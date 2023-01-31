« previous next »
Author Topic: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]  (Read 764693 times)

Offline newterp

Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
« Reply #7320 on: January 31, 2023, 12:23:20 pm »
I agree. It was a terrible tackle.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
« Reply #7321 on: January 31, 2023, 12:59:31 pm »
Should definitely have been sent off. May even have done us a favour if he was as we'd likely have shut up shop and seen it out for a draw.
Offline lamonti

Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
« Reply #7322 on: January 31, 2023, 05:18:02 pm »
Had an absolutely awful season. Wonder if he has a comeback in him.
Offline nerdster4

Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
« Reply #7323 on: January 31, 2023, 05:20:15 pm »
I wonder if konates injury means he is reconsidered as a centre back ? It might be a better option for him until he gets his form back , if he gets his form back
Offline faisfais

Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
« Reply #7324 on: January 31, 2023, 07:55:01 pm »
Quote from: nerdster4 on January 31, 2023, 05:20:15 pm
I wonder if konates injury means he is reconsidered as a centre back ? It might be a better option for him until he gets his form back , if he gets his form back

Not a bad shout.. I'd prefer "this" change of scenery than the "other" change of scenery as in moving to another club.

"That" Fabinho foul on Ferguson reminded of me of Partey's lunge against Liverpool in the League Cup semis last term. Clearly he was not in the mental frame of mind (having JUST disembarked from AFCON a few hours earlier), but got sent off carelessly. Fabinho looks mentally lost - as do Salah, Virgil (before injury), Hendo & Matip. Trent was also in the same boat at the beginning of the season, but he has improved leaps and bounds since the World Cup break (primarily spent bonding with Jude).

The KEY is patience with this current squad. They are F****** amazing. Having lived through some mediocre sides in the mid-90s, 2000s, and much of 2010s, we really need to chill out! Fabinho's legs are NOT gone..  he just needs a break. Salah is NOT shit all of a sudden.. same for VVD & Hendo. They need a break. Let Bajcetic, Nat Phillips, Elliott, Doak, Nunez, Gakpo & Carvalho get some playing time, and let's start introducing the Klopp legends gradually. Failing to qualify for Champions League means NOTHING. By reaching 3/5 finals and 6/6 latter rounds, these legends have ensured we qualify for Champions League automatically by the virtue of our UEFA coefficients when that becomes applicable.

So let's all calm down and treat Fabinho and the rest of our legends with a bit more patience and class.

Offline Scottymuser

Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
« Reply #7325 on: February 1, 2023, 04:00:58 pm »
Quote from: faisfais on January 31, 2023, 07:55:01 pm
Not a bad shout.. I'd prefer "this" change of scenery than the "other" change of scenery as in moving to another club.

"That" Fabinho foul on Ferguson reminded of me of Partey's lunge against Liverpool in the League Cup semis last term. Clearly he was not in the mental frame of mind (having JUST disembarked from AFCON a few hours earlier), but got sent off carelessly. Fabinho looks mentally lost - as do Salah, Virgil (before injury), Hendo & Matip. Trent was also in the same boat at the beginning of the season, but he has improved leaps and bounds since the World Cup break (primarily spent bonding with Jude).

The KEY is patience with this current squad. They are F****** amazing. Having lived through some mediocre sides in the mid-90s, 2000s, and much of 2010s, we really need to chill out! Fabinho's legs are NOT gone..  he just needs a break. Salah is NOT shit all of a sudden.. same for VVD & Hendo. They need a break. Let Bajcetic, Nat Phillips, Elliott, Doak, Nunez, Gakpo & Carvalho get some playing time, and let's start introducing the Klopp legends gradually. Failing to qualify for Champions League means NOTHING. By reaching 3/5 finals and 6/6 latter rounds, these legends have ensured we qualify for Champions League automatically by the virtue of our UEFA coefficients when that becomes applicable.

So let's all calm down and treat Fabinho and the rest of our legends with a bit more patience and class.

Just wanted to say - that is not accurate at all.  That was changed last year after the comparison to the ESL was made, and UEFA bacl tracked.

The 4 extra places will go to - 1 extra Champions spot for a smaller league; 1 extra spot for the 3rd placed team from a league who currently have to go through a qualifying match; and 2 extra spots, to be awarded on league position, to the 2 best performing leagues from the previous season.

So, if they went into affect for 2023/24, instead of the following year, England *would* get the 5th spot, but it would HAVE to be awarded to whomever finished 5th.  So we'd still need to qualify - just it would be a Top 5, instead of a Top 4.  The other thing to note is that if the CL winners, or EL winners, are not granted automatic qualification from their own league, they'd have priority over 1 of those 4 additional slots - but am not sure which yet. 
Offline faisfais

Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
« Reply #7326 on: February 1, 2023, 04:40:07 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on February  1, 2023, 04:00:58 pm
Just wanted to say - that is not accurate at all.  That was changed last year after the comparison to the ESL was made, and UEFA back tracked.

I was not aware of this development. Thanks for correcting my error!

