still my all-time favourite liverpool player



any player wanting to remembered by fans as a 'legend' should be measured against this man



we always say it but if we had more footage of the man from back then, then it'd be some watch



Happy Birthday KennyThe amount of stuff he did, goals her scored and created that were never on telly is insane when you think of the wall to wall coverage these days. Unless I came through the Main Stand car park and saw the TV trucks, the first idea I had if we were on telly or not was looking at the gantry in the main stand for the cameras.