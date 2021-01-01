Of course, people are free to criticise who they want, but I just feel some players have a get out card while others have too much thrown at them. To me, Fab is goosed because of all the ground he has to cover each game, he is often totally outnumbered by opposition teams. It is too much for one player, so it's hardly a surprise he is struggling so much at the moment. I would love to know how many game hours he has had over the last two seasons. I wouldn't say Virgil is playing that well at the moment, and at times it looks as though he is holding back and that's not helpful when we are under pressure.
Certainly very fair points Jill - I agree with you in the main.
Virgil is not 100% this year, but I still think he's be soilid and showed glimpses of top notch form. Would be grateful if Fabinho was even close to this level.
I can understand why Fab may be goosed after his years of top level, high energy performances. But that aside, it can't be allowed to continue because of that earnt goodwill.