Best cities for this will be Vancouver and Seattle, both stadiums right downtown. I work at BC Place, we're very excited.



Seattle is shit downtown. Too much crime and homeless camps. The city will probably clean up the downtown area for the WC. Yes i know it's years off but the situation there is going to take years to resolve. Until then in general watch yourself there. I have a nephew who works downtown and a niece and her husband who live in a north suburb. And fwiw, Portland is the same way in the downtown area.