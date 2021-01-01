« previous next »
Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine

naYoRHa2b

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 04:15:50 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 04:04:37 pm
This. Just last game v City he was back to top form according to everyone in here.

Not sure about that, there were a few posts sure but that was it.
Keith Lard

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 04:22:19 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 04:06:06 pm
Shocking deterioration in quality. Cant recall when did this start, was there an injury that triggered it?

I can only speculate that it started as soon as the last ball was kicked at the end of last season, he spent prolonged time with family and friends to decompress, and came back believing his own hype? Pure speculation, but it does happen. As an every day analogy, I've seen good employees turn to shit when their attitude goes down the pan. Not saying this is definitely the case with Fab, but it sure as hell feels like it because he's not controlling midfield or playing with bite (particularly against "lesser" opposition). This is a very different problem to legs going on a player, which I don't actually think is happening to any of our current squad. Once you've seen a top level Fab (or even a 90% Fab), you can't unsee it as you know where the top bar is.

I'll caveat this by saying that I'm no football tactics expert. I can only say what I'm seeing, and I've never been one to lay into individual players (particularly after a loss when emotions are riding high).
markmywords

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 04:47:03 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 04:22:19 pm
I can only speculate that it started as soon as the last ball was kicked at the end of last season, he spent prolonged time with family and friends to decompress, and came back believing his own hype? Pure speculation, but it does happen. As an every day analogy, I've seen good employees turn to shit when their attitude goes down the pan. Not saying this is definitely the case with Fab, but it sure as hell feels like it because he's not controlling midfield or playing with bite (particularly against "lesser" opposition). This is a very different problem to legs going on a player, which I don't actually think is happening to any of our current squad. Once you've seen a top level Fab (or even a 90% Fab), you can't unsee it as you know where the top bar is.

I'll caveat this by saying that I'm no football tactics expert. I can only say what I'm seeing, and I've never been one to lay into individual players (particularly after a loss when emotions are riding high).

I doubt his attitude changes, after all he has been thru with us and when he is trying to break into the Brazil national team a few months before the world cup.

The first thing that goes for a top level, elite athlete is usually stamina and when that goes it means you haven't the energy to sprint, so you look slower as well.  YOu hear class older sportsmen mention sometimes early in games, that they lose their legs. Some players can mask it better than others, due to where they play and how they play.  When Fabinho's legs go, he is a sitting duck, due to his position and style of play
clinical

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 04:50:57 pm
Haven't seen a fall of like this since Dele Alli.
JackWard33

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 04:55:50 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 04:47:03 pm
I doubt his attitude changes, after all he has been thru with us and when he is trying to break into the Brazil national team a few months before the world cup.

The first thing that goes for a top level, elite athlete is usually stamina and when that goes it means you haven't the energy to sprint, so you look slower as well.  YOu hear class older sportsmen mention sometimes early in games, that they lose their legs. Some players can mask it better than others, due to where they play and how they play.  When Fabinho's legs go, he is a sitting duck, due to his position and style of play

Well yeah what goes is a) "explosiveness" ... the abiltiy to gain a yard over the first few yards and b) sprinting stamina ... the ability to put in a lot of sprints in a game
If you revisit the last couple of summer transfer threads you'll see a lot of posts literally denying the existence of an aging curve in sports and/or saying elite atheltes stay elite longer and/or saying that OUR elite athletes won't age into their early 30s (in one case because he has an 8 pack)
The problem every team has is that even the longer lasting athletes decline in their post peak years but also that the under discussed possbility is that some of your players will decline faster than average (for every Benzema there's a Rooney for every Modric there's a Sanchez)
Its very possible we've got unlucky with Fabinho - lets hope its something other than permenant physical decline
RedBec1993

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 04:56:02 pm
Fab has been one of, if not the best CDM in the world for a few seasons, hes only 28 almost 29, thats not considered old really. But he seems to have lost a yard or two of pace? Not that he was ever electric but just seems miles off it. His composure is near to none existent.
BER

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 04:59:59 pm
His legs haven't gone, his intensity has. He's getting to the ball just as often as he used to, relative to the state we're in, but is now getting dribbled past, spun or outmuscled where he used to win everything!
James...

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 05:00:24 pm
Talk of selling him in here I hate to break it to you but it isnt happening.

It should. But it isnt. A serious club would be, but its not the culture at this club. The manager sat in a press conference and literally said he doesnt believe in being ruthless to the boys who did so much when we used to be good.

Adrian is still here. Ox. Keita. Milner. Neil Jones says we want to give Firmino and Keita new deals ffs. Henderson got a new deal. Face it. As long as Fabinho wants to be here, hell be here.
killer-heels

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 05:01:34 pm
Quote from: James... on Today at 05:00:24 pm
Talk of selling him in here I hate to break it to you but it isnt happening.

