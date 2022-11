He used to be very good at picking up a pass from deep as well. That was one of the most underrated part of his game. Barely see him trying any switch of plays nowadays or balls in behind for the forwards to get onto.



He used to be so instrumental in our play. Whenever he was on form, he broke up every attack which was another reason we could afford to play so expansive football. Such a shadow of the player he used to be and if he doesnít improve by summer then can see a replacement coming in for him.