Strange that there hasn't been a date set for Southampton late availability sale yet. Game is only 12 days away
They just seem slow in general, as they've normally announced the west ham local members by now too. That's normally 4 weeks before hand.
Madness hope all their tickets are fake
Three South African lads next to me in 306 today had paid £800 each for their tickets. Absolutely scandalous. Im going to contact the club about it but I dont suppose itll do any good. They had paper tickets weirdly so I couldnt work out if this is Season Ticket or Membership touting were talking about.
How is that going on, paper tickets? I thought all the cards, etc done away with that so how are people getting away with that? I know some are paper such as Locals aren't they, but 306 wouldn't be for that?
The tout probably paid a tenner at the ticket office to get them printed. Saves handing over the membership card. If you're getting £800 quid it makes sense.
If you go to the ticket office and you say you forgot your members card they will print you a paper ticket for a tenner. Can't do it too many times in the season but as long as you have ID they will print it
Yeah even if it was £100 it'd be worth it for the tout.Surely then anyone needing a paper ticket should have the member name printed on it and anyone entering the ground on a paper ticket should have to provide I.D, or is that just too simple?
I don’t really have a big problem with international fans, some would call me one too being from Northern Ireland, I just wish the whole process was more transparent on how these big groups get there tickets, especially for 4+ games. I know everyone wants to go to the United’s and Evertons but those shouldn’t be fixtures readily available to travel agencies etc.
For the wolves game I was in the taxi bus up to the ground with a couple of lads who had paper new balance tickets. Someone within new balance had sold them on for a few hundred each.