It should. But it isnt. A serious club would be, but its not the culture at this club. The manager sat in a press conference and literally said he doesnt believe in being ruthless to the boys who did so much when we used to be good.

Adrian is still here. Ox. Keita. Milner. Neil Jones says we want to give Firmino and Keita new deals ffs. Henderson got a new deal. Face it. As long as Fabinho wants to be here, hell be here.

Last I read we are going to let Bobby leave? It will be mad if he and Keita get new contracts.
Keith Lard

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 05:03:50 pm
Quote from: James... on Today at 05:00:24 pm
Talk of selling him in here I hate to break it to you but it isnt happening.

It should. But it isnt. A serious club would be, but its not the culture at this club. The manager sat in a press conference and literally said he doesnt believe in being ruthless to the boys who did so much when we used to be good.

Adrian is still here. Ox. Keita. Milner. Neil Jones says we want to give Firmino and Keita new deals ffs. Henderson got a new deal. Face it. As long as Fabinho wants to be here, hell be here.

Nonsense. If a player's attitude is not right Klopp and the team around him will bomb them out if they don't change their ways.
Keith Lard

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 05:06:29 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:01:34 pm
Last I read we are going to let Bobby leave? It will be mad if he and Keita get new contracts.

Players are assets to FSG. You can bet your bottom dollar that if it makes commercial sense, then Firmino and Keita get new deals. And quite frankly, I think they're both class players and I'd be fine with them getting renewals if the sums add up. Anyway,don't want to derail a Fabinho thread ...
RedBec1993

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 05:07:45 pm
With fab aswell, its a lot to do with the players around him. He looks a lot less composed without Thiago next to him and hendo has lost a hard so cant cover the ground he used to. So Fabinho has to do more and he cant it seems.
killer-heels

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 05:09:06 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 05:06:29 pm
Players are assets to FSG. You can bet your bottom dollar that if it makes commercial sense, then Firmino and Keita get new deals. And quite frankly, I think they're both class players and I'd be fine with them getting renewals if the sums add up. Anyway,don't want to derail a Fabinho thread ...

They are not class anymore, consistently anyway. They need to be let go.
James...

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 05:11:19 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:01:34 pm
Last I read we are going to let Bobby leave? It will be mad if he and Keita get new contracts.

Neil Jones said the other day the club are open to extending Bobby
Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 05:12:08 pm
Quote from: BER on Today at 04:59:59 pm
His legs haven't gone, his intensity has. He's getting to the ball just as often as he used to, relative to the state we're in, but is now getting dribbled past, spun or outmuscled where he used to win everything!

He also can't play 3 games a week. In an ideal world he would be rotated in and out, or saved for the sorts of games where he raises his level. It's a strange drop off for sure, maybe his head just isn't in the right place against so called lower teams. Definitely needs viable competition for his spot though to keep him on his toes, or a good old fashioned earful from the boss.
James...

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 05:12:50 pm
Nonsense. If a player's attitude is not right Klopp and the team around him will bomb them out if they don't change their ways.

Right so if there is a personal issue. Not an on the field performance issue. Weve seen nothing to suggest hed had a bust up or an attitude problem. So no. Not nonsense.

Unless you literally throw it in to the net in a champions league final twice then you wont be actively sold.
Keith Lard

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 05:21:00 pm
Right so if there is a personal issue. Not an on the field performance issue. Weve seen nothing to suggest hed had a bust up or an attitude problem. So no. Not nonsense.

Unless you literally throw it in to the net in a champions league final twice then you wont be actively sold.


You are arguing that Klopp won't get rid of a player that he doesn't want in the squad. I'm saying that Klopp and his team would - period. Sentiment will not come into it for a character as strong as Klopp and owners as commercially minded as FSG. If they think Fabinho is not right physically or attitude wise, he'll be phased out. We're just speculating if either of these scenarios are a reality, or it's just an explainable drop in form (or maybe he's not even dropped in form and we are just clueless amateur gobshites chatting shit after a loss haha ...)

As for renewals of existing players ... Likes of Henderson and Milner are valuable squad members to Klopp, hence why they were renewed. We nearly won the quad with this squad last year.
Haggis36

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 05:28:20 pm
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 05:12:08 pm
He also can't play 3 games a week. In an ideal world he would be rotated in and out, or saved for the sorts of games where he raises his level. It's a strange drop off for sure, maybe his head just isn't in the right place against so called lower teams. Definitely needs viable competition for his spot though to keep him on his toes, or a good old fashioned earful from the boss.

