Genuinely cannot think of another example when a player dropped off so starkly - can anyone else? I do remember when it became clear Gerrard's legs were gone but being the greatest player in PL history, he was able work around that in his final season, plus he was 6 years older than Fab is now.



I mean, this time last year Fabinho could legitimately have been described as the best DM in the world, first name on our team sheet, and easy inclusion in an all-PL XI. I just don't get it - also what are the coaches seeing to keep playing him, is it literally only through lack of choice and to protect the likes of Bajcetic? I'm thinking the sooner Ramsey is up to speed the better - so he can provide the relief/cover for TAA and Milner can be used more in MF. If I had caught myself typing that 6 months ago I would have slapped myself, but here we are. Milner has been MILES more consistent than Fabinho throughout 2022.