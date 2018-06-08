« previous next »
Author Topic: Anthony Bourdain: Celebrity chef found dead at 61  (Read 2942 times)

Anthony Bourdain: Celebrity chef found dead at 61
« on: June 8, 2018, 12:50:34 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-44414747

US celebrity chef and television personality Anthony Bourdain has been found dead in his hotel room, aged 61, of a suspected suicide, CNN reports.

Bourdain was in Strasbourg, France, working on a shoot for his series, Parts Unknown, on CNN.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," the cable network said in a statement on Friday.

Bourdain was a best-selling food, fiction and nonfiction author.

CNN's statement continued: "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller.

"His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."
Re: Anthony Bourdain: Celebrity chef found dead at 61
« Reply #1 on: June 8, 2018, 01:08:15 pm »
Massive shock.

He did have demons at a younger age.

An incredible foodie,writer and traveller.
Re: Anthony Bourdain: Celebrity chef found dead at 61
« Reply #2 on: June 8, 2018, 01:21:39 pm »
I can't stand reality tv usually, but I do watch some of the food shows, and he was the star of the lot really. The Layover, his most recent show on the Food channel was a great way to get the low down on the fun eating and drinking in a city. What a pity that anything at all could get to him that much.
Re: Anthony Bourdain: Celebrity chef found dead at 61
« Reply #3 on: June 8, 2018, 01:30:39 pm »
Gutted about this.

One of my fav tv personalities.

Loved his tv shows No Reservations,The Layover and Parts Unknown.

I'd watch anything with him in it,just a brilliant witty cool AF person.

Never got round to reading his book about life in the kitchen being a chef,practically every chef in fine dining in the world has read or has a copy of it,might have to purchase it.

RIP.:(
Re: Anthony Bourdain: Celebrity chef found dead at 61
« Reply #4 on: June 8, 2018, 01:41:31 pm »
Always look at his shows for places when book anywhere. Just ate in places in Rome because of him. His Dublin show was gas.  Awful sad news.
Re: Anthony Bourdain: Celebrity chef found dead at 61
« Reply #5 on: June 8, 2018, 01:42:49 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on June  8, 2018, 01:30:39 pm
Gutted about this.

One of my fav tv personalities.

Loved his tv shows No Reservations,The Layover and Parts Unknown.

I'd watch anything with him in it,just a brilliant witty cool AF person.

Never got round to reading his book about life in the kitchen being a chef,practically every chef in fine dining in the world has read or has a copy of it,might have to purchase it.

RIP.:(
Kitchen Confidential is great, it's really about New York and the cooking scene there. Very well written too.
Re: Anthony Bourdain: Celebrity chef found dead at 61
« Reply #6 on: June 8, 2018, 01:43:23 pm »
Shocked, watching his show in Tokyo just now.
Re: Anthony Bourdain: Celebrity chef found dead at 61
« Reply #7 on: June 8, 2018, 01:49:26 pm »
I was saddened to hear this this morning, I have been following him since Kitchen Confidential.

RIP Tony.

"Travel Changes You."
Re: Anthony Bourdain: Celebrity chef found dead at 61
« Reply #8 on: June 8, 2018, 02:33:48 pm »
RIP Tony. :'(

Sad he's gone and can't believe it,as has been said anything he did was almost always interesting,a massively charismatic and witty man.
Re: Anthony Bourdain: Celebrity chef found dead at 61
« Reply #9 on: June 8, 2018, 02:45:32 pm »
Was just on his instagram the other day looking at the things he was preparing for the upcoming episode which is in Hong Kong. Massively shocked, loved watching him through out the years, gutted.

RIP Tony, you'll be missed
Re: Anthony Bourdain: Celebrity chef found dead at 61
« Reply #10 on: June 8, 2018, 02:49:06 pm »
Proper shocker, knew he had his demons and all, but damn this guy was living the dream. RIP
Re: Anthony Bourdain: Celebrity chef found dead at 61
« Reply #11 on: June 8, 2018, 04:20:29 pm »
wtf.

