I didn't think Fabinho was that bad considering he was left completely alone for a lot of the game. He turned into our main creative player, which was the issue as that shouldn't fall to him. Get the bodies around him and suddenly he has a pass on, and him getting done once or twice doesn't become that much of an issue.



You look at their goal on Monday, Salah is with the ball on the edge of the area, Nunez and Milner are in centre forward spots. Elliot Right wing, Trent and Diaz in attacking midfield and Robertson left wing. That seems like massive overkill to me, and I don't remember us setting up like that at 0-0 in the first half before. Fabinho then gets done and it's a simple pass through for Zaha to run on to. If Zaha hadn't got his control right, Palace still had 3 players running from midfield, and we only had Van Dijk, Phillips and Robertson who had sprinted back from the opposition box. Not saying the goal could have been prevented with another player deeper, but it left us vulnerable and without structure constantly, and the goal shows a good example of that.



It was like this all game. When Fabinho did have the ball, the option was a pass down the right wing or lofting it over the top in hope.



