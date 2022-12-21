.
'La Liga accuses Fifa of complete disregard for football with cup changes
':-Fifa has approved bigger World Cup and Club World Cup
La Liga says leagues, clubs and players negatively affectedwww.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/15/la-liga-accuses-fifa-football-club-world-cupa snippet...
'Fifa continues its malpractice of making unilateral decisions on the world football calendar, showing complete disregard for the importance of national championships, and the football community in general, Spains La Liga said.
Fifa completely neglects the economic damage these decisions inflict on leagues around the world. Leagues were not consulted about any of the changes presented today, especially about the new annual club competition
These decisions do not take into account the competitive, sporting and economic impact on national leagues, clubs and players, by further cramming an already overloaded schedule. Fifa only takes into account a small group of clubs and players.'
'One of the main complaints about Infantinos tenure at FIFA has been a perception of taking unilateral decisions without speaking to those affected by those decisions. Here are two organisations representing leagues today:' - https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1636083131768872964
'PFA: Football calendar needs a complete reset
':-https://twitter.com/PFA/status/1635697772694208531
& www.thepfa.com/news/2023/3/14/pfa-football-calendar-needs-a-complete-reset
'The PFA has called for a complete reset of the footballing calendar following announcements of an expansion to the World Cup format by FIFA.
Today, FIFA's Council met in Kigali, Rwanda. It adopted several key decisions, including the expansion of the mens World Cup format, taking the competition from its projected 80 matches to 104, including a new round-of-32 stage.
The PFA has consistently highlighted serious ongoing concerns over congested domestic fixture schedules, increased international club competitions and demanding international windows. The players union believe that current schedules risk physical fatigue and mental burnout, compounded by a lack of rest periods and resulting in an increased risk of injury.'
'FIFPRO says Club World Cup expansion could have 'serious consequences'
' (from December 2022)
:-www.msn.com/en-gb/sport/fifa-world-cup/fifpro-says-club-world-cup-expansion-could-have-serious-consequences/ar-AA15o9Gia snippet...
'FIFPRO have questioned FIFA over their proposals to expand the men's Club World Cup while also introducing a woman's version of the competition.
Gianni Infantino announced on Friday that the Club World Cup will be expanded to 32 teams in 2025 to make it more like the international version of the World Cup.
A statement from the football player's union said: 'FIFPRO took note with surprise of the decisions by the FIFA Council concerning the international match calendars for men's and women's football that could have serious consequences for and aggravate pressure on the welfare and employment of players.'