He's already being rotated though and it's not helping his form. He's actually played fewer minutes than Thiago this month (who is playing to more or less his usual level), but also Henderson (who is 3 years older and runs a lot more) and been awful near enough every time he has played. This off the back of him actually playing a lot less football than most of ours the past 3-4 years.

If he needs resting constantly he shouldn't really be here, not given the wages he's on. We cannot sustain £200k for Thiago who starts less than half our games, £150k for Henderson who most people want phased out to the bench and £180k a week for Fabinho who can't play twice a week or who can only start certain games. If we are working to a tight budget, then we need to be much smarter (and more ruthless) with how we spend our money,
markmywords

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 05:47:28 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 05:28:20 pm
He's already being rotated though and it's not helping his form. He's actually played fewer minutes than Thiago this month (who is playing to more or less his usual level), but also Henderson (who is 3 years older and runs a lot more) and been awful near enough every time he has played. This off the back of him actually playing a lot less football than most of ours the past 3-4 years.

If he needs resting constantly he shouldn't really be here, not given the wages he's on. We cannot sustain £200k for Thiago who starts less than half our games, £150k for Henderson who most people want phased out to the bench and £180k a week for Fabinho who can't play twice a week or who can only start certain games. If we are working to a tight budget, then we need to be much smarter (and more ruthless) with how we spend our money,

Absolutely, in reality we should (considering our budget) have to sold 1 of our big hitter 1 or 2 yrs ago, to fund replacements across the board.  Whether there was fan uproar or not.

However I understand how difficult it would be to do this, we have a different kind of atmosphere at the club, it seems and that has helped sell the club to players, many of our players could have got more money playing for other CL teams, must be difficult to ruthlessly move those players on, especially when they have shown sacrifice, loyalty and quality to us for yrs
James...

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 05:52:40 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 05:21:00 pm
You are arguing that Klopp won't get rid of a player that he doesn't want in the squad.

No. Thats not what ive argued even in the slightest. Like literally the fucking opposite.

Klopp WANTS to keep underperforming players in the squad when he shouldnt. Like how do you not understand thats the point I made?

The manager literally sat in a press conference and said he will not be ruthless with players. He said that. There is no argument here to defend it. Its his literal own words. He wont get rid of a player unless they have a personal issue.

Lucas, Lallana, Dejan fucking Lovren they CHOSE to leave despite Klopp saying he wanted them to stay. Thats where were at. Ox is still here. Keita. Milner. Even Firmino. A ruthless club like City or Fergusons United keep winning partly because they move you on when you stop performing. No matter how much of a legend or how much you contributed. Club over player. Thats not what we do and thats why we are where we are.

Best manager in the world. But hes more Wenger than Ferguson. And you need to take the good and bad with that. And lacking ruthlessness is the bad.
Kalito

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 05:53:31 pm
You don't deserve this Club.
James...

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 05:54:38 pm
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 05:53:31 pm
You don't deserve this Club.

I dont deserve the club because I want the club to win. Cool.

Go tuck yourself in under your LFC bedsheets, lad.
Kalito

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 05:58:45 pm
Alright, keyboard warrior.  ;)

Keep chatting shit.

Hopefully not for much longer.
na fir dearg

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 06:01:59 pm
Quote from: James... on Today at 05:52:40 pm
No. Thats not what ive argued even in the slightest. Like literally the fucking opposite.

Klopp WANTS to keep underperforming players in the squad when he shouldnt. Like how do you not understand thats the point I made?

The manager literally sat in a press conference and said he will not be ruthless with players. He said that. There is no argument here to defend it. Its his literal own words. He wont get rid of a player unless they have a personal issue.

Lucas, Lallana, Dejan fucking Lovren they CHOSE to leave despite Klopp saying he wanted them to stay. Thats where were at. Ox is still here. Keita. Milner. Even Firmino. A ruthless club like City or Fergusons United keep winning partly because they move you on when you stop performing. No matter how much of a legend or how much you contributed. Club over player. Thats not what we do and thats why we are where we are.

Best manager in the world. But hes more Wenger than Ferguson. And you need to take the good and bad with that. And lacking ruthlessness is the bad.

no harm to you but you don't half talk some absolute bollocks
Keith Lard

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 06:05:17 pm
Quote from: James... on Today at 05:52:40 pm
No. Thats not what ive argued even in the slightest. Like literally the fucking opposite.

Klopp WANTS to keep underperforming players in the squad when he shouldnt. Like how do you not understand thats the point I made?

The manager literally sat in a press conference and said he will not be ruthless with players. He said that. There is no argument here to defend it. Its his literal own words. He wont get rid of a player unless they have a personal issue.

