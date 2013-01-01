« previous next »
Members Sales

Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Today at 10:14:48 AM
Strange that there hasn't been a date set for Southampton late availability sale yet. Game is only 12 days away
Im thinking Friday probably, local following Monday/Tuesday, may be waiting for saints fans to finish their sales
They just seem slow in general, as they've normally announced the west ham local members by now too. That's normally 4 weeks before hand.
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 10:45:24 AM
They just seem slow in general, as they've normally announced the west ham local members by now too. That's normally 4 weeks before hand.
lot of away sales last week tbf but deciding a date shouldnt take more than 5 mins
Quote from: qBlaz3 on Yesterday at 03:13:31 PM
Madness hope all their tickets are fake
nasty that

I assume you've never sorted a mate who has zero credits for a match before then? Or took a parent or kid?

Real double standards

Quote from: legoflamb on Today at 12:57:54 AM
Three South African lads next to me in 306 today had paid £800 each for their tickets. Absolutely scandalous. Im going to contact the club about it but I dont suppose itll do any good. They had paper tickets weirdly so I couldnt work out if this is Season Ticket or Membership touting were talking about.

How is that going on, paper tickets? I thought all the cards, etc done away with that so how are people getting away with that? I know some are paper such as Locals aren't they, but 306 wouldn't be for that?
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:17:50 AM
How is that going on, paper tickets? I thought all the cards, etc done away with that so how are people getting away with that? I know some are paper such as Locals aren't they, but 306 wouldn't be for that?
If you go to the ticket office and you say you forgot your members card they will print you a paper ticket for a tenner. Can't do it too many times in the season but as long as you have ID they will print it
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:17:50 AM
How is that going on, paper tickets? I thought all the cards, etc done away with that so how are people getting away with that? I know some are paper such as Locals aren't they, but 306 wouldn't be for that?

The tout probably paid a tenner at the ticket office to get them printed. Saves handing over the membership card. If you're getting £800 quid it makes sense.
Quote from: legoflamb on Today at 12:57:54 AM
Three South African lads next to me in 306 today had paid £800 each for their tickets. Absolutely scandalous. Im going to contact the club about it but I dont suppose itll do any good. They had paper tickets weirdly so I couldnt work out if this is Season Ticket or Membership touting were talking about.

Still worth reporting to the club with full details of seat etc

I will never get my head around someone paying £800 for a ticket. Some people have more money than sense
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 11:21:33 AM
The tout probably paid a tenner at the ticket office to get them printed. Saves handing over the membership card. If you're getting £800 quid it makes sense.

Yeah even if it was £100 it'd be worth it for the tout.


Quote from: RSoares21 on Today at 11:21:07 AM
If you go to the ticket office and you say you forgot your members card they will print you a paper ticket for a tenner. Can't do it too many times in the season but as long as you have ID they will print it

Surely then anyone needing a paper ticket should have the member name printed on it and anyone entering the ground on a paper ticket should have to provide I.D, or is that just too simple?
For the wolves game I was in the taxi bus up to the ground with a couple of lads who had paper new balance tickets. Someone within new balance had sold them on for a few hundred each.
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:35:11 AM
Yeah even if it was £100 it'd be worth it for the tout.


Surely then anyone needing a paper ticket should have the member name printed on it and anyone entering the ground on a paper ticket should have to provide I.D, or is that just too simple?

Probably too simple as if you went to the gate say 5 mins before KO then all the stewards want to do is get everyone in as quickly and as safely as possible
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 01:34:19 AM
I don’t really have a big problem with international fans, some would call me one too being from Northern Ireland, I just wish the whole process was more transparent on how these big groups get there tickets, especially for 4+ games. I know everyone wants to go to the United’s and Evertons but those shouldn’t be fixtures readily available to travel agencies etc.
corporate allocation, hospitality (not just direct from the club but tour operators) and of course the touts (which the club can’t quantify in fairness)

Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 11:37:05 AM
For the wolves game I was in the taxi bus up to the ground with a couple of lads who had paper new balance tickets. Someone within new balance had sold them on for a few hundred each.
Can remember in madrid seeing a fair few corporates who flew in from all kinds of places sell their tickets for 4 figures
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 01:34:19 AM
I dont really have a big problem with international fans, some would call me one too being from Northern Ireland, I just wish the whole process was more transparent on how these big groups get there tickets, especially for 4+ games. I know everyone wants to go to the Uniteds and Evertons but those shouldnt be fixtures readily available to travel agencies etc.
agreed, obviously we need tourists to keep the club shop going, but they shouldn't be getting tickets to 4+ though.
Said it before but I see shit loads of people with paper tickets every game
