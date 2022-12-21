« previous next »
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
December 21, 2022, 04:05:27 am
Quote from: Lone Star Red on December 21, 2022, 03:10:20 am
Its not 1994 anymore, there should and will be plenty of facilities for teams to practice at.  ;)

FC Dallas and their impressive facilities could probably host two or more national teams alone up in Frisco.

No kidding and there's tollways people pay to be in traffic jams now as well.


Teams like to have practice facilities near where they stay. Being based in Frisco and playing in Arlington would not be what i'd recommend.

The thing is a team uses one city as a base to fly to their matches. I saw Germany v South Korea at the Cotton Bowl. Germany was based in Chicago. South Korea based in Dallas. Germany won 3-2 but towards the last 15 minutes of the match were out on their feet for not training in the heat. Germany were 3-0 up at halftime. Klinsmann had 2 for Germany. South Korea scored a couple goals, and had the match gone longer, would have levelled or potentially won.

It will be interesting which cities host training during the WC. Especially with Canada and Mexico as hosts as well.
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
December 21, 2022, 09:34:11 am
Quote from: Lone Star Red on December 20, 2022, 08:06:28 pm
Atlanta, Dallas, Houston and LA are all indoor venues, s

didnt realize that. mexico city will be brutal and miami worse

seems odd now about the Qatar hullaballoo when Miami will not be that much different mid summer

Atlanta is my closest venue and will probably look for the Philly, NYC and Boston games as well
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
December 21, 2022, 02:46:01 pm
Quote from: 4pool on December 21, 2022, 03:53:20 am
The Stadium is in Arlington.

The Cowboys training facilities are in Frisco. Depending on traffic, a good hour away.

I moved away about when it was getting finished. They did help build the High School a new stadium and that was artificial turf, which the Cowboys also use. I think they do have one practice field that is grass.

So what, you don't use the practice facility on the day you're playing, most likely stay in Arlington & travel to Frisco.

Then again, any team based in Dallas most likely playing matches elsewhere, so could easily use Jerry World as base camp, then travel to the city they're playing in the day before the match.

Note, i see FC Dallas play out in Frisco too, the training ground looks like it's behind the stadium
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
December 21, 2022, 03:32:11 pm
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on December 21, 2022, 02:46:01 pm
So what, you don't use the practice facility on the day you're playing, most likely stay in Arlington & travel to Frisco.

Then again, any team based in Dallas most likely playing matches elsewhere, so could easily use Jerry World as base camp, then travel to the city they're playing in the day before the match.

Note, i see FC Dallas play out in Frisco too, the training ground looks like it's behind the stadium

Exactly.
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
January 4, 2023, 07:23:48 pm
Weird story coming out of the USMNT camp.https://www.espn.com/soccer/united-states-usa/story/4844539/reynas-told-us-soccer-about-past-gregg-berhalter-domestic-violence-incident-sources. Dunno what to make of it was Reyna not getting games because of it or were the parents trying to get him  into the team by blackmail? Berhalter is out of contract at the moment as well.It's like a soap opera!
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
January 4, 2023, 07:54:48 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on January  4, 2023, 07:23:48 pm
Weird story coming out of the USMNT camp.https://www.espn.com/soccer/united-states-usa/story/4844539/reynas-told-us-soccer-about-past-gregg-berhalter-domestic-violence-incident-sources. Dunno what to make of it was Reyna not getting games because of it or were the parents trying to get him  into the team by blackmail? Berhalter is out of contract at the moment as well.It's like a soap opera!

This is insane.  The Reynas bringing up something to US Soccer from 30 years ago that was resolved between the Berhalters because they're mad about Berhalter's comments on Gio?  The Berhalters and Reynas have been family friends for decades.  Throwing all that way for this?
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
January 4, 2023, 08:10:46 pm
I think it looks bad on both sides, if I was in charge, I'd get rid of the coach (not just this domestic violence incident but he has erratic methods such as asking all USMNT to stand up one by one and tell Gio he's not good enough for the team, in the dressing room).
But Gio seems to be a crybaby though, there has to be a reason his teammates don't like him that much.
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
January 5, 2023, 08:50:01 pm
Berhalter might not get a new contract cos he's not a particularly good coach but kicking his then girlfriend decades ago at uni, who he later married should have no impact on it.
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
January 5, 2023, 11:04:02 pm
Yeah Berhalter should probably go, but it's certainly not for something that happened 30 years ago and revealed by something that is the most classic case of "soccer parents" being upset with the coach and trying to get him fired. 

He's not a good manager, doesn't adapt well when plan A doesn't work out, doesn't get the best out of his players, and is way too loyal to MLS based players.  It's criminal that he would put out guys like Shaq Moore over Joe Scally or not using Jordan Pefok over Ferreira or Wright. 
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
March 14, 2023, 10:23:12 am
@tariqpanja
FIFA Will Announce Expansion to 2026 North American World Cup, With 24 Extra Games.
***
Basically 12 groups of 4, top 2 + 8 best 3rd place teams into knock out round of 32.

