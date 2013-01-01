« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 275 276 277 278 279 [280]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 432562 times)

Offline GWats77

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 89
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11160 on: Today at 01:22:05 PM »
What a stupid day to release tickets, dont they know that the majority work or out xmas shopping.

Bloody eeejits at that place. Why wasnt it done first thing this morning??

Hope a new system comes into play in the summer.
Logged

Online scouser102002

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11161 on: Today at 01:22:24 PM »
The site running slow at times for anyone else?
Logged

Offline Mullalove

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 90
  • Unluckeee!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11162 on: Today at 01:22:37 PM »
When that happens (blocks go red but no drop down) is it not the TO prepping the tickets to get released, like they temp are available but not buyable?
Logged
Now I'm a believer.

Offline Mr.Savage

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11163 on: Today at 01:23:25 PM »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 01:22:24 PM
The site running slow at times for anyone else?


Yeah mine is, setting my auto refresh off kilter
Logged

Offline legoflamb

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,227
  • A Likely Lid
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11164 on: Today at 01:23:51 PM »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 01:14:03 PM
Stayed on for about a minute as well, how people get them I don't know

Someone needs to take a video capture of it and sent it to the TO because they don't believe this shit fucking happens

I had no drop downs and couldnt click into any of the three blocks. I could when I switched to my phone though. Too late by that point, however. So I do wonder if they were bought by people on phone browsers.

Unbelievably frustrating.
Logged

Online scouser102002

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11165 on: Today at 01:24:04 PM »
Quote from: Mullalove on Today at 01:22:37 PM
When that happens (blocks go red but no drop down) is it not the TO prepping the tickets to get released, like they temp are available but not buyable?

No because sometimes you get the dropdowns on a different device/browser

Its just down to the utterly shit, glitchy website.

Its pot luck whether you get the drop downs or not
Logged

Online scouser102002

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11166 on: Today at 01:25:05 PM »
Quote from: legoflamb on Today at 01:23:51 PM
I had no drop downs and couldnt click into any of the three blocks. I could when I switched to my phone though. Too late by that point, however. So I do wonder if they were bought by people on phone browsers.

Unbelievably frustrating.

Couldnt even get the drop downs on my phone which I could yesterday
Logged

Offline Tame_Impala

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11167 on: Today at 01:28:35 PM »
getting turned inside out like Nemanja Vidic here. Not sorted for either yet so been alternating between the two. Obviously when one decides to drop I'm refreshing the other. Heads up me arse
« Last Edit: Today at 01:30:20 PM by Tame_Impala »
Logged

Offline bertiemee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 286
  • The Anny Road Aggro
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11168 on: Today at 01:30:27 PM »
Quote from: Mullalove on Today at 01:22:37 PM
When that happens (blocks go red but no drop down) is it not the TO prepping the tickets to get released, like they temp are available but not buyable?

No. They won't have two separate systems for highlighting blocks and releasing tickets. It will all feed into each other. I suspect the blocks going red with no seats available, or vice versa, is some sort of error with the cache system.
Logged

Offline bertiemee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 286
  • The Anny Road Aggro
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11169 on: Today at 01:31:01 PM »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 01:24:04 PM
Its just down to the utterly shit, glitchy website.

This is a better answer to my last post
Logged

Offline Mullalove

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 90
  • Unluckeee!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11170 on: Today at 01:31:49 PM »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 01:24:04 PM
No because sometimes you get the dropdowns on a different device/browser

Its just down to the utterly shit, glitchy website.

Its pot luck whether you get the drop downs or not

Makes sense, nice one. Can't see them changing provider for the site until tender is up, does anyone who the account manager?
Logged
Now I'm a believer.

Offline Philipm20

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 490
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11171 on: Today at 01:35:20 PM »
Just got one for Sheffield in U9 didnt go red but had drop down menu must have refreshed 50 odd times and one appeared to buy.
Logged

Online Hightown Phil

  • Loves burgers and men, ideally men on burgersbig fan of the Gormley statues. Turned down a starring role on The Bill.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,467
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11172 on: Today at 01:37:32 PM »
Quote from: GWats77 on Today at 01:22:05 PM
What a stupid day to release tickets, dont they know that the majority work or out xmas shopping.

Bloody eeejits at that place. Why wasnt it done first thing this morning??

Hope a new system comes into play in the summer.

There'll be no system as easy to get tickets as this.
Logged

Offline lukechaf08

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11173 on: Today at 01:44:36 PM »
Just got 3 in MSU for sheff as well.

Wasnt red but used drop down boxes
Logged

Online Red_Irishman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,127
  • "Absolutely Bobbins"
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11174 on: Today at 02:04:24 PM »
Surely there will be a Wolves drop before 3pm?
Logged
If Everton were playing down the bottom of my garden, I'd draw the curtains. - Bill Shankly 1913 - 1981

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,146
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11175 on: Today at 02:05:37 PM »
Sounds like a big Sheffield United drop, I doubt its the fan update because the deadline is 31st, unless theyve caught people out already?
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 147
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11176 on: Today at 02:06:55 PM »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 02:05:37 PM
Sounds like a big Sheffield United drop, I doubt its the fan update because the deadline is 31st, unless theyve caught people out already?
literally whole sections of U9
Logged
YNWA

Offline Mullalove

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 90
  • Unluckeee!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11177 on: Today at 02:11:20 PM »
Quote from: Red_Irishman on Today at 02:04:24 PM
Surely there will be a Wolves drop before 3pm?

