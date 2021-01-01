« previous next »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:33:14 pm
Sure we do. You play Bajcetic or Jones or Thiago or Henderson or recall Morton by paying some millions or numerous other things. We were just playing a 4-4-2 with just 2 midfielders at times. There's plenty of things that could be done to just keep Fabinho away from the team where he clearly is a detriment these days and it's not being done. That's what I don't get. The season will be toast by the time these choices get made and maybe everybody else is shit in training, no way for us to know, but it just seems insane to keep making these choices.
The Bajcetic shouts are mad. I don't understand why fans would want to throw a player who's just turned 18 into a struggling team playing in front of a twitchy crowd, based on nothing but a few decent pre-season displays. He'll be hung out to dry like Elliott and Carvalho. He's a tidy player but you're deluded if you think he'll do a better job than Fabinho right now (as bad as he's been).

These suggestions often happen when a team is in crisis, I'm sure we've had it before with players like Dani Pacheco.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:05:46 pm
The Bajcetic shouts are mad. I don't understand why fans would want to throw a player who's just turned 18 into a struggling team playing in front of a twitchy crowd, based on nothing but a few decent pre-season displays. He'll be hung out to dry like Elliott and Carvalho. He's a tidy player but you're deluded if you think he'll do a better job than Fabinho right now (as bad as he's been).

These suggestions often happen when a team is in crisis, I'm sure we've had it before with players like Dani Pacheco.

Hes techically and physically better than Fabinho. The league season is finished. Play him, and we might have a lad whos good enough to be a genuinely good back up option come next summer to a new DM whos signed to replace Fabinho
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:58:41 pm
That pass map proves my point doesn't it? He's got no CM partner, unlike the 4-4-2, where the other CM would be alongside him. That said, if you've got other pass maps it'd potentially prove me wrong.

No, there's always spacing between the midfielders. You can easily google more pass maps to your hearts galore. The space between Thiago and Fabinho isn't anything out of the norm. Just look at Adams and Rocca on the other side.

Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:05:46 pm
The Bajcetic shouts are mad. I don't understand why fans would want to throw a player who's just turned 18 into a struggling team playing in front of a twitchy crowd, based on nothing but a few decent pre-season displays. He'll be hung out to dry like Elliott and Carvalho. He's a tidy player but you're deluded if you think he'll do a better job than Fabinho right now (as bad as he's been).

These suggestions often happen when a team is in crisis, I'm sure we've had it before with players like Dani Pacheco.

We're not in crisis? This is fine? Jesus...

Not saying he's going to be Gavi or Pedri but he could be. I actually dispute that he would be worse than Fabinho as that would be pretty hard to do at the moment.
Goal machine  ;D
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:09:17 pm
No, there's always spacing between the midfielders. You can easily google more pass maps to your hearts galore. The space between Thiago and Fabinho isn't anything out of the norm. Just look at Adams and Rocca on the other side.

They're in the middle of the pitch though and they're closer to each other than Thiago or Elliot is to Fabinho.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:09:17 pm
No, there's always spacing between the midfielders. You can easily google more pass maps to your hearts galore. The space between Thiago and Fabinho isn't anything out of the norm. Just look at Adams and Rocca on the other side.

We're not in crisis? This is fine? Jesus...

Not saying he's going to be Gavi or Pedri but he could be. I actually dispute that he would be worse than Fabinho as that would be pretty hard to do at the moment.
I didn't say we're not in crisis, I was saying that these mad suggestions only happen when teams are in crisis. It's a desperate idea that he'll be capable of playing competitive league matches for us.
Quote from: dirkster on Yesterday at 10:34:48 pm
He's gassed, completely gassed.

Completely gassed.

Its mad to see. Spotted a few occasions where team mates avoided playing the ball to him.

Elliott cant be played in midfield alongside this version of Fabinho.
Anyone care to speuclate why on earth he's started 3 in a week given his obvious physical / form struggles ... feels like total denial from the coaching staff
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:18:58 pm
Anyone care to speuclate why on earth he's started 3 in a week given his obvious physical / form struggles ... feels like total denial from the coaching staff

Probably because the other two are Henderson and Thiago. Who knew they were physically fucked as well.
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 11:14:50 pm
They're in the middle of the pitch though and they're closer to each other than Thiago or Elliot is to Fabinho.

Rocca and Adam are both outside the center circle, they aren't closer together than Fabinho/Thiago and Fabinho could only get closer together by pushing forward which he steadfastly refused to do. So not only did Fabinho marginalize himself when we had the ball but he basically off-set that with nothing going the other way. It was a bad performance all the way around and multiple reporters noted during the game that Klopp was giving him an earful.

Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:15:21 pm
I didn't say we're not in crisis, I was saying that these mad suggestions only happen when teams are in crisis. It's a desperate idea that he'll be capable of playing competitive league matches for us.

So your solution then is to keep sending out a player that is actually increasing our chances of dropping points? The same might be true for Bajcetic but you have no way to know that's true and there is a chance that your wrong however slim it may be.
Give Bajcetic the starting #6 role till the break. He can't do any worse than Fab is doing currently.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:28:29 pm
Give Bajcetic the starting #6 role till the break. He can't do any worse than Fab is doing currently.

So fucking sad that we have to do this.