Lucas, Lallana, Dejan fucking Lovren they CHOSE to leave despite Klopp saying he wanted them to stay. Thats where were at. Ox is still here. Keita. Milner. Even Firmino. A ruthless club like City or Fergusons United keep winning partly because they move you on when you stop performing. No matter how much of a legend or how much you contributed. Club over player. Thats not what we do and thats why we are where we are.

Best manager in the world. But hes more Wenger than Ferguson. And you need to take the good and bad with that. And lacking ruthlessness is the bad.

So you're now arguing Klopp wants to keep underperforming players lmao ...

Any halfwit Liverpool supporter knows not to believe everything Jurgen says in a presser. He's loyal to players that have done a good job for him, but departures of likes of Buvac, Sakho, and a swathe of youth for profit tells me he has a very ruthless streak where needed. You don't become a winner like Klopp without having a blend of loyalty and ruthlessness.
James...

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 06:05:32 pm
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 06:01:59 pm
no harm to you but you don't half talk some absolute bollocks

Except nothing Ive said is bollocks.

The manager literally said he wont be ruthless.
Those players literally said Klopp asked them to stay.
Keita, Milner, Ox and the like are all still at the club.

Im done softening my opinions because you uber reds refuse to acknowledge reality.
James...

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 06:06:57 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 06:05:17 pm
. You don't become a winner like Klopp without having a blend of loyalty and ruthlessness.

A winner who hasnt once rebuild a team after his first success side stops being successful.

Best manager in the world. Wouldnt stop swap him for anyone. He isnt perfect.
Keith Lard

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 06:07:10 pm
Quote from: James... on Today at 06:05:32 pm
Except nothing Ive said is bollocks.

The manager literally said he wont be ruthless.
Those players literally said Klopp asked them to stay.
Keita, Milner, Ox and the like are all still at the club.

Im done softening my opinions because you uber reds refuse to acknowledge reality.

You said Klopp WANTS to keep underperforming players.

I think that qualifies as testacles ;D
markmywords

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 06:07:59 pm
Quote from: James... on Today at 05:52:40 pm
No. Thats not what ive argued even in the slightest. Like literally the fucking opposite.

Klopp WANTS to keep underperforming players in the squad when he shouldnt. Like how do you not understand thats the point I made?

The manager literally sat in a press conference and said he will not be ruthless with players. He said that. There is no argument here to defend it. Its his literal own words. He wont get rid of a player unless they have a personal issue.

Lucas, Lallana, Dejan fucking Lovren they CHOSE to leave despite Klopp saying he wanted them to stay. Thats where were at. Ox is still here. Keita. Milner. Even Firmino. A ruthless club like City or Fergusons United keep winning partly because they move you on when you stop performing. No matter how much of a legend or how much you contributed. Club over player. Thats not what we do and thats why we are where we are.

Best manager in the world. But hes more Wenger than Ferguson. And you need to take the good and bad with that. And lacking ruthlessness is the bad.

Whilst I agree with the spirit of what you say, I disagree regarding the detail

It was easier for Fergie to manage his squad in that fashion, united paid market rate in terms of wages, we don't.   In the last set of account that I saw we had the 4th highest wage bill, but had/have a squad much better than 3 of the teams that paid higher wages than us.

Players here are relatively underpaid, if you start bombing guys out, some left behind, might look to arrange exits sooner, so they aren't the next ones bombed out, human nature means you want to manage your career, rather than having someone do it for you, escpecially if you know you are currently being underpaid
James...

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 06:09:12 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 06:07:10 pm
You said Klopp WANTS to keep underperforming players.

I think that qualifies as testacles ;D

So why are Adrian, Ox, Keita, Milner, Firmino, Henderson still here? Why did he want Lucas to stay? Lallana? Lovren?

He literally said he wont be ruthless. The fuck you think he is talking about when he says that? Over-performing players?

Whether he acknowledges the underperformance of the players is another matter.
Keith Lard

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 06:10:32 pm
Quote from: James... on Today at 06:09:12 pm
So why are Adrian, Ox, Keita, Milner, Firmino, Henderson still here? Why did he want Lucas to stay? Lallana? Lovren?

He literally said he wont be ruthless. The fuck you think he is talking about when he says that? Over-performing players?

Take your meds and go to bed
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 06:11:49 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 06:07:10 pm
You said Klopp WANTS to keep underperforming players.

I think that qualifies as testacles ;D

Are they very dangling bollocks?
Kalito

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 06:12:47 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 06:10:32 pm
Take your meds and go to bed
Is right, lad.
