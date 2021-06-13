The King cost £440,000
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
still my all-time favourite liverpool playerany player wanting to remembered by fans as a 'legend' should be measured against this manwe always say it but if we had more footage of the man from back then, then it'd be some watch
Happy Birthday KennyThe amount of stuff he did, goals her scored and created that were never on telly is insane when you think of the wall to wall coverage these days. Unless I came through the Main Stand car park and saw the TV trucks, the first idea I had if we were on telly or not was looking at the gantry in the main stand for the cameras.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Not a bad birthday present, that.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.66]