant sell STs on at inflated prices as the purchaser wont be able to load the ticket

Wouldn't the STH just had the card out to someone though if they were touting ?
Offline Barrowred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15623 on: Today at 10:01:11 AM »
Quote from: stueya on Yesterday at 08:56:07 PM
I spoke to a lad in the ticket office, basically ST holders have an option to list a small number of friends and family on their accounts- about 6 he thinks, they can then use the ST but not via the card- they must have the ticket loaded into their NFC enabled phone which they would use at the turnstile, this then guarantees touts cant sell STs on at inflated prices as the purchaser wont be able to load the ticket

Couldn't any potential tout just list 6 names/mates on the ST account, then get 6 phones and hand them out to whoever they are touting the ST to?
Offline Tommypig

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15624 on: Today at 10:02:07 AM »
So are you saying that Season Ticket Holders have to use the NFC pass as well when they go to the game.

If not then surely the user can still send use the season ticket like the season ticket holder would.

What if you haven't got a smart phone? how would you get in.
Offline Tommypig

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15625 on: Today at 10:03:31 AM »
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 10:01:11 AM
Couldn't any potential tout just list 6 names/mates on the ST account, then get 6 phones and hand them out to whoever they are touting the ST to?

very true they already demand their passports as security so how will they be able to stop it.
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15626 on: Today at 10:47:24 AM »
I still cant get my head around people handing over their passport to a complete stranger, in a foreign country. The same stranger that's just absolutely robbed you blind for your ticket.

All for a game of football. You'd risk being stranded abroad for it. It's madness really.
Offline FTH

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15627 on: Today at 12:57:59 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:45:03 AM
Will members be able to do the same with any friends and family?
no
Online stoz

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15628 on: Today at 01:04:29 PM »
Given that the club still haven't said anything yet, and how long it normally takes them to get even the most straightforward of sales arranged, it honestly wouldn't surprise me if they decided not to bother doing the 2,000 for the first couple of games, and they say that they haven't yet put a system in place.
Online RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15629 on: Today at 02:02:18 PM »
Online Welshred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15630 on: Today at 02:04:05 PM »
Quote from: stoz on Today at 01:04:29 PM
Given that the club still haven't said anything yet, and how long it normally takes them to get even the most straightforward of sales arranged, it honestly wouldn't surprise me if they decided not to bother doing the 2,000 for the first couple of games, and they say that they haven't yet put a system in place.

This aged well ;D
Online RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15631 on: Today at 02:04:42 PM »
Season ticket holders & current official members who have done the fan update with 19 homes from 18/19
Online redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15632 on: Today at 02:11:27 PM »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 02:04:42 PM
Season ticket holders & current official members who have done the fan update with 19 homes from 18/19

So 1,500 for them (from Liverpool only) and the rest for hospitality and players etc.
Online stoz

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15633 on: Today at 02:12:43 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:04:05 PM
This aged well ;D

Haha! I knew that if I posted that, the details would come up straight away. So you can thank me for having got the details now, and not at 4.59pm!
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15634 on: Today at 02:16:56 PM »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 02:04:42 PM
Season ticket holders & current official members who have done the fan update with 19 homes from 18/19

Hmmmm is this a hint they will scrap members who made the jump with 15/15 in the 2019/20 season

If that happens I'mma need a lot of popcorn
