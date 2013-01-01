The site running slow at times for anyone else?
Stayed on for about a minute as well, how people get them I don't knowSomeone needs to take a video capture of it and sent it to the TO because they don't believe this shit fucking happens
When that happens (blocks go red but no drop down) is it not the TO prepping the tickets to get released, like they temp are available but not buyable?
I had no drop downs and couldnt click into any of the three blocks. I could when I switched to my phone though. Too late by that point, however. So I do wonder if they were bought by people on phone browsers.Unbelievably frustrating.
Its just down to the utterly shit, glitchy website.
No because sometimes you get the dropdowns on a different device/browserIts just down to the utterly shit, glitchy website.Its pot luck whether you get the drop downs or not
What a stupid day to release tickets, dont they know that the majority work or out xmas shopping.Bloody eeejits at that place. Why wasnt it done first thing this morning??Hope a new system comes into play in the summer.
Sounds like a big Sheffield United drop, I doubt its the fan update because the deadline is 31st, unless theyve caught people out already?
Surely there will be a Wolves drop before 3pm?
literally whole sections of U9
Maybe 1 guy had a couple hundred cards in that section!
I saw 4 people get members cards get took off them at Watford in anfield road lower. Steward said they had been bought for £250 a pop and consfiscated all 4 of the cards off them
Just found out the wife is expecting our first nipper.Going to have to get a membership and start credit hunting so can get tickets for us both when he/she are old enough.Can you get a membership for a fetus? How will I get round the fan update ID stage?