Fabinho has gone from best dm in the world to worse than fucking Fred.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:18:58 pm
Anyone care to speuclate why on earth he's started 3 in a week given his obvious physical / form struggles ... feels like total denial from the coaching staff

Yes, something is really off here and with the squad as a whole. It's one thing to drop from title winning form to top 4 form but to drop from title winning form to not even top 6 or top 8? It's really a huge drop and something is up.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:18:58 pm
Anyone care to speuclate why on earth he's started 3 in a week given his obvious physical / form struggles ... feels like total denial from the coaching staff

It's even more confusing when you consider the absolute rockets he's been getting off Klopp in recent games - he can't be happy with what he's seeing. It's fucking madness that we're having to scrimp and scrape minutes out of our midfielders 1/3rd of the way into the season because they're all goosed.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:18:58 pm
Anyone care to speuclate why on earth he's started 3 in a week given his obvious physical / form struggles ... feels like total denial from the coaching staff

Trying to play him into form I suspect. When you have peak Fabinho in your team, he blunts everything the opposition try do, its fantastic to watch actually. We have one of the best defensive mid's in the game in our team who's so far out of form its leaving our defense exposed badly. That's what frustrates the hell out of me.
It's not working though. He has to lose his place now unfortunately, he's offering nothing the way he's playing.
The man has a little kid, he may be not even sleeping at all.

Leave him alone
Quote from: Sinyoro on Today at 01:17:10 am
The man has a little kid, he may be not even sleeping at all.

Leave him alone

He's certainly leaving the other team's players alone for the most part.
Its getting to the point where the comparisons to Deli Ali are starting to be true. His decline is just something beyond reason.
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:54:29 am
Its getting to the point where the comparisons to Deli Ali are starting to be true. His decline is just something beyond reason.

I think that's probably harsh, from what I heard about Dele he likes partying and getting laid more than football, he just couldn't be arsed. 

Fab has physically declined, body fallen off a cliff.
Id sell him asap, seriously. Hope he finds some form for the national team and we can get a good price.

I dont think his head is with us anymore for whatever reason. I think its what they call quiet quitting these days. Hes gaslighting us in the team. Are there are any more social media cliche words I can use in one post? Lmao

Either way, Id prefer we didnt persist with a player thats fucking up the heart of our midfield. We need to be ruthless with this one.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:18:34 am
I think that's probably harsh, from what I heard about Dele he likes partying and getting laid more than football, he just couldn't be arsed. 

Fab has physically declined, body fallen off a cliff.

I'm just referring to the drop off in skill really, not the reason. I can't really fathom the reason.

Even if he's tired, he can still do the basics right, he's not even doing that.
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:54:29 am
Its getting to the point where the comparisons to Deli Ali are starting to be true. His decline is just something beyond reason.

He's in good company alongside Trent and VVD in going from best in class to actively shit.
Quote from: BER on Today at 01:11:56 pm
He's in good company alongside Trent and VVD in going from best in class to actively shit.

Not fair on Virgil at all.

Shades of truth with Trent, lets be honest. I feel happier with Gomez at rb and Konate in the centre at this moment in time. Trent needs to stop pouting and believing his own hype - great player on his day, but when its not his day he needs to take a leaf out of Robbos book and just be defensively sound.

But Fabinho - Id just cash in and not look back. Sad but I think DM is where we have our dry rot. Would kill to have a Mascherano in there right now.
I've gone from he's tired and needs a rest, to he's just in bad form to he's completely finished let's get rid. His repeated on pitch arguments with klopp makes me feel very uneasy.
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 01:18:51 pm
Not fair on Virgil at all.

Shades of truth with Trent, lets be honest. I feel happier with Gomez at rb and Konate in the centre at this moment in time. Trent needs to stop pouting and believing his own hype - great player on his day, but when its not his day he needs to take a leaf out of Robbos book and just be defensively sound.

But Fabinho - Id just cash in and not look back. Sad but I think DM is where we have our dry rot. Would kill to have a Mascherano in there right now.

Why not Van Dijk he was terrible for the second goal, this is the problem certain players are not allowed to be criticised while others are. I have to question Virgil's attitude at the moment, it's not what it should be. It is not fair to have a go at others but then make excuses for another player who is coming up short. They all have to play their part at the moment.
Genuinely cannot think of another example when a player dropped off so starkly - can anyone else? I do remember when it became clear Gerrard's legs were gone but being the greatest player in PL history, he was able work around that in his final season, plus he was 6 years older than Fab is now.

I mean, this time last year Fabinho could legitimately have been described as the best DM in the world, first name on our team sheet, and easy inclusion in an all-PL XI. I just don't get it - also what are the coaches seeing to keep playing him, is it literally only through lack of choice and to protect the likes of Bajcetic? I'm thinking the sooner Ramsey is up to speed the better - so he can provide the relief/cover for TAA and Milner can be used more in MF. If I had caught myself typing that 6 months ago I would have slapped myself, but here we are. Milner has been MILES more consistent than Fabinho throughout 2022.
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 01:30:38 pm
Genuinely cannot think of another example when a player dropped off so starkly - can anyone else? I do remember when it became clear Gerrard's legs were gone but being the greatest player in PL history, he was able work around that in his final season, plus he was 6 years older than Fab is now.


Hazard from 15/16? He went from player of the season to not scoring until the end of April. That Chelsea side in general are the only recent example of a side having such a drop off that I can think of
Looks 28 going on 58.
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 01:30:38 pm
Genuinely cannot think of another example when a player dropped off so starkly - can anyone else? I do remember when it became clear Gerrard's legs were gone but being the greatest player in PL history, he was able work around that in his final season, plus he was 6 years older than Fab is now.

I mean, this time last year Fabinho could legitimately have been described as the best DM in the world, first name on our team sheet, and easy inclusion in an all-PL XI. I just don't get it - also what are the coaches seeing to keep playing him, is it literally only through lack of choice and to protect the likes of Bajcetic? I'm thinking the sooner Ramsey is up to speed the better - so he can provide the relief/cover for TAA and Milner can be used more in MF. If I had caught myself typing that 6 months ago I would have slapped myself, but here we are. Milner has been MILES more consistent than Fabinho throughout 2022.

Alexis Sanchez maybe?
