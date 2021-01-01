No. Thats not what ive argued even in the slightest. Like
literally the fucking opposite.
Klopp WANTS to keep underperforming players in the squad when he shouldnt. Like
how do you not understand thats the point I made?
The manager literally sat in a press conference and said he will not be ruthless with players. He said that. There is no argument here to defend it. Its his literal own words. He wont get rid of a player unless they have a personal issue.
Lucas, Lallana, Dejan fucking Lovren
they CHOSE to leave despite Klopp saying he wanted them to stay. Thats where were at. Ox is still here. Keita. Milner. Even Firmino. A ruthless club like City or Fergusons United keep winning partly because they move you on when you stop performing. No matter how much of a legend or how much you contributed. Club over player. Thats not what we do and thats why we are where we are.
Best manager in the world. But hes more Wenger than Ferguson. And you need to take the good and bad with that. And lacking ruthlessness is the bad.
Whilst I agree with the spirit of what you say, I disagree regarding the detail
It was easier for Fergie to manage his squad in that fashion, united paid market rate in terms of wages, we don't. In the last set of account that I saw we had the 4th highest wage bill, but had/have a squad much better than 3 of the teams that paid higher wages than us.
Players here are relatively underpaid, if you start bombing guys out, some left behind, might look to arrange exits sooner, so they aren't the next ones bombed out, human nature means you want to manage your career, rather than having someone do it for you, escpecially if you know you are currently being underpaid