Think most people have heard of him, and in a good way. A life well-lived, some good done.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,866
Re: Anthony Bourdain: Celebrity chef found dead at 61
« Reply #12 on: June 8, 2018, 04:27:22 pm »
probably the only time in recent memory that I've been deeply saddened by a 'celebrity' death.

Still can't believe he's gone.
Re: Anthony Bourdain: Celebrity chef found dead at 61
« Reply #13 on: June 8, 2018, 05:01:34 pm »
So it is being reported that he took his own life,I hope that they're not jumping the gun & that he left a note because if he didn't then it could've just been an accident on his part.

Loved his shows even though the latest ones all seemed like repeats.



Quote
"Your body is not a temple, it's an amusement park. Enjoy the ride."
Re: Anthony Bourdain: Celebrity chef found dead at 61
« Reply #14 on: June 8, 2018, 05:29:35 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June  8, 2018, 05:01:34 pm
So it is being reported that he took his own life,I hope that they're not jumping the gun & that he left a note because if he didn't then it could've just been an accident on his part.

Loved his shows even though the latest ones all seemed like repeats.

He hung himself
Re: Anthony Bourdain: Celebrity chef found dead at 61
« Reply #15 on: June 8, 2018, 05:32:21 pm »
Quote from: deFacto on June  8, 2018, 05:29:35 pm
He hung himself

Fuck.

When I was younger one of my supervisors hung himself,was such a shock because whilst he was a quiet fella he was also well loved and very funny.
Re: Anthony Bourdain: Celebrity chef found dead at 61
« Reply #16 on: June 9, 2018, 01:09:58 am »
I used to work as as a chef. I winced at every word in Kitchen Confidential, it was all true. Anyone whos worked in the industry adores that book. Fucking gutted.
Re: Anthony Bourdain: Celebrity chef found dead at 61
« Reply #17 on: June 9, 2018, 10:32:21 pm »
One of the few TV personalities who I loved to listen to.
Just hearing his well-put prose while watching him do stuff I just wish that I could do too.

He had so much more of life to enjoy.

I feel sorry for his French chef mate who was in the hotel with him - he must be deeply upset.
Re: Anthony Bourdain: Celebrity chef found dead at 61
« Reply #18 on: June 16, 2018, 07:37:02 pm »

    8)


Re: Anthony Bourdain: Celebrity chef found dead at 61
« Reply #19 on: June 16, 2018, 08:21:38 pm »
Alex Jones the conspiracy nut 24 hours later had a click bait video on Youtube on Bourdain's death.

I hate that fat opportunist Texan piece of slime.

Jones makes a living off lies innuendo and stupid conspiracy theories and selling garbage water purifiers.
Re: Anthony Bourdain: Celebrity chef found dead at 61
« Reply #20 on: June 16, 2018, 09:10:57 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on June 16, 2018, 08:21:38 pm
Alex Jones the conspiracy nut 24 hours later had a click bait video on Youtube on Bourdain's death.

I hate that fat opportunist Texan piece of slime.

Jones makes a living off lies innuendo and stupid conspiracy theories and selling garbage water purifiers.

He's a vie human being. There are no surprises there, he said some absolutely disgusting things about the kids that were murdered in the states at Sandy Hook.

Re: Anthony Bourdain: Celebrity chef found dead at 61
« Reply #21 on: June 17, 2018, 02:01:39 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on June 16, 2018, 08:21:38 pm
Alex Jones the conspiracy nut 24 hours later had a click bait video on Youtube on Bourdain's death.

I hate that fat opportunist Texan piece of slime.

Jones makes a living off lies innuendo and stupid conspiracy theories and selling garbage water purifiers.

Just read it there. He keeps referring to Bourdain "doing a Kanye West" what does he mean? Bourdain was gonna just turn into a complete c*nt?
Re: Anthony Bourdain: Celebrity chef found dead at 61
« Reply #22 on: June 18, 2018, 06:16:14 am »
Quote from: deFacto on June 16, 2018, 09:10:57 pm
He's a vie human being. There are no surprises there, he said some absolutely disgusting things about the kids that were murdered in the states at Sandy Hook.



