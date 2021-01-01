« previous next »
Knight

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6320 on: Today at 08:16:48 am
Even if he's fit for the bench for Paris that'd be a great help. I actually think he's the preferable midfielder, out of the first 4 options we have (Fab, Thiago, Hendo, Keita), to get injured. It means Henderson plays as a 6, which is a better position for him anyway. Now obviously you're better off with them all fit but if one has to get something, Fabinho is probably the one you choose.
amir87

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6321 on: Today at 08:30:33 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:16:48 am
Even if he's fit for the bench for Paris that'd be a great help. I actually think he's the preferable midfielder, out of the first 4 options we have (Fab, Thiago, Hendo, Keita), to get injured. It means Henderson plays as a 6, which is a better position for him anyway. Now obviously you're better off with them all fit but if one has to get something, Fabinho is probably the one you choose.

This is madness. He's one of the first names on our team sheet.
spider-neil

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6322 on: Today at 08:40:13 am
Entirely possible that Fab misses the next three games so if he makes it for the final I would start him on the bench. Bring him on at the same time Real bring on Camavinga. Camavinga's energy often steers the game in Real's favour in the middle of the park.
Knight

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6323 on: Today at 09:25:46 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:30:33 am
This is madness. He's one of the first names on our team sheet.

He's brilliant. But I'm really not sure he is.

I'd say;
Allison (best GK in the world, Kelleher is good but no where close to that level)
Van Dijk (goes without saying)
Trent (goes without saying)
Salah (none of our other forwards is as good from the right)
Thiago (the best progressive passer in the world, no one else comes close to him in our team)
... are all 'before' him on the team sheet. We have no backups to what those 5 bring to us. And once you're the '6th' name on the team sheet I'm not sure you can be called 'one of the first names on the team sheet'.

Everywhere else on the pitch we can, to a certain degree, replicate what players bring.
Roberton - Tsimikas
Matip - Konate
Henderson - Keita, Jones, Elliott
Fabinho - Henderson
Mane (CF) - Jota, Firmino
Diaz - Mane, Jota

Henderson isn't as good a 6 as Fabinho but he can do a very good job there.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6324 on: Today at 09:33:24 am
Fabinho is arguably the best DM in the world right now and is first choice for us in that position. Him not being available weakens us, even if Henderson can do a very good job in that position. 
FlashingBlade

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6325 on: Today at 09:52:11 am
Fab is the fulcrum of the team.


As for 'first name on the team sheet' stuff...I've heard the Liverpool sheet comes with Fabs name printed on the rest written on by hand
wige

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6326 on: Today at 10:04:35 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:25:46 am
He's brilliant. But I'm really not sure he is.

I'd say;
Allison (best GK in the world, Kelleher is good but no where close to that level)
Van Dijk (goes without saying)
Trent (goes without saying)
Salah (none of our other forwards is as good from the right)
Thiago (the best progressive passer in the world, no one else comes close to him in our team)
... are all 'before' him on the team sheet. We have no backups to what those 5 bring to us. And once you're the '6th' name on the team sheet I'm not sure you can be called 'one of the first names on the team sheet'.

Everywhere else on the pitch we can, to a certain degree, replicate what players bring.
Roberton - Tsimikas
Matip - Konate
Henderson - Keita, Jones, Elliott
Fabinho - Henderson
Mane (CF) - Jota, Firmino
Diaz - Mane, Jota

Henderson isn't as good a 6 as Fabinho but he can do a very good job there.

I think if Jurgen is picking for a European Cup Final (as he will be) with a fully fit squad (which hopefully he will be) then he's writing 8 names on the teamsheet simultaneously:

Ali, Trent, Virg, Robbo, Fab, Thiago, Mane, Salah. Only real debate is around one CB, CM and forward.

Right now I think it's probably an immediate 9 names to be honest, with Diaz being the other.

Fab is a huge loss, as any of those 8 would be.
Knight

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6327 on: Today at 10:46:07 am
Oh totally, it's rubbish to lose him if we do. But for me it's not as bad as it could be! It's partly about midfield balance and here I might be different to others but I'd prefer a Henderson, Thiago, Keita midfield over a Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson midfield. So with Fab injured we don't have my 'first choice' 11 for the CL final, which would be Fabinho, Thiago, Keita but we do have our 2nd choice 11, which is Henderson, Thiago, Keita. And it avoids my 3rd choice CM, which is Fab, Hendo, Thiago. Anyway, I should emphasis, I'm very much hoping Fabinho will be back and then we can trust Klopp with the other 2 choices.
Red-Soldier

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6328 on: Today at 11:18:15 am
Huge loss for Saturday, even bigger blow if he misses the CL final as well.
Caston

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6329 on: Today at 11:58:45 am
Klopp on Fabinho: "He will definitely be back for the Champions League final."
kaesarsosei

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6330 on: Today at 12:00:03 pm
I'd feel better if he could manage about 15 minutes even against Wolves. Fab is a bit of a slow starter.
Samie

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6331 on: Today at 12:02:16 pm
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1525067658768564224

Quote
Klopp on Fabinho: "He will definitely be back for the Champions League final."

Massive boost for #LFC.
AllyouneedisRush

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6332 on: Today at 12:17:22 pm
Samie

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6333 on: Today at 12:36:46 pm
RedSince86

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6334 on: Today at 12:43:25 pm
Fantastic news, a refreshed Fab back for the final.

Hopefully he can get 15-20 mins in the Wolves game.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6335 on: Today at 12:53:22 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 12:00:03 pm
I'd feel better if he could manage about 15 minutes even against Wolves. Fab is a bit of a slow starter.

I think the fact we're certain he's back for a game in two weeks suggests there's a good chance he'll be fit for Wolves. Presume we know he'll be back in training some point next week.
disgraced cake

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6336 on: Today at 12:59:18 pm
I think we'd have all taken that news on Tuesday night. Big blow for tomorrow but not really arsed he'll miss the league games. As some say if he can come off the bench against Wolves it might do us some good. Will be an interesting game that, probably a fairly strong line up but the three subs will be interesting. He'll go strong but I think the likes of Gomez, Jones, Div should all start. Expecting Bobby to play in the week too which will help.

ToneLa

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6337 on: Today at 01:01:09 pm
Every time I see this thread title I have in my head the tune Bone Machine by Pixies
rushyman

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6338 on: Today at 01:11:40 pm
Turns out hes in a race against time for TOMORROW!

Great news
meady1981

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6339 on: Today at 01:17:41 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:36:46 pm
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1525071556103356417

The clip of him saying it.

I must admit, the comment asking when Salah would be back from AFCON made me titter.
HeartAndSoul

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6340 on: Today at 01:20:32 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:11:40 pm
Turns out hes in a race against time for TOMORROW!

Great news

Where is that from?

Everything I've read has him ruled out for the chelsea game
Chakan

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6341 on: Today at 01:21:09 pm
I'd rather leave him out of tomorrow and have him 100% ready for Madrid.
ToneLa

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6342 on: Today at 01:26:18 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 01:20:32 pm
Where is that from?

Everything I've read has him ruled out for the chelsea game

Presser with Klopp was just on

Though all I saw was DEFINITELY BACK FOR REAL MADRID
red whine

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6343 on: Today at 01:26:41 pm
Klopp said he was fighting time but I think he was refering to being fit for the Prem games. He won't be risked tomorrow. 