So basically all the drama that we had in the group stages gone. That evening when Costa Rica and Japan looked like they were getting in ahead of Germany and Spain? Not going to happen next time, when all the good sides will need is a decent win and they'll be safe for the knock outs.  Thanks a lot Gianni. you useless scrotum of a human.

Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
March 14, 2023, 10:33:21 am
Thinking of doing a Canada-USA-Mexico trip and going to some games during this world cup.

Does anyone know how the England ticket system works? Am I going to have to build up credits in the next 3.5 years to have any chance of a ticket or is it a closed shop
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
March 14, 2023, 05:27:46 pm

'World Cup 2026: four-team groups and 104 game-tournament confirmed by Fifa':-

First 48-nation World Cup will be week longer than past two
Four-game, 16-day international window to start in 2026

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/14/world-cup-2026-four-team-groups-104-game-tournament-approval-fifa





'The 2026 World Cup finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico will feature 104 games, including a new last-32 stage, with plans for three-team groups abandoned.

The Fifa Council approved the format for the first 48-team finals at a meeting in Kigali, Rwanda, on Tuesday. There will be 12 groups of four rather than 16 groups of three as initially proposed. The group winners and runners-up, along with the eight best third-placed teams, will advance to the last 32.

The new format will not mean the tournament has a bigger overall footprint than the 2014 and 2018 tournaments when preparation time is included, but the football will stretch across 38 or 39 days for 2026 compared with 32 in 2018 and 2014. The final will be on Sunday 19 July.

The preparation period for 2026 between a players release and his countrys first match will be about two weeks, double what was in place for the finals in Qatar last year, but shorter than the previous two tournaments.

The thrilling end to the group phase in Qatar has persuaded Fifa to stick with four-team pools and there had also been integrity concerns raised over three-team groups because teams would be unable to complete the group at the same time, raising the possibility of results being engineered.

Also agreed on Tuesday was a 16-day, four-match international window in September and early October from 2026. There will be nine-day, two-match windows in March, June and November.'
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
March 14, 2023, 06:04:12 pm
Thanks guys, sounds fucking terrible  :wanker

The three-team group stages would have been an entire new level of shit altogether though
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
March 14, 2023, 06:16:21 pm
Quote from: oojason on March 14, 2023, 05:27:46 pm

Also agreed on Tuesday was a 16-day, four-match international window in September and early October from 2026. There will be nine-day, two-match windows in March, June and November.'

Thanks for slipping this in FIFA.   :wanker
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
March 14, 2023, 06:21:08 pm
Feel like this is going to be a shite World Cup, especially with all the extensive travelling and current problems USA/Mexico has.
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
March 15, 2023, 01:33:01 am
The format change will result in a poor tournament. 32 should have always been the max. Just pure greed as usual.
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
March 15, 2023, 12:43:50 pm
.
'La Liga accuses Fifa of complete disregard for football with cup changes':-

Fifa has approved bigger World Cup and Club World Cup
La Liga says leagues, clubs and players negatively affected

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/15/la-liga-accuses-fifa-football-club-world-cup





a snippet...

'Fifa continues its malpractice of making unilateral decisions on the world football calendar, showing complete disregard for the importance of national championships, and the football community in general, Spains La Liga said.

Fifa completely neglects the economic damage these decisions inflict on leagues around the world. Leagues were not consulted about any of the changes presented today, especially about the new annual club competition  These decisions do not take into account the competitive, sporting and economic impact on national leagues, clubs and players, by further cramming an already overloaded schedule. Fifa only takes into account a small group of clubs and players.'




'One of the main complaints about Infantinos tenure at FIFA has been a perception of taking unilateral decisions without speaking to those affected by those decisions. Here are two organisations representing leagues today:' - https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1636083131768872964









'PFA: Football calendar needs a complete reset':-

https://twitter.com/PFA/status/1635697772694208531 & www.thepfa.com/news/2023/3/14/pfa-football-calendar-needs-a-complete-reset




'The PFA has called for a complete reset of the footballing calendar following announcements of an expansion to the World Cup format by FIFA.

Today, FIFA's Council met in Kigali, Rwanda. It adopted several key decisions, including the expansion of the mens World Cup format, taking the competition from its projected 80 matches to 104, including a new round-of-32 stage.

The PFA has consistently highlighted serious ongoing concerns over congested domestic fixture schedules, increased international club competitions and demanding international windows. The players union believe that current schedules risk physical fatigue and mental burnout, compounded by a lack of rest periods and resulting in an increased risk of injury.'




