The start of next season needs to have crowds again imo. If you don't want to go then don't go but got to return to normal at some point.



It’s not gonna be returning to pre-Covid normal anytime soon in the UK. For the new normal to include crowds at games, these local lockdowns can’t be happening, and they will have to be strict rules I.e no alcohol before or during the game etc. It just takes one drunk idiot to turn up at Anfield, refuse to wear a mask and socially distance to ruin it. Also this new software will have to be accurate with crowds, something which hasn’t been tested yet. Also crucially the cctv at Anfield needs to work, something which hardly does. Also think the season ticket update was always due to take place in the off season to limit disruption.