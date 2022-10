You are arguing that Klopp won't get rid of a player that he doesn't want in the squad.



No. Thatís not what iíve argued even in the slightest. LikeÖ literally the fucking opposite.Klopp WANTS to keep underperforming players in the squad when he shouldnít. LikeÖ how do you not understand thatís the point I made?The manager literally sat in a press conference and said he will not be ruthless with players. He said that. There is no argument here to defend it. Itís his literal own words. He wonít get rid of a player unless they have a personal issue.Lucas, Lallana, Dejan fucking LovrenÖ they CHOSE to leave despite Klopp saying he wanted them to stay. Thatís where weíre at. Ox is still here. Keita. Milner. Even Firmino. A ruthless club like City or Fergusonís United keep winning partly because they move you on when you stop performing. No matter how much of a legend or how much you contributed. Club over player. Thatís not what we do and thatís why we are where we are.Best manager in the world. But heís more Wenger than Ferguson. And you need to take the good and bad with that. And lacking ruthlessness is the bad.