Many of our supporters have really short memories and are extremely quick to prepare our players for the sausage factory. We are clearly not allowed to draw games or else the knives are out.

Goes to show how utterly spoilt we have been from this team.
Its easy to believe when its going well.

He just needs at least one dynamic player to help - otherwise he's being asked to do way too much.
He's a great great player, but you know what, he could be getting complacent with no one threatening his place. If we had a player who kept Fabinho on his toes, I'm sure he'll be sharper. With only Henderson and Bajectic at the club, and injuries to Ox, Thiago and Keita, we are light in defensive midfield depth?

Its early doors, but we did also have one of the longest seasons of all time last year, and some players could be feeling the effects of it this year. The world cup coming in the middle of the season might actually help us.
I didn't think Fabinho was that bad considering he was left completely alone for a lot of the game. He turned into our main creative player, which was the issue as that shouldn't fall to him. Get the bodies around him and suddenly he has a pass on, and him getting done once or twice doesn't become that much of an issue.

You look at their goal on Monday, Salah is with the ball on the edge of the area, Nunez and Milner are in centre forward spots. Elliot Right wing, Trent and Diaz in attacking midfield and Robertson left wing. That seems like massive overkill to me, and I don't remember us setting up like that at 0-0 in the first half before. Fabinho then gets done and it's a simple pass through for Zaha to run on to. If Zaha hadn't got his control right, Palace still had 3 players running from midfield, and we only had Van Dijk, Phillips and Robertson who had sprinted back from the opposition box. Not saying the goal could have been prevented with another player deeper, but it left us vulnerable and without structure constantly, and the goal shows a good example of that.

It was like this all game. When Fabinho did have the ball, the option was a pass down the right wing or lofting it over the top in hope.

Has he lost a leg or something? Hes moving round the pitch like hes in quicksand.
Knackered, like almost everyone else.
Feel for the guy, he has an ocean to cover whilst his midfield partners play like full backs or wingers.

Hell be fine once hes in a more compact shape, hes always been slow over large spaces.
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on September  7, 2022, 10:50:12 pm
Has he lost a leg or something? Hes moving round the pitch like hes in quicksand.

He's never been quick. He's just often been positionally great with long legs. Now though he's playing a lot of minutes in a side that isn't performing and has no energy in the areas he needs assistance in.


He's off form, but the team is exposing him more.
Quote from: Fiasco on September  7, 2022, 11:47:18 pm
He's never been quick. He's just often been positionally great with long legs. Now though he's playing a lot of minutes in a side that isn't performing and has no energy in the areas he needs assistance in.


He's off form, but the team is exposing him more.
It's who he's playing with. He looked better after the subs.
Quote from: Fiasco on September  7, 2022, 11:47:18 pm
He's never been quick. He's just often been positionally great with long legs. Now though he's playing a lot of minutes in a side that isn't performing and has no energy in the areas he needs assistance in.


He's off form, but the team is exposing him more.

Precisely. Stick a prime Gini and Hendo either side of him, hed look great again Im sure
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Yesterday at 12:38:09 am
Precisely. Stick a prime Gini and Hendo either side of him, hed look great again Im sure

100% - for me he isn't one of our bigger concerns. He's being completely exposed by ill fitting players alongside him in midfield meaning he has to get through a near impossible amoint of work.
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 07:57:34 am
100% - for me he isn't one of our bigger concerns. He's being completely exposed by ill fitting players alongside him in midfield meaning he has to get through a near impossible amoint of work.

This. He cant cover the entire midfield and drop back between the CBs. He needs midfield partners with good engines to cover ground too.
It's basically been a one man midfield this season. What are people expecting exactly? Of course you'll look slow if you have to cover for absolutely everyone around you.
The only caveat Ill put to him is that he and the midfield were shocking against Fulham. After that though the system has definitely exposed him.
I do think he's vastly operated by our fan base, good when he has the running power of Henderson and Gini around him but poor when he doesn't get that protection.

Players who play the anchor are usually very consistent but I feel he has a lot of off days, when you see Henderson in that position he is constantly organising and doesn't shut up getting people around him at it, he doesn't let our standards drop, but for me Fabinho has no leadership qualities and doesn't organise, if he's being isolated (which he is) then he needs to be telling Elliot in no uncertain terms, he needs to be telling Trent that brainless kamikaze bombing down the right is making us piss easy to counter attack against. His communication for a position that sees everything on the pitch is not good enough imo, he needs to stop being given a free pass on his performances and wake the fuck up.
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 10:52:32 am
I do think he's vastly operated by our fan base, good when he has the running power of Henderson and Gini around him but poor when he doesn't get that protection.

Players who play the anchor are usually very consistent but I feel he has a lot of off days, when you see Henderson in that position he is constantly organising and doesn't shut up getting people around him at it, he doesn't let our standards drop, but for me Fabinho has no leadership qualities and doesn't organise, if he's being isolated (which he is) then he needs to be telling Elliot in no uncertain terms, he needs to be telling Trent that brainless kamikaze bombing down the right is making us piss easy to counter attack against. His communication for a position that sees everything on the pitch is not good enough imo, he needs to stop being given a free pass on his performances and wake the fuck up.
Every 6 in the world would look hopeless with so much space to cover.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:57:01 am
Every 6 in the world would look hopeless with so much space to cover.

He needs to organise and be a leader in that position,  the only time I see him open his mouth is when he's having a go at the ref for giving a foul away.
He looked like he had just finished an all you can eat Brazilian barbecue 20 minutes before kick off. Looks like he has lost 5 yards of pace never mind 1.
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 10:59:43 am
He needs to organise and be a leader in that position,  the only time I see him open his mouth is when he's having a go at the ref for giving a foul away.
True but I wouldn't blame him though. Milner keeps flying into tackles taking himself out of the game and he can't get back anyway.
Flaco is one of the least of our worries get it together in here. Hes not the quickest but hes a one man midfield atm. Has zero protection and we turnover the ball like crazy from all positions. Of course hes not gonna look good.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:02:37 am
True but I wouldn't blame him though. Milner keeps flying into tackles taking himself out of the game and he can't get back anyway.

When you play anchor, you are the gaffer of your midfield,  you see everything, you constantly organise and get your midfielders positionally in the right position. I agree Milner diving in all over is a problem I agree Elliott being out of positionally is a problem,  Fabino needs to be organising it and letting people know in no uncertain terms, it just amazes me how he always gets a free pass from the fans.
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 11:26:16 am
When you play anchor, you are the gaffer of your midfield,  you see everything, you constantly organise and get your midfielders positionally in the right position. I agree Milner diving in all over is a problem I agree Elliott being out of positionally is a problem,  Fabino needs to be organising it and letting people know in no uncertain terms, it just amazes me how he always gets a free pass from the fans.

What do you want people to do? Protest?

Loads have said he's not playing well. Not sure what else you want.
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 11:26:16 am
When you play anchor, you are the gaffer of your midfield,  you see everything, you constantly organise and get your midfielders positionally in the right position. I agree Milner diving in all over is a problem I agree Elliott being out of positionally is a problem,  Fabino needs to be organising it and letting people know in no uncertain terms, it just amazes me how he always gets a free pass from the fans.

LOL so now we're doing poorly coz Fab isn't yelling his head off?  jesus wept. 

and what "free pass" are you talking about ffs?
No fucker gets a free pass from our fans,there's always a fucking William that comes along.
