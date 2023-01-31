I wonder if konates injury means he is reconsidered as a centre back ? It might be a better option for him until he gets his form back , if he gets his form back



Not a bad shout.. I'd prefer "this" change of scenery than the "other" change of scenery as in moving to another club."That" Fabinho foul on Ferguson reminded of me of Partey's lunge against Liverpool in the League Cup semis last term. Clearly he was not in the mental frame of mind (having JUST disembarked from AFCON a few hours earlier), but got sent off carelessly. Fabinho looks mentally lost - as do Salah, Virgil (before injury), Hendo & Matip. Trent was also in the same boat at the beginning of the season, but he has improved leaps and bounds since the World Cup break (primarily spent bonding with Jude).The KEY is patience with this current squad. They are F****** amazing. Having lived through some mediocre sides in the mid-90s, 2000s, and much of 2010s, we really need to chill out! Fabinho's legs are NOT gone.. he just needs a break. Salah is NOT shit all of a sudden.. same for VVD & Hendo. They need a break. Let Bajcetic, Nat Phillips, Elliott, Doak, Nunez, Gakpo & Carvalho get some playing time, and let's start introducing the Klopp legends gradually. Failing to qualify for Champions League means NOTHING. By reaching 3/5 finals and 6/6 latter rounds, these legends have ensured we qualify for Champions League automatically by the virtue of our UEFA coefficients when that becomes applicable.So let's all calm down and treat Fabinho and the rest of our legends with a bit more patience and class.