Looks like we will just need to go through the doldrums of mediocrity for a few seasons and come back gradually again. As an engineer, I don't mind a re-construction project. What FSG, Klopp and these players have achieved between 2016-thru-2022 has been nothing short of incredible. This team has given me enough memories to last a life-time. I just don't understand, how some people can be so quick to move on from them. We will come back.. getting to the top (2016-2019) was much more fun than the highs (2019-2022) and hell of a lot better than now! (2023). Let's build it up again with a little help for the likes of Fabinho, Hendo, VVD & Salah along the way.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
« Reply #7327 on: February 4, 2023, 02:01:23 pm »
Not in the squad today.
Offline Chakan

Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
« Reply #7328 on: February 4, 2023, 02:04:37 pm »
Dropped or injured?

Either way its probably good for him to have a break.
Offline Kalito

Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
« Reply #7329 on: February 4, 2023, 02:05:41 pm »
Good for him to be taken out of the firing line for a bit.

Let him have a break and hopefully be back refreshed and back to his good old self.
Offline Machae

Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
« Reply #7330 on: February 4, 2023, 02:54:06 pm »
Break? He's been largely unused. Not sure what his issues are, but I don't think his form is due to tiredness
Offline newterp

Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
« Reply #7331 on: February 4, 2023, 02:55:00 pm »
Quote from: Machae on February  4, 2023, 02:54:06 pm
Break? He's been largely unused and didn't go the world cup. Not sure what his issues are, but I don't think his form is due to tiredness

He literally went to the World Cup.
Offline Machae

Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
« Reply #7332 on: February 4, 2023, 02:55:55 pm »
Quote from: newterp on February  4, 2023, 02:55:00 pm
He literally went to the World Cup.

I edited my post, but nice on the draw McGraw
Offline Samie

Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
« Reply #7333 on: February 4, 2023, 02:55:55 pm »
Quote from: newterp on February  4, 2023, 02:55:00 pm
He literally went to the World Cup.

As a water carrier. He doesn't play for Brazil, never did even when he was flying with us.
Offline nerdster4

Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
« Reply #7334 on: February 4, 2023, 03:30:06 pm »
Have this feeling he ll play well as centre back soon
Offline JonnyCigarettes®

Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
« Reply #7335 on: February 5, 2023, 04:03:01 pm »
Definitely worth a try at centre back.
Offline Always_A_Red

Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
« Reply #7336 on: February 5, 2023, 04:12:26 pm »
Quote from: Machae on February  4, 2023, 02:54:06 pm
Break? He's been largely unused. Not sure what his issues are, but I don't think his form is due to tiredness

Klopp said the same thing yesterday:

The excuse of last seasons mammoth, 63-game effort, he added, had to be left behind. How long do we want to suffer from that? he asked, not unreasonably. Its February on my watch.

The debate around his teams struggles, he confirmed, is doing his head in as much as it is doing ours in. I cant hear it anymore, Klopp said. At the moment its always if, if, if...

Whatever Fabinho and others have going on is purely mental currently - it's not tiredness. I think a number of them have ran their cause. They came so close to the quad last year and have missed out on so many league wins over the past few years, that perhaps a few of them have given up the hope of them producing the levels we had to get to in 19/20 to win the league. They're all a few years older now, our rivals are all strengthening and we've stood still. We can all see it & I know the players can too.


Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on February  5, 2023, 04:03:01 pm
Definitely worth a try at centre back.

Hasn't he said previously that he doesn't like playing there?
Offline redmark

Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
« Reply #7337 on: February 5, 2023, 06:06:58 pm »
Quote from: nerdster4 on February  4, 2023, 03:30:06 pm
Have this feeling he ll play well as centre back soon
The problem most people are seeing with Fabinho isn't his form, as you talk about on the last page, but that he's looking older than Milner. A move to CB would make that worse, not better. His only route back into this side is at '6', where an 18 year old is currently seen as a better option than both him and Henderson.
Online SamLad

Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
« Reply #7338 on: Today at 05:25:09 am »
Thousands of posts basically saying "WTF has happened to Fabinho? I've never seen anything like it!".

There is no rational explanation other than the one I keep coming back to -- and maybe I'm 100%  wrong of course -- but why is nobody talking about  a type of long Covid? Something that doesn't show up in normal tests but affects reflexes, physical balance, reactions and so on?

A year ago that'd be one of the first things to be pointed to.
Online mrantarctica

Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
« Reply #7339 on: Today at 05:45:40 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:25:09 am
Thousands of posts basically saying "WTF has happened to Fabinho? I've never seen anything like it!".

There is no rational explanation other than the one I keep coming back to -- and maybe I'm 100%  wrong of course -- but why is nobody talking about  a type of long Covid? Something that doesn't show up in normal tests but affects reflexes, physical balance, reactions and so on?

A year ago that'd be one of the first things to be pointed to.

Sounds bogus and a bit like clutching at straws. If you wanted to look at some medical explanation, then common things happen commonly. More conventional niggling injuries or lack of fitness are far more likely. Burnout/mental fatigue and a lack of mental preparation due to distraction and shifting focus (parenthood, World Cup as a Brazil player, another title and CL challenge) also more likely. Maybe he's just a player that doesn't do well without sleep and looking after an infant has taken its toll - again far more likely. It's totally OK for players to go through periods of completely indifferent form. There doesn't need to be some medical explanation for it either. Maybe he's just not as good when he's not in form?

I'd say the more important thing is that what do the club do about it. I'd have thought he's earned enough credit that we perhaps just write off this season and attack next season strongly and see whether he can recapture his form. Simultaneously, we should prepare for the eventuality that he can't, and have an able replacement that Fabinho will have to train better than and play better than to get his spot back.

