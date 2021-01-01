You are arguing that Klopp won't get rid of a player that he doesn't want in the squad.



No. Thats not what ive argued even in the slightest. Like literally the fucking opposite.Klopp WANTS to keep underperforming players in the squad when he shouldnt. Like how do you not understand thats the point I made?The manager literally sat in a press conference and said he will not be ruthless with players. He said that. There is no argument here to defend it. Its his literal own words. He wont get rid of a player unless they have a personal issue.Lucas, Lallana, Dejan fucking Lovren they CHOSE to leave despite Klopp saying he wanted them to stay. Thats where were at. Ox is still here. Keita. Milner. Even Firmino. A ruthless club like City or Fergusons United keep winning partly because they move you on when you stop performing. No matter how much of a legend or how much you contributed. Club over player. Thats not what we do and thats why we are where we are.Best manager in the world. But hes more Wenger than Ferguson. And you need to take the good and bad with that. And lacking ruthlessness is the bad.