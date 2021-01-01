« previous next »
Author Topic: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine  (Read 721860 times)

Online MonsLibpool

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6800 on: Yesterday at 04:59:56 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 04:57:15 pm
Cant remember what year it was but I remember watching one of the pre-season lactate tests a few years ago and Fabinho was one of the first players to quit and looked absolutely fucked whilst CBs were still going. I dont think hes ever been a particularly athletic player. Hes also played a fair bit less football than our other stalwarts, despite the accepted narrative that we have run him into the ground, and he rarely players international football.

People often say a player was never athletic like its a positive when it comes to ageing (oh well he never relied on pace in the first place) but actually the reverse is sort of true - if your baseline speed and athleticism is average or below average and you lose 5-10% of that as you get older, you end up with what we have now - a player who is just completely out of the game 90% of the time, whose being played around with ease. People cite players like Modric but hes quicker than Fabinho now (despite being 8 years older), never mind in his prime.

I cant see us pushing on with one of the slowest midfielders in the league playing at DM and letting players run off him for fun.
We can drop deeper and be more compact to mask his weaknesses.
Offline Haggis36

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6801 on: Yesterday at 05:05:55 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 04:59:56 pm
We can drop deeper and be more compact to mask his weaknesses.

In the short term (i.e. until we can get new midfielders in) we may not have much choice. But beyond that he needs to come out of the team - hes arguably been one of the worst players on the pitch in most games hes played this season, hes on a (steep) downward curve and hes 29 years old. Hes not a player we should be building around, or adjusting our style of play for, hes a player we should be moving on.
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6802 on: Yesterday at 07:02:43 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 02:32:16 pm
Of course, people are free to criticise who they want, but I just feel some players have a get out card while others have too much thrown at them. To me, Fab is goosed because of all the ground he has to cover each game, he is often totally outnumbered by opposition teams. It is too much for one player, so it's hardly a surprise he is struggling so much at the moment. I would love to know how many game hours he has had over the last two seasons. I wouldn't say Virgil is playing that well at the moment, and at times it looks as though he is holding back and that's not helpful when we are under pressure.

Certainly very fair points Jill - I agree with you in the main.

Virgil is not 100% this year, but I still think he's be soilid and showed glimpses of top notch form. Would be grateful if Fabinho was even close to this level.

I can understand why Fab may be goosed after his years of top level, high energy performances. But that aside, it can't be allowed to continue because of that earnt goodwill.
Offline Snail

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6803 on: Yesterday at 08:04:21 pm »
Rebeccas twerking for Bolsonaro on the timeline again. Great stuff.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6804 on: Yesterday at 08:30:46 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 08:04:21 pm
Rebeccas twerking for Bolsonaro on the timeline again. Great stuff.

Footballers and their families being not so great people. Who knew.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6805 on: Yesterday at 08:37:26 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 02:32:16 pm
I would love to know how many game hours he has had over the last two seasons.

7th most in the squad 2 years ago - starting 28 league games - 3453 total minutes
9th most last year - starting 26 league games - 3693 total mins

For comparison Rodri (same position similar club) played 3990 and 3928

So he's played a decent amount but quite a few of ours have played more
Offline newterp

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6806 on: Yesterday at 08:42:58 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 08:37:26 pm
7th most in the squad 2 years ago - starting 28 league games - 3453 total minutes
9th most last year - starting 26 league games - 3693 total mins

For comparison Rodri (same position similar club) played 3990 and 3928

So he's played a decent amount but quite a few of ours have played more


So he's lost it then. More or less.

(Or isn't sleeping because he had a baby. Lol).
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6807 on: Yesterday at 08:44:59 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:30:46 pm
Footballers and their families being not so great people. Who knew.

Yeah.  If we go by that, most would've binned the game off years ago.
Offline jillc

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6808 on: Yesterday at 09:03:37 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 08:37:26 pm
7th most in the squad 2 years ago - starting 28 league games - 3453 total minutes
9th most last year - starting 26 league games - 3693 total mins

For comparison Rodri (same position similar club) played 3990 and 3928

So he's played a decent amount but quite a few of ours have played more

Who has played more, I am guessing Trent, Robbo, Alli and Van Dijk?
Offline killer-heels

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6809 on: Yesterday at 09:04:25 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:03:37 pm
Who has played more, I am guessing Trent, Robbo, Alli and Van Dijk?

Salah, Mane.
Offline jillc

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6810 on: Yesterday at 09:05:33 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:04:25 pm
Salah, Mane.

Still one more. Probably Gini.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6811 on: Yesterday at 10:49:33 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:30:46 pm
Footballers and their families being not so great people. Who knew.

As long as its not illegal who cares?

They play football and arent moral arbiters.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6812 on: Yesterday at 11:02:15 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:49:33 pm
As long as its not illegal who cares?

They play football and arent moral arbiters.

Yes I agree. I dont get the personal adulation some of these footballers get, like fans calling our team great people and all that and clearly this election shows it with the likes of Fabinho and Alisson. But ultimately all we need to judge them on is their ability to play football. We would never want to know them outside of that.
Offline newterp

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6813 on: Yesterday at 11:27:58 pm »
Good to see Bolsonaro lost.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6814 on: Yesterday at 11:55:52 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:05:33 pm
Still one more. Probably Gini.

Its all on transfermarkt

Last season order was:
Alisson
VVD
TAA
Salah
Robertson
Mane
Henderson
Matip
Fabinho
Jota
Offline LiverBirdKop

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6815 on: Today at 12:14:00 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:27:58 pm
Good to see Bolsonaro lost.
I'm very happy for that personally. Hope it doesn't emotionally affect Alisson and Fabinho too much.  :P
Offline jillc

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6816 on: Today at 12:30:01 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:55:52 pm
Its all on transfermarkt

Last season order was:
Alisson
VVD
TAA
Salah
Robertson
Mane
Henderson
Matip
Fabinho
Jota
 
Interesting, thanks:
Online Dim Glas

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6817 on: Today at 06:53:13 am »
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Today at 12:14:00 am
I'm very happy for that personally. Hope it doesn't emotionally affect Alisson and Fabinho too much.  :P

cant make Fab any worse than he currently is  :P

What a decline its been though for Fabinho, absolutely mad.

He was the one we could depend on so I thought going into this season. So him basically falling off the earth form wise, has made what was a tricky situation with this midfield, due in no small part to injuries to others, even harder to deal with. You could make an argument that there isnt a single midfielder getting into the team on merit most of these matches this season, but there isnt a way to change it up cos every other fucker is injured or coming back from injury and cant play 90 mins.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6818 on: Today at 07:54:15 am »
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 08:04:21 pm
Rebeccas twerking for Bolsonaro on the timeline again. Great stuff.
Im not hugely clued up on Brazilian politics, but is there a reason why all Brazilian footballers seem to love him so much?