'FIFPRO says Club World Cup expansion could have 'serious consequences'' (from December 2022):-

www.msn.com/en-gb/sport/fifa-world-cup/fifpro-says-club-world-cup-expansion-could-have-serious-consequences/ar-AA15o9Gi

a snippet...

'FIFPRO have questioned FIFA over their proposals to expand the men's Club World Cup while also introducing a woman's version of the competition.

Gianni Infantino announced on Friday that the Club World Cup will be expanded to 32 teams in 2025 to make it more like the international version of the World Cup.

A statement from the football player's union said: 'FIFPRO took note with surprise of the decisions by the FIFA Council concerning the international match calendars for men's and women's football that could have serious consequences for and aggravate pressure on the welfare and employment of players.'


Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
March 15, 2023, 12:51:29 pm
Are any clubs planning on protesting their Club World Cup plans?
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
March 15, 2023, 01:03:43 pm
Quote from: 4pool on March 14, 2023, 06:16:21 pm
Thanks for slipping this in FIFA.   :wanker

That is taking the fucking piss  :butt
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
March 15, 2023, 03:31:04 pm
Johnny Vaughan on Radio X had a right dig last night about this green, environmentally friendly world cup.

FIFA are c*nts and need fucking off
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
March 15, 2023, 04:20:49 pm
But the ESL is killing football while Aleksander Infantino and Ceferin are the real culprits.
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
March 16, 2023, 11:04:40 am
Mad how we've allowed UEFA and FIFA to completely ruin the game and done absolutely fuck all about it. We made sure the ESL could never be a thing but a UEFA run version with more games is absolutely fine. A FIFA run worldwide version with a load of pointless games over a summer break is also absolutely fine

In the last couple of years, we have had a pointless new international tournament that runs throughout the season, a newly announced CL/EL/ELC format which adds more games in at the benefit of nobody, a fucking winter WC, and now we have this new CWC with more teams involved and more games when players should be rested and an expanded WC which means more games and less time off

The sport has died and FIFA/UEFA have killed it with their own greed. It just isn't enjoyable any more
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
March 16, 2023, 12:11:53 pm
The Times were reporting yesterday that the new SoFi Stadium in LA is actually too narrow to host FIFA matches and will need to get seats removed in order to comply with regulations.

Might want to check that out before the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final is played there this summer though.
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
March 16, 2023, 12:15:36 pm
Quote from: Ray K on March 16, 2023, 12:11:53 pm
The Times were reporting yesterday that the new SoFi Stadium in LA is actually too narrow to host FIFA matches and will need to get seats removed in order to comply with regulations.

Might want to check that out before the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final is played there this summer though.

Is that because NFL is played in a weirdly narrow pitch like a giant ruler?
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
March 16, 2023, 12:20:11 pm
I'm already fed up with the September international break, the season had just started, then you have a batch of internationals after 3 club matches & this after a big international tournament in the summer, now the're adding more matches, & we still have the March international break, which every other year is a batch of meaningless friendlies. :butt

I see the c*nt has been reelected to 4 more years as FIFA president, he makes Blatter look sane & compitaint.  :butt
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
March 16, 2023, 12:52:23 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 16, 2023, 12:15:36 pm
Is that because NFL is played in a weirdly narrow pitch like a giant ruler?
Possibly, but they have huge sidelines to accommodate all the replacements and coaches. Knowing FIFA it's probably to do with advertising hoardings and camera positions for GLT etc rather than the whole 68m wide pitch thing. 

I am looking forward to Ireland qualifying and we play matches in Dallas and Caoimhin starts doing his Packie Bonner impersonation and lashes clearances against the big telly hanging over the pitch. Might hamper our playing style.

Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
March 16, 2023, 01:21:43 pm
We must be approaching a point where players finally make a stand? It's not only fatigue, they also have to travel across continents to play meaningless matches, which means even more time away from their families.
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Today at 06:08:39 pm

'Fifa agrees to pay clubs extra £119m to release players for mens World Cup':-

Clubs will also get a greater say in football calendar
Deal could make European Super League less likely

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/27/fifa-agree-to-pay-clubs-extra-119m-to-release-players-for-mens-world-cup





a snippet...

'Fifa has agreed to pay clubs an extra $146m (£119m) to release their players for the mens World Cup and give them a greater say in the games calendar. The moves are part of a new deal that indicates a significant thawing of relations between the sports governing body and Europes top teams.

Relations have been frosty since the Fifa president, Gianni Infantino, offered his tacit support for the failed European Super League project and advocated for a World Cup every two years. Infantino signed a new memorandum of understanding on Monday with the European Clubs Association in Budapest.

Fifa has agreed to significantly increase its compensation package to clubs to release players for the World Cup, from $209m for the 2018 and 2022 tournaments to $355m in 2026 and 2030. '
