Oh totally, it's rubbish to lose him if we do. But for me it's not as bad as it could be! It's partly about midfield balance and here I might be different to others but I'd prefer a Henderson, Thiago, Keita midfield over a Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson midfield. So with Fab injured we don't have my 'first choice' 11 for the CL final, which would be Fabinho, Thiago, Keita but we do have our 2nd choice 11, which is Henderson, Thiago, Keita. And it avoids my 3rd choice CM, which is Fab, Hendo, Thiago. Anyway, I should emphasis, I'm very much hoping Fabinho will be back and then we can trust Klopp with the other 2 choices.