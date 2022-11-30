« previous next »
America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup

Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
November 30, 2022, 10:16:32 pm
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on November 30, 2022, 09:52:06 pm
I'm going to miss the convenient times for this World Cup. The evening games in 2026 will be midnight at the earliest

Be good for me :P

Am gonna make a plan or 2 to go see a game hopefully.
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
November 30, 2022, 10:46:22 pm
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on November 30, 2022, 09:52:06 pm
I'm going to miss the convenient times for this World Cup. The evening games in 2026 will be midnight at the earliest

Yeah its not good. I aint staying up just to watch a WC game or England for that matter. Perfect times at least this year
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
November 30, 2022, 10:56:09 pm
I dunno guys, I thought the kickoff times for the Brazil WC were pretty close on perfect. 5pm, 9pm and 11pm mainly. They won't be that different in 2026, apart from late west coast games. I mean, you could go to bed at 11-ish but why do that if you've got Cameroon vs Serbia just about to start?
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
November 30, 2022, 11:08:03 pm
Quote from: Ray K on November 30, 2022, 10:56:09 pm
I dunno guys, I thought the kickoff times for the Brazil WC were pretty close on perfect. 5pm, 9pm and 11pm mainly. They won't be that different in 2026, apart from late west coast games. I mean, you could go to bed at 11-ish but why do that if you've got Cameroon vs Serbia just about to start?

Most of Brazil is 3 hours behind us - and I think probably all the stadiums would have been. The US is between 5 and 8 hours behind us.
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
December 12, 2022, 07:40:44 pm

'2026 World Cup expansion increases logistics concerns':-

www.sportsbusinessjournal.com/Daily/Issues/2022/12/08/Events-and-Attractions/2026-world-cup.aspx


'The tournament will have 48 countries instead of 32, but FIFA is reviewing its plan of having 16 groups of three teams in the first phase, with two from each qualifying. Sources say that having 12 groups of four teams is now the favoured format among FIFAs leaders -- especially given that more matches mean more money from TV rights. That would mean 104 matches compared with 64 at the World Cup in Qatar, and experts said that would take at least 35 days to fit in" compared with 29 days for this tournament and 32 in Russia 2018.'
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
December 12, 2022, 08:10:25 pm
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on November 30, 2022, 11:08:03 pm
Most of Brazil is 3 hours behind us - and I think probably all the stadiums would have been. The US is between 5 and 8 hours behind us.

Think England played Brazil in Manaus, deep in the Amazon and that was in a different time zone? Seemed to recall it kicking off later than most games but Im with Ray, watching them late when I have the TV to myself is always better.

Like a Sunday night watching the end of the golf or NFL. But for a month. And a better sport.
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
December 12, 2022, 08:49:46 pm
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on November 30, 2022, 11:08:03 pm
Most of Brazil is 3 hours behind us - and I think probably all the stadiums would have been. The US is between 5 and 8 hours behind us.

 Brazil is 4 hours behind UK time, i remember England vs Italy in Manaus originally scheduled for 10pm local [2am UK time] after the draw was made, but was moved to 7pm [11pm UK time]

 .
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
December 12, 2022, 09:10:53 pm
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on December 12, 2022, 08:49:46 pm
Brazil is 4 hours behind UK time, i remember England vs Italy in Manaus originally scheduled for 10pm local [2am UK time] after the draw was made, but was moved to 7pm [11pm UK time]

 .

The vast majority is 3 hours behind, hence why I said most. I wasn't sure about Manaus and couldn't be bothered to look it up.  ;)
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
December 12, 2022, 09:33:48 pm
Must admit, it feels like a proper world cup when a match kicks off 11pm UK time. ;D

 The 2026 world cup plans are for a 48 team world cup, so plenty of matches [mostly group matches] will be kicking off 1am UK time.
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Today at 05:54:00 pm
Way better time zone for me.
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Today at 06:28:22 pm
Quote from: oojason on November 30, 2022, 06:14:59 pm
FIFA, or the idea of penalties to decide to group matches? ;)

I truly can't remember the last good idea FIFA had...

Bringing VAR into the game of course... :lmao
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Today at 07:25:11 pm
has it been mentioned already whether this will ba soccer world cup or a football world cup?

i know the term soccer comes from 'association' football but you get my drift

and is it going to be referees or pitch-umpires

will the term 'football pitch' totally confuse people who watch both american football and baseball?

i can imagine the commentary 'kane enters the penalty zone where he is tackled by the right field quarter centre back who declares a time out due to a pitch umpire interference'

only having a laugh my american canadian and mexican cousins  :wave

but just don't let diana ross take any penalties
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Today at 07:31:02 pm
I feel like those jokes are about 20 years too late (if there where even in back then too  ;D ) considering how popular footy is over ere!
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Today at 07:33:18 pm
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Today at 07:31:02 pm
I feel like those jokes are about 20 years too late (if there where even in back then too  ;D ) considering how popular footy is over ere!

sums me up  :wave
