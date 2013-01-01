« previous next »
r_ali

Reply #11360 on: Today at 12:45:21 PM
Quote from: dudleyred on Today at 12:43:27 PM
If this was the case the game wouldnt be online

The site is shite yes but people are getting these tickets that pop up

Its a game of luck

There is'nt any reason for the drop down to not appear, surely? Even if others are somehow getting them
dudleyred

Reply #11361 on: Today at 12:45:40 PM
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 12:44:55 PM
No, a game of luck is everyone going for them and whoever is fasted wins.

The vast majority of people not even getting drop downs is just unacceptable.

Didnt say it was acceptable but it still boils down to luck!
scouser102002

Reply #11362 on: Today at 12:45:44 PM
Quote from: dudleyred on Today at 12:44:25 PM
Ive had dropdowns today

The site is rubbish



Everyone should have had them.
scouser102002

Reply #11363 on: Today at 12:46:54 PM
They've stuck the sold out banner back up anyway so that's probably it.
r_ali

Reply #11364 on: Today at 12:47:50 PM
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 12:46:54 PM
They've stuck the sold out banner back up anyway so that's probably it.

The banner was up I think when the most recent red blocks on the Kop came up.
Carras bird

Reply #11365 on: Today at 12:48:01 PM
I have a friend who works in the ticket office and they do sell at the window on match days. People queue up from early early hours and keep harrassing the window for a ticket. The odd few get them...
Red_Irishman

Reply #11366 on: Today at 12:50:46 PM
Quote from: Carras bird on Today at 12:48:01 PM
I have a friend who works in the ticket office and they do sell at the window on match days. People queue up from early early hours and keep harrassing the window for a ticket. The odd few get them...

You're right I know someone who got sorted at the TO for Brighton.