 Iirc... Jones said that Sandy Hook was a false flag and didn't happen and that the parents of the dead were 'crisis actors'. One of the parents asked to meet him so he could see that they were genuine so that he would leave them alone with their grief
 He refused. Agreed in that he's a complete piece of shit.
Re: Anthony Bourdain: Celebrity chef found dead at 61
« Reply #23 on: June 11, 2020, 09:07:13 am »
Been binge watching my way through Parts Unknown on Netflix during lockdown.

Such an open window into the world. 
Re: Anthony Bourdain: Celebrity chef found dead at 61
« Reply #24 on: June 11, 2020, 09:14:03 am »
Must revisit his work.
Re: Anthony Bourdain: Celebrity chef found dead at 61
« Reply #25 on: June 4, 2021, 11:05:54 am »
https://twitter.com/RoadrunnerMovie/status/1400431329997586436?s=20

Out on July 16th. Will probably be the first film I've watched in a cinema for two years and I imagine I'll cry a lot.
Re: Anthony Bourdain: Celebrity chef found dead at 61
« Reply #26 on: June 4, 2021, 11:10:25 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on June  4, 2021, 11:05:54 am
https://twitter.com/RoadrunnerMovie/status/1400431329997586436?s=20

Out on July 16th. Will probably be the first film I've watched in a cinema for two years and I imagine I'll cry a lot.

Thanks for this. I don't tend to enjoy documentaries like this, and I haven't seen much of Bourdain's work, but he seems a very interesting character who had a great charismatic energy and a relatable thirst for exploring. It should be very interesting (and sad).
Re: Anthony Bourdain: Celebrity chef found dead at 61
« Reply #27 on: June 4, 2021, 11:15:25 am »
Quote from: Classycara on June  4, 2021, 11:10:25 am
Thanks for this. I don't tend to enjoy documentaries like this, and I haven't seen much of Bourdain's work, but he seems a very interesting character who had a great charismatic energy and a relatable thirst for exploring. It should be very interesting (and sad).

Away from the TV shows (which are great), Kitchen Confidential is one of my favourite books of all time, even though the most experience I have of a commercial kitchen was a few months spent washing dishes a years and years ago - highly recommend. I got through it in a couple of evenings on my first read.
Re: Anthony Bourdain: Celebrity chef found dead at 61
« Reply #28 on: June 4, 2021, 11:17:37 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on June  4, 2021, 11:15:25 am
Away from the TV shows (which are great), Kitchen Confidential is one of my favourite books of all time, even though the most experience I have of a commercial kitchen was a few months spent washing dishes a years and years ago - highly recommend. I got through it in a couple of evenings on my first read.

I have really struggled to get through books the last year or so, that sounds like a really good opportunity to try to get back into it - thanks for the recommendation!
Re: Anthony Bourdain: Celebrity chef found dead at 61
« Reply #29 on: June 4, 2021, 12:28:29 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on June  4, 2021, 11:05:54 am
https://twitter.com/RoadrunnerMovie/status/1400431329997586436?s=20

Out on July 16th. Will probably be the first film I've watched in a cinema for two years and I imagine I'll cry a lot.

Was wondering why his shows started trending again on Netflix. Will definitely check it out

I never knew about him until quite late when he did the show The Taste. Then whilst flicking through the TV one night at 1am I discovered No Reservations and was hooked. Then Parts Unknown took up a huge chunk of the early part of lockdown.

His honesty about the hospitality industry in general was something very different to what is usually presented on screen and in the media. Its not all michelin stars and fancy food on the plate. The struggles some have dealing with the pressure and turning to drink and substance abuse are real.

I think Gordon Ramsey is the only other chef to have been that honest with his audience.

