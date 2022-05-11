« previous next »
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6240 on: Today at 05:13:13 pm »
The only way he plays on Saturday is if he was pretty much faking his injury after failing to control a ball for the first 20 minutes. Not out of the realms of possibility ;D
Online semit5

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6241 on: Today at 05:27:25 pm »
Pop and Welsh red will be blushing right now
Online sinnermichael

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6242 on: Today at 05:27:36 pm »
Joyce says he's definitely out of the next three games and is in a race to be fit for Madrid.
Online Hazell

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6243 on: Today at 05:28:29 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 05:27:36 pm
Joyce says he's definitely out of the next three games and is in a race to be fit for Madrid.

Yippee.
Online koptommy93

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6244 on: Today at 05:29:59 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 05:27:36 pm
Joyce says he's definitely out of the next three games and is in a race to be fit for Madrid.
Saturday will be a lot harder now. Henderson should've played 6 last night
Offline Samie

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6245 on: Today at 05:32:47 pm »
Fab on the bench in the Champions League final  then.  Not a bad sub to bring on.  :D
Offline HardworkDedication

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6246 on: Today at 05:33:01 pm »
Liverpools Fabinho facing race to be fit for Champions League final

Paul Joyce, Northern Football Correspondent
Wednesday May 11 2022, 5.00pm, The Times

Fabinho is facing a battle to be fit for Liverpools Champions League final against Real Madrid at the end of the month after scans confirmed that he suffered a hamstring strain against Aston Villa.

The Brazil international will miss the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday and Liverpools remaining Premier League games against Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The diagnosis is a significant setback for the Liverpool manager, Jürgen Klopp, who was left downbeat by the sight of the midfielder limping out of the first half of their 2-1 win at Villa Park on Tuesday, which kept the pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Fabinho pulled up as he sought to win back possession from Philippe Coutinho and immediately signalled to the substitutes bench that he felt discomfort. He was replaced by his captain Jordan Henderson after 30 minutes.

The 28-year-old was included in Brazils squad for next months international fixtures and the national teams physical trainer, Fábio Mahseredjian, said: We dont have all the information yet, but we are optimistic that he will reach the Champions League final.

The showdown with Real Madrid, Fabinhos former club, is on May 28 and the game in Paris is now the focus for the player. If he trains for even a few days in the build-up, then that would give him a chance of being involved.

In the absence of Fabinho, Liverpool are likely to use Henderson as their midfield anchor. He impressed in the win over Villa when coming on in a position in which he has experience.

Yet Klopp has been rotating Fabinho, Thiago Alcântara, Naby Keita and Henderson in recent matches, with James Milner and Curtis Jones handed cameos, and so the setback represents a blow to Liverpools domestic hopes of adding the FA Cup and Premier League title to Februarys League Cup success.

Meanwhile, Uefa has announced that the French referee Clement Turpin will take charge of the Champions League final at the Stade de France.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/liverpools-fabinho-facing-race-to-be-fit-for-champions-league-final-k6hb820l2
Online newterp

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6247 on: Today at 05:36:22 pm »
I have a sense - based on Klopp's comments last night - this is very much a precaution. Sure we hate to lose him for Saturday - but we really want to have him available for Madrid (even if on the bench).
Offline palimpsest

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6248 on: Today at 05:38:08 pm »
I just really hope he's fit for Madrid, he's crucial for us!
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6249 on: Today at 05:40:49 pm »
Quote from: semit5 on Today at 05:27:25 pm
Pop and Welsh red will be blushing right now
Has someone caught them at it.
Offline Samie

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6250 on: Today at 05:49:25 pm »
Quote from: palimpsest on Today at 05:38:08 pm
I just really hope he's fit for Madrid, he's crucial for us!

My guess is that he will be on the bench for that. And if all goes well he'll be coming on in the second half with about 3 painkilling injections and adrenaline will get him through.  ;D
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6251 on: Today at 05:53:34 pm »
Quote from: palimpsest on Today at 05:38:08 pm
I just really hope he's fit for Madrid, he's crucial for us!

arguably the one player we can't replace
Online SamLad

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6252 on: Today at 05:55:43 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 05:53:34 pm
arguably the one player we can't replace
Fab is better, but Hendo can do, and often has done, a very good job in the 6 role.

