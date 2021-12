Spoiler

My endings were decent enough for two of my characters and not so much for one.



Markus - I had a peaceful demonstration at the end and public opinion kept rising up. That douche cop tried to finish off the last remaining androids with flash bangs and guns, but I got Markus to start singing. All the other androids joined in and the soldiers just lowered their guns (disobeyed orders I guess). It was a touching scene.



Connor - managed to get to the android army at the tower but found fake Connor had kidnapped Hank. Had some fisticuffs with fake Connor but since we had the same outfit Hank didn't know who to shoot. I remembered "SUMO" when he asked his dog name. It unlocks at that point when the options pop up. Converted all the androids and sent em over to Markus last stand location, to find him having a Martin Luther moment. Cyberlife try and hack Connor to assassinate Markus while on stage, I resisted that.



Kara - Oh boy.. managed to get to the bus station, fund place on lock down, cops inspecting everyone. I was just randomly walking around without any clue as what to do, when the lad from that lady who took us in her house called me from some side door and pulled me over to the garage. Drove with them to the river (didnt save Luther in Jericho so it was just me and the kid), were we found a boat(s) waiting for us, with other androids. Ride across, border patrol scumbags come in guns blazing, we duck down to avoid bullets.. kid gets shot. Now have to push jump into the freezing water and push the boat to the other end before I freeze to death. Managed to get through, only for the kid to die in my arms. Had to option to give up and keep living. Chose to live, camera pans to some driving towards me as I stood at the bank of the river. Fade to black screen.. curl and cry



Post credit - Hank and Connor bro hug at his burger joint



I think for my next playthrough I will go for a more aggressive Markus. I was pacifist most of the time with him. With Connor, maybe I wont turn deviant to see how that plays out. As for Kara, I want to save Luther in Jericho and stay with the rest of the androids if that's possible. Will wing it as I play along.