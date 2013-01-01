Three South African lads next to me in 306 today had paid £800 each for their tickets. Absolutely scandalous. Im going to contact the club about it but I dont suppose itll do any good. They had paper tickets weirdly so I couldnt work out if this is Season Ticket or Membership touting were talking about.



How is that going on, paper tickets? I thought all the cards, etc done away with that so how are people getting away with that? I know some are paper such as Locals aren't they, but 306 wouldn't be for that?