Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6560 on: Today at 02:33:07 pm
Hes been abysmal for a long time, its not just a this season thing.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6561 on: Today at 02:34:25 pm
Quote from: Johnnyboy1973 on Today at 02:31:35 pm
I reckon my mother could run past him and shes 81.

Frightening to see how quickly you can go from one of the best in the world in a top side to a squad player in a Europa level looking side.

That's being generous.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6562 on: Today at 02:36:34 pm
He has been a worry for a while including last season. At the start of the season you had abuse for suggesting he sit out a few games when anyone with eyes should be able to tell you he is a worry.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6563 on: Today at 02:38:58 pm
Not sure what the internal solution is? Feel like the only midfield he wouldnt look incredibly slow in would be Thiago and Keita alongside him, who stay central but theyll never happen due to injury records.

So were basically left with too many 8s who wander and dont stay compact and a physically past it 6 who needs players compact alongside him.

Terrific.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6564 on: Today at 02:41:15 pm
I don't know why I expect a different performance from him every time he starts. It winds me up how poor to average at best he's been for so long because we all know how good of a player he can be.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6565 on: Today at 02:44:48 pm
The demands are much higher in a 442 system for Fabinho. It's not so much about reading the game but just the athletisism to stay compact with the players around you and then being able to provide that threat going forward. You need a good all round game, his lack of pace and inability to move the ball quick enough hinders the attacking side.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6566 on: Today at 02:46:21 pm
Where has it all gone wrong for him? Hes so bad and is such a liability, its got to the point where you would want Tyler Morton recalling from his loan.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6567 on: Today at 02:46:38 pm
Feel for him but that performance today alone should be a clear indication that hes not good enough to start for us anymore. Thing is, theres not that many to choose from.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6568 on: Today at 02:47:15 pm
Hell be playing for us for another 3 years minimum by the way.

The consequences of being a club who dont have a ruthless bone in its body.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6569 on: Today at 02:48:04 pm
Sadly he looks done at the top level
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6570 on: Today at 02:48:11 pm
He served notice of what may be on the horizon in the away game at the Emirates last season. If he didnt get injured after about half an hour he may have been hooked anyway. He was appalling. Unfortunately that seems like halcyon days now.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6571 on: Today at 02:48:38 pm
One of the biggest drop offs in a players level at sub 30 I can remember  its alarming
The club made a lot of mistakes in the summer but one thing they have to be given a pass on is one of the better 6s in the world playing at a sub premier league level - impossible to see coming even if he had slipped a bit last year, he wasnt even over played last season 
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6572 on: Today at 02:49:24 pm
Me personally I would sell him. While he still has value. Only way is down from here. We need pace and dribbling ability in the middle. Would even swap De Jong for him. One of my favourite players by the way so this hurts to say.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6573 on: Today at 02:49:33 pm
We were a more compact side last year so he didn't look quite as bad but the warning signs were very much there - players breezing past him, easily passed around, poor at tracking back. He's not suddenly a bad player but he needs a very, very specific set of circumstances to play well these days and he increasingly looks like he just doesn't have the physicality to play in this league anymore. I mean he's being legged around by bang average players week after week. Not an exaggeration to say he's a net negative when he plays right now.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6574 on: Today at 02:50:28 pm
needs some succession planning, asap.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6575 on: Today at 02:52:16 pm
Quote from: Shepnois on Today at 02:48:04 pm
Sadly he looks done at the top level
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6576 on: Today at 02:52:50 pm
He feels like one of those players well be stuck with until his contract runs down. No one appealing to Fabinho will want him, hell stay and pick up his wages.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6577 on: Today at 02:57:11 pm
some strange comments in here, he wasn't the reason that we lost today
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6578 on: Today at 03:03:22 pm
I am glad to come on here and see that so many others have also noticed that Fabinho's physical levels have dropped off a cliff and are terrible!

There are two key things. First He never looks fit at all. Secondly, and something he shares with Trent is that he has awful body co-ordination. Both have very poor agility and appear to have difficulty controlling their movement, leaving them easy to turn and get past, also makes them poor pressers. This also makes them far less press resistent when opposition presses them.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6579 on: Today at 03:05:27 pm
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 02:57:11 pm
some strange comments in here, he wasn't the reason that we lost today

 Nobody said he was, but most can see hes an absolute shell of his former self.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6580 on: Today at 03:06:05 pm
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 02:49:24 pm
Me personally I would sell him. While he still has value. Only way is down from here. We need pace and dribbling ability in the middle. Would even swap De Jong for him. One of my favourite players by the way so this hurts to say.

Frenkie de Jong?

Why would Barcelona want to swap him for Fabinho?

Replace Fabinho with him by all means. I think Fabinho has got to the stage where Italy beckons,
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6581 on: Today at 03:06:25 pm
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 02:52:50 pm
He feels like one of those players well be stuck with until his contract runs down. No one appealing to Fabinho will want him, hell stay and pick up his wages.

Nah if we wanted to sell him we absolutely could find a buyer 100%. He's not that old, and has proven he can do it at the highest level. Might just need a different system, country or god knows what.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6582 on: Today at 03:06:30 pm
Playing utter shit by his standards at the moment.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6583 on: Today at 03:08:28 pm
Quote from: RideTheWalrus on Today at 03:06:25 pm
Nah if we wanted to sell him we absolutely could find a buyer 100%. He's not that old, and has proven he can do it at the highest level. Might just need a different system, country or god knows what.

Who would buy him and pay his wages? Maybe an Italian team would go for a loan with an option to try and fuck us over?