Then there is the whole conversation over mental health and how on the outside he looked and sounded like he was 'happy'. He had a daughter, a partner, a critically acclaimed TV show, travelled to more places on the planet than anyone could even begin to dream (set foot on every single continent). Yet to have ended his life so suddenly shows that the dark places your mind can get to can always be hidden from view.

Re: Anthony Bourdain: Celebrity chef found dead at 61
« Reply #30 on: June 4, 2021, 12:39:37 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on June  4, 2021, 12:28:29 pm
Then there is the whole conversation over mental health and how on the outside he looked and sounded like he was 'happy'. He had a daughter, a partner, a critically acclaimed TV show, travelled to more places on the planet than anyone could even begin to dream (set foot on every single continent). Yet to have ended his life so suddenly shows that the dark places your mind can get to can always be hidden from view.

There's an episode of Parts Unknown called "Heroin In Small-Town USA" (I can't remember which season, sorry) where he went back to Provincetown which is extremely heavy, you could tell he was someone doing their best to be happy but it just... wasn't clicking for him. I cried when I watched it and I haven't watched it again since he died.
Re: Anthony Bourdain: Celebrity chef found dead at 61
« Reply #31 on: June 4, 2021, 02:55:22 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on June  4, 2021, 11:15:25 am
Away from the TV shows (which are great), Kitchen Confidential is one of my favourite books of all time, even though the most experience I have of a commercial kitchen was a few months spent washing dishes a years and years ago - highly recommend. I got through it in a couple of evenings on my first read.

Agree, never worked in a kitchen but I felt like I had after I read his book, was brilliant.  Proper no holds barred account.
Re: Anthony Bourdain: Celebrity chef found dead at 61
« Reply #32 on: June 4, 2021, 03:52:04 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on June  4, 2021, 02:55:22 pm
Agree, never worked in a kitchen but I felt like I had after I read his book, was brilliant.  Proper no holds barred account.
Great book. There is something of Down in out in Paris and London about it, while also feeling like something Lou Reed could have been part of.
Re: Anthony Bourdain: Celebrity chef found dead at 61
« Reply #33 on: June 6, 2021, 01:05:10 am »
I did work in kitchens for many years, I identified with every word in that book.

He had excellent taste in music as well. Ive been a fan of Mark Lanegan for years, this clip is Fucking poignant.

https://youtu.be/RyUVNFBZ_X4
Re: Anthony Bourdain: Celebrity chef found dead at 61
« Reply #34 on: June 6, 2021, 02:11:35 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on June  4, 2021, 11:05:54 am
https://twitter.com/RoadrunnerMovie/status/1400431329997586436?s=20

Out on July 16th. Will probably be the first film I've watched in a cinema for two years and I imagine I'll cry a lot.
Thanks for the heads up..  8)    .. will be looking out for this film/docu.
I remember stumbling on the show 'Parts Unkown' many years ago at daft o'clock on cnn... hooked from start..
Re: Anthony Bourdain: Celebrity chef found dead at 61
« Reply #35 on: June 6, 2021, 07:22:54 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on June  4, 2021, 11:05:54 am
https://twitter.com/RoadrunnerMovie/status/1400431329997586436?s=20

Out on July 16th. Will probably be the first film I've watched in a cinema for two years and I imagine I'll cry a lot.
Awesome.

Won't be many dry eyes at the end credits.
Re: Anthony Bourdain: Celebrity chef found dead at 61
« Reply #36 on: August 5, 2021, 11:39:21 pm »
Roadrunner docu is about on the usual sites.... just grabbed a copy  8)
Re: Anthony Bourdain: Celebrity chef found dead at 61
« Reply #37 on: Today at 01:53:41 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on June  4, 2021, 12:39:37 pm
There's an episode of Parts Unknown called "Heroin In Small-Town USA" (I can't remember which season, sorry) where he went back to Provincetown which is extremely heavy, you could tell he was someone doing their best to be happy but it just... wasn't clicking for him. I cried when I watched it and I haven't watched it again since he died.

It was the best bit of TV work he had done (besides the Beirut Episode when the war broke out), I was genuinely moved when I watched the Heroin episode.
