We can drop deeper and be more compact to mask his weaknesses.



In the short term (i.e. until we can get new midfielders in) we may not have much choice. But beyond that he needs to come out of the team - hes arguably been one of the worst players on the pitch in most games hes played this season, hes on a (steep) downward curve and hes 29 years old. Hes not a player we should be building around, or adjusting our style of play for, hes a player we should be moving on.