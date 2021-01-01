I am glad to come on here and see that so many others have also noticed that Fabinho's physical levels have dropped off a cliff and are terrible!



There are two key things. First He never looks fit at all. Secondly, and something he shares with Trent is that he has awful body co-ordination. Both have very poor agility and appear to have difficulty controlling their movement, leaving them easy to turn and get past, also makes them poor pressers. This also makes them far less press resistent when opposition presses them.