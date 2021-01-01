We were a more compact side last year so he didn't look quite as bad but the warning signs were very much there - players breezing past him, easily passed around, poor at tracking back. He's not suddenly a bad player but he needs a very, very specific set of circumstances to play well these days and he increasingly looks like he just doesn't have the physicality to play in this league anymore. I mean he's being legged around by bang average players week after week. Not an exaggeration to say he's a net negative when he plays right now.