« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 275 276 277 278 279 [280]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 431911 times)

Offline GWats77

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 87
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11160 on: Today at 01:22:05 PM »
What a stupid day to release tickets, dont they know that the majority work or out xmas shopping.

Bloody eeejits at that place. Why wasnt it done first thing this morning??

Hope a new system comes into play in the summer.
Logged

Online scouser102002

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11161 on: Today at 01:22:24 PM »
The site running slow at times for anyone else?
Logged

Online Mullalove

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 86
  • Unluckeee!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11162 on: Today at 01:22:37 PM »
When that happens (blocks go red but no drop down) is it not the TO prepping the tickets to get released, like they temp are available but not buyable?
Logged
Now I'm a believer.

Online Mr.Savage

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 373
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11163 on: Today at 01:23:25 PM »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 01:22:24 PM
The site running slow at times for anyone else?


Yeah mine is, setting my auto refresh off kilter
Logged

Offline legoflamb

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,227
  • A Likely Lid
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11164 on: Today at 01:23:51 PM »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 01:14:03 PM
Stayed on for about a minute as well, how people get them I don't know

Someone needs to take a video capture of it and sent it to the TO because they don't believe this shit fucking happens

I had no drop downs and couldnt click into any of the three blocks. I could when I switched to my phone though. Too late by that point, however. So I do wonder if they were bought by people on phone browsers.

Unbelievably frustrating.
Logged

Online scouser102002

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11165 on: Today at 01:24:04 PM »
Quote from: Mullalove on Today at 01:22:37 PM
When that happens (blocks go red but no drop down) is it not the TO prepping the tickets to get released, like they temp are available but not buyable?

No because sometimes you get the dropdowns on a different device/browser

Its just down to the utterly shit, glitchy website.

Its pot luck whether you get the drop downs or not
Logged

Online scouser102002

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11166 on: Today at 01:25:05 PM »
Quote from: legoflamb on Today at 01:23:51 PM
I had no drop downs and couldnt click into any of the three blocks. I could when I switched to my phone though. Too late by that point, however. So I do wonder if they were bought by people on phone browsers.

Unbelievably frustrating.

Couldnt even get the drop downs on my phone which I could yesterday
Logged

Offline Tame_Impala

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11167 on: Today at 01:28:35 PM »
getting turned inside out like Nemanja Vidic here. Not sorted for either yet so been alternating between the two. Obviously when one decides to drop I'm refreshing the other. Heads up me arse
« Last Edit: Today at 01:30:20 PM by Tame_Impala »
Logged

Offline bertiemee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 286
  • The Anny Road Aggro
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11168 on: Today at 01:30:27 PM »
Quote from: Mullalove on Today at 01:22:37 PM
When that happens (blocks go red but no drop down) is it not the TO prepping the tickets to get released, like they temp are available but not buyable?

No. They won't have two separate systems for highlighting blocks and releasing tickets. It will all feed into each other. I suspect the blocks going red with no seats available, or vice versa, is some sort of error with the cache system.
Logged

Offline bertiemee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 286
  • The Anny Road Aggro
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11169 on: Today at 01:31:01 PM »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 01:24:04 PM
Its just down to the utterly shit, glitchy website.

This is a better answer to my last post
Logged

Online Mullalove

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 86
  • Unluckeee!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11170 on: Today at 01:31:49 PM »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 01:24:04 PM
No because sometimes you get the dropdowns on a different device/browser

Its just down to the utterly shit, glitchy website.

Its pot luck whether you get the drop downs or not

Makes sense, nice one. Can't see them changing provider for the site until tender is up, does anyone who the account manager?
Logged
Now I'm a believer.

Online Philipm20

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 490
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11171 on: Today at 01:35:20 PM »
Just got one for Sheffield in U9 didnt go red but had drop down menu must have refreshed 50 odd times and one appeared to buy.
Logged

Online Hightown Phil

  • Loves burgers and men, ideally men on burgersbig fan of the Gormley statues. Turned down a starring role on The Bill.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,466
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11172 on: Today at 01:37:32 PM »
Quote from: GWats77 on Today at 01:22:05 PM
What a stupid day to release tickets, dont they know that the majority work or out xmas shopping.

Bloody eeejits at that place. Why wasnt it done first thing this morning??

Hope a new system comes into play in the summer.

There'll be no system as easy to get tickets as this.
Logged

Offline lukechaf08

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11173 on: Today at 01:44:36 PM »
Just got 3 in MSU for sheff as well.

Wasnt red but used drop down boxes
Logged

Online Red_Irishman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,126
  • "Absolutely Bobbins"
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11174 on: Today at 02:04:24 PM »
Surely there will be a Wolves drop before 3pm?
Logged
If Everton were playing down the bottom of my garden, I'd draw the curtains. - Bill Shankly 1913 - 1981

Online TeddyTime33

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,145
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11175 on: Today at 02:05:37 PM »
Sounds like a big Sheffield United drop, I doubt its the fan update because the deadline is 31st, unless theyve caught people out already?
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11176 on: Today at 02:06:55 PM »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 02:05:37 PM
Sounds like a big Sheffield United drop, I doubt its the fan update because the deadline is 31st, unless theyve caught people out already?
literally whole sections of U9
Logged
YNWA

Online Mullalove

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 86
  • Unluckeee!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11177 on: Today at 02:11:20 PM »
Quote from: Red_Irishman on Today at 02:04:24 PM
Surely there will be a Wolves drop before 3pm?

Maybe one them is gunna do some ovies
Logged
Now I'm a believer.

Online Philipm20

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 490
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11178 on: Today at 02:19:10 PM »
Couple of Everton blocks
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 275 276 277 278 279 [280]   Go Up
« previous next »
 