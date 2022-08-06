Understandable with fan being short for fanatic that people come up with crazy stuff. But even still I'd like to know a single DM that would do better outside of Kante given the tactical situations we're putting Fabinho in. Elliot was pressed up in the box all game and I'm not even actually sure where Milner ever was. So Fabinho was basically left with the entire middle 3rd to patrol on his own. He completed the most passes in the team with the highest percentage, had the most touches, 4 tackles, 2 interceptions, etc etc. Yes he was dribbled by 4 times, not great. But at the same time the team is putting him in these situations for that to happen. I'm happy to hear suggestions