Maybe one them is gunna do some ovies
Logged
Now I'm a believer.

Offline Philipm20

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 490
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11178 on: Today at 02:19:10 PM »
Couple of Everton blocks
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,146
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11179 on: Today at 02:35:29 PM »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 02:06:55 PM
literally whole sections of U9
Maybe 1 guy had a couple hundred cards in that section!
Logged

Offline Mullalove

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 90
  • Unluckeee!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11180 on: Today at 02:38:18 PM »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 02:35:29 PM
Maybe 1 guy had a couple hundred cards in that section!

Yeh he's the lad outside the Albert who sorts all the yanks out, bet he's devoed.
Logged
Now I'm a believer.

Offline Mr.Savage

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11181 on: Today at 02:43:08 PM »
Theyre leaving it late for a wolves drop here
Logged

Offline Mullalove

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 90
  • Unluckeee!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11182 on: Today at 02:46:33 PM »
Not happening is it, they've fucked off early. Boss has had enough.
Logged
Now I'm a believer.

Offline r_ali

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 5
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11183 on: Today at 02:54:38 PM »
terrible day for wolves this! Might have to be morning of the match
Logged

Offline lukechaf08

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11184 on: Today at 02:54:42 PM »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 02:05:37 PM
Sounds like a big Sheffield United drop, I doubt its the fan update because the deadline is 31st, unless theyve caught people out already?

I saw 4 people get members cards get took off them at Watford in anfield road lower. Steward said they had been bought for £250 a pop and consfiscated all 4 of the cards off them ;D
Logged

Offline GWats77

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 89
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11185 on: Today at 02:55:10 PM »
Hoping for a last 5 minute free for all for xmas.
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 147
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11186 on: Today at 03:01:37 PM »
Quote from: lukechaf08 on Today at 02:54:42 PM
I saw 4 people get members cards get took off them at Watford in anfield road lower. Steward said they had been bought for £250 a pop and consfiscated all 4 of the cards off them ;D
kinda grim that if you're one of the unlucky ones to have bought them. Feel like maybe they should have took the card numbers and banned them from the next match
Logged
YNWA

Online Red_Irishman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,127
  • "Absolutely Bobbins"
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11187 on: Today at 03:01:51 PM »
Oh well, that's that for the day. Have a good Xmas lads.
Logged
If Everton were playing down the bottom of my garden, I'd draw the curtains. - Bill Shankly 1913 - 1981

Offline Mullalove

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 90
  • Unluckeee!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11188 on: Today at 03:02:54 PM »
Aye have a goodun lids, see you all Friday when we go again.
Logged
Now I'm a believer.

Offline dundeejoe

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11189 on: Today at 03:28:34 PM »
was it only the 3 blocks for wolves today ?
doubt ill get one then as wont get back from Leicester till Friday dinnertime and office is closed on the Saturday.
Be loads on Sunday online and wont be able to do anything bout it as too far away
Logged

Offline GWats77

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 89
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11190 on: Today at 03:35:01 PM »
All the best boys and girls,

May Santa empty his sack all under your tree or even better in your stocking!!!! ::) :o ;D

 :wave
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 147
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11191 on: Today at 03:41:52 PM »
nollaig shona daoibh  ;D ;D
Logged
YNWA

Online Lfcameron7

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 178
  • Na na na Liverpool, Liverpool na na na
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11192 on: Today at 03:46:09 PM »
Smallest amount of returns Ive seen for a game apart from last game of last season
Logged

Offline Danny Boys Dad

  • Errol Flynn when he's had a few
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,779
  • Now listen here son
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11193 on: Today at 06:11:40 PM »
Anyone going to check tomorrow just in case?
Logged
C is for cookie, that's good enough for me

Offline Mullalove

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 90
  • Unluckeee!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11194 on: Today at 08:07:23 PM »
Obviously, it's either press f5 all day or actually speak with the family. Only one choice really.
Logged
Now I'm a believer.

Online scouser102002

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11195 on: Today at 09:46:48 PM »
Just found out the wife is expecting our first nipper.

Going to have to get a membership and start credit hunting so can get tickets for us both when he/she are old enough.

Can you get a membership for a fetus? How will I get round the fan update ID stage?
Logged

Online dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11196 on: Today at 09:51:58 PM »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 09:46:48 PM
Just found out the wife is expecting our first nipper.

Going to have to get a membership and start credit hunting so can get tickets for us both when he/she are old enough.

Can you get a membership for a fetus? How will I get round the fan update ID stage?

Congratulations mate

Good luck getting a pair of tickets now!!
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,492
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11197 on: Today at 09:59:35 PM »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 09:46:48 PM
Just found out the wife is expecting our first nipper.

Going to have to get a membership and start credit hunting so can get tickets for us both when he/she are old enough.

Can you get a membership for a fetus? How will I get round the fan update ID stage?
Congratulations.

Welcome to the f5ing for pairs club. Itll be twice as hard getting tickets now haha!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 275 276 277 278 279 [280]   Go Up
« previous next »
 