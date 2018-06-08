https://twitter.com/RoadrunnerMovie/status/1400431329997586436?s=20



Out on July 16th. Will probably be the first film I've watched in a cinema for two years and I imagine I'll cry a lot.



Was wondering why his shows started trending again on Netflix. Will definitely check it outI never knew about him until quite late when he did the show The Taste. Then whilst flicking through the TV one night at 1am I discovered No Reservations and was hooked. Then Parts Unknown took up a huge chunk of the early part of lockdown.His honesty about the hospitality industry in general was something very different to what is usually presented on screen and in the media. Its not all michelin stars and fancy food on the plate. The struggles some have dealing with the pressure and turning to drink and substance abuse are real.I think Gordon Ramsey is the only other chef to have been that honest with his audience.Then there is the whole conversation over mental health and how on the outside he looked and sounded like he was 'happy'. He had a daughter, a partner, a critically acclaimed TV show, travelled to more places on the planet than anyone could even begin to dream (set foot on every single continent). Yet to have ended his life so suddenly shows that the dark places your mind can get to can always be hidden from view.