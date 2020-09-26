« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 716262 times)

Offline Welshred

  Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,607
  • JFT96
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15440 on: September 26, 2020, 03:49:59 PM »
I know a few who have had new cards
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Offline JoeKopite

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15441 on: September 29, 2020, 11:38:25 PM »
Quote from: Alf on September 26, 2020, 03:43:40 PM
Last I heard 3 weeks ago, 2 people were working in the ticket office itself and the rest remotely. As a result, no new cards were being sent out.

A friend of mine hadn't received his membership card last year (first year with a light membership), then few weeks ago, after the auto renewal, he emailed the costumers services to ask for a new one. They told him they were about to post him a new one, but earlier this week he's got another email saying thay won't issue any new membership or st card this season.

The same day, another mate received a new card - identical to the one he's already got - with the full membership package..what a joke
Offline kalle-anka

  • Dönåld Dükk!!!!!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,421
  • SOS member 6912
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15442 on: September 30, 2020, 06:21:48 AM »
Quote from: JoeKopite on September 29, 2020, 11:38:25 PM
A friend of mine hadn't received his membership card last year (first year with a light membership), then few weeks ago, after the auto renewal, he emailed the costumers services to ask for a new one. They told him they were about to post him a new one, but earlier this week he's got another email saying thay won't issue any new membership or st card this season.

The same day, another mate received a new card - identical to the one he's already got - with the full membership package..what a joke

My guess is that perhaps the members that completed the fan update will get a new card? Thats the only logical thing I can think off... in other words that most likely not the case  :P
Offline PaulKS

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,546
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15443 on: October 4, 2020, 04:53:56 PM »
Didn't bother renewing for obvious reasons

But was in the club shop yesterday, thought i'd try my luck with 10% off using my card, and it worked

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,309
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15444 on: October 5, 2020, 01:36:14 AM »
Quote from: PaulKS on October  4, 2020, 04:53:56 PM
Didn't bother renewing for obvious reasons

But was in the club shop yesterday, thought i'd try my luck with 10% off using my card, and it worked
probably should've tried mine when I spent 200 odd quid in August...
Online ChrisLFCKOP

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15445 on: Yesterday at 06:54:41 PM »
Tried to find the new ticket site to login and check I'd reset my password, pretty sure I did but cannot seem to find the new ticket site.

Club emailed about checking.

Anyone got the link?
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,741
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15446 on: Yesterday at 10:17:57 PM »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Yesterday at 06:54:41 PM
Tried to find the new ticket site to login and check I'd reset my password, pretty sure I did but cannot seem to find the new ticket site.

Club emailed about checking.

Anyone got the link?

ticketing.liverpoolfc.com
Online ChrisLFCKOP

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15447 on: Today at 06:46:25 AM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:17:57 PM
ticketing.liverpoolfc.com

Thanks but that just takes me to the password reset page, which i have done.
