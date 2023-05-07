« previous next »
Author Topic: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]  (Read 802415 times)

I haven't seen it so would need to watch it but going by your description... isn't that a good thing?

If the options are, knowing you aren't going to make it and... trying anyway or taking up a more defensive position, that comes across as good decision making. It's ridiculous when players over commit knowing they aren't getting there, reposition and dont take yourself completely out of the passage of play, allow yourself to still effect the game
In isolation it might sound like at least doing some decent harm minimisation like you say, but on this occasion he actually ended up leaving the player to van dijk (who was further away) and despite dropping into the middle of the box he didn't position himself to block the ball to either of the runners
Massive shout out the Fabs tonight, he's taken a lot of flack this year but tonight he was excellent.
Was very, very good, back to being a tackling, duel winning machine again. Good to see.
Looked like his old self.
When Fabinho plays well Liverpool play well. I love this player.
Another good game,getting to be a habit now again  :D
He looks reborn, even did one of his telescopic leg ball steals in the second half, which is vintage Fab. Having Trent alongside him in possession helps him massively too.
Maybe too early to write him off for next season. Seems to play well when not subject to opposition counter attacks caused by sloppy play from our side.
Look what happens when hes playing in a functioning, solid system instead of trying to cover the ground of 2 midfielders.
When Fabinho plays well Liverpool play well. I love this player.

Agreed. And hes been written off at 29 - a rather dangerous thing to do.

Hes got far more to his game than given credit for - and the transfer thread is loaded with naysayers who only focus on the lack of recovery pace.
A team that plays as we do, with a very high line and a high press, will undoubtedly concede chances to teams better than Leicester. The Real Madrid games - home and away - were prime examples; and athleticism is required when confronted with a team at the top level whose technical and passing ability demands that your legs and awareness to foil quick counters is built in to the system.

Fabinho has the game understanding of Citys Fernandinho, and also that players acceptance that hell take one for the team. The main difference is that Fernandinho had a Houdini vibe that defied football norms (he got away with murder), Fab has never had the subtlety to carry that off despite his innocence shrugs.
2/3rds of the season he absolutely stunk the place out.

He's come back great and played himself into form.

Great to see
Good to see. Put youth* around him, see what happens.

WeLl, someone younger than Hendo, next season.
Pretty, pretty good.

Looked his old self tonight. Been coming as his performances have improved in past couple of months.
Really good performance today. Got some nice tackles in on the front foot stepping up into their midfield too (including the second goal). Putting together a good run now, really nice to see.
Been decent for about 2 months but tonight he was prime Fabinho. He won so many balls and often in the opposition half.