Online AndyMuller

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6253 on: Today at 05:58:19 pm »
Fucking shite news. Thought he would have been rested yesterday aswell.
Offline Samie

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6254 on: Today at 06:01:23 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 05:53:34 pm
arguably the one player we can't replace

Hendo at #6 is much, much better than he is at #8. Fab is obviously our main man in that position but Hendo can  be more than good enough there.
Online Number 7

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6255 on: Today at 06:02:49 pm »
Not good news at all. Hamstring strains can be 3-4 weeks out depending on grade/severity. I'm really hoping it's a minor strain because if it isn't I can't see him playing against Madrid.

And this means even more burden on Thiago and Hendo and we simply cannot afford for either of those to get injured in the next few games. If the title is lost before the final game I would have those 2 nowhere near the Wolves game.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6256 on: Today at 06:07:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:01:23 pm
Hendo at #6 is much, much better than he is at #8. Fab is obviously our main man in that position but Hendo can  be more than good enough there.


Hendo seems to have lost a lot of pace this year.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6257 on: Today at 06:10:05 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 06:02:49 pm
Not good news at all. Hamstring strains can be 3-4 weeks out depending on grade/severity. I'm really hoping it's a minor strain because if it isn't I can't see him playing against Madrid.

And this means even more burden on Thiago and Hendo and we simply cannot afford for either of those to get injured in the next few games. If the title is lost before the final game I would have those 2 nowhere near the Wolves game.

You really expect that we won't beat Southampton?
Offline ljycb

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6258 on: Today at 06:10:09 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:07:59 pm

Hendo seems to have lost a lot of pace this year.

He can't be much slower than the three who are likely to start for Madrid.
Offline Samie

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6259 on: Today at 06:10:50 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:07:59 pm

Hendo seems to have lost a lot of pace this year.

Fab isn't rapid either mate.  ;D

Cl final will have Modric, Kroos and Casimero starting too.
Online faisfais

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6260 on: Today at 06:11:11 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 05:53:34 pm
arguably the one player we can't replace

In the absence of Fabinho, I would adopt a Henderson-Thiago-Firmino midfield in the final. I don't think a containment policy against Madrid would be successful. We would need to adopt the first-half against City (in FA Cup semi-final) model for the Champions League final.
Online Oscarmac

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6261 on: Today at 06:14:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:49:25 pm
My guess is that he will be on the bench for that. And if all goes well he'll be coming on in the second half with about 3 painkilling injections and adrenaline will get him through.  ;D

I'd say he starts and plays till he can't move. The 5 subs rule helps.
Online newterp

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6262 on: Today at 06:14:57 pm »
Quote from: faisfais on Today at 06:11:11 pm
In the absence of Fabinho, I would adopt a Henderson-Thiago-Firmino midfield in the final. I don't think a containment policy against Madrid would be successful. We would need to adopt the first-half against City (in FA Cup semi-final) model for the Champions League final.

Did you misspell Keita?

Otherwise this is a preposterous shout.
Online Number 7

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6263 on: Today at 06:16:41 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:10:05 pm
You really expect that we won't beat Southampton?

I expect us to beat them. I'm just saying hypothetically if we didn't and went into the Wolves game with nothing to play for.
Online faisfais

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6264 on: Today at 06:17:10 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:14:57 pm
Did you misspell Keita?

Otherwise this is a preposterous shout.

Hehe.. I meant Firmino. :)

His energy can be useful against Casemiro.
Online koptommy93

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6265 on: Today at 06:19:05 pm »
If i'm looking on the bright side to a ridiculous degree, Fab has looked absolutely goosed recently and him having time off even through injury could be beneficial.
Online SamLad

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6266 on: Today at 06:23:35 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 06:02:49 pm
Not good news at all. Hamstring strains can be 3-4 weeks out depending on grade/severity. I'm really hoping it's a minor strain because if it isn't I can't see him playing against Madrid.

And this means even more burden on Thiago and Hendo and we simply cannot afford for either of those to get injured in the next few games. If the title is lost before the final game I would have those 2 nowhere near the Wolves game.
I doubt you'd find anyone to disagree with you.
Offline Sharado

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6267 on: Today at 06:23:42 pm »
This was always going to happen to someone. Let's just hope it doesn't happen to someone else.
Offline Wilmo

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6268 on: Today at 06:24:30 pm »
Quote from: faisfais on Today at 06:17:10 pm
Hehe.. I meant Firmino. :)

His energy can be useful against Casemiro.

not sure that's the game to try it out, but I think that's where he'll end up over the course of next season.
Online faisfais

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6269 on: Today at 06:24:50 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 06:19:05 pm
If i'm looking on the bright side to a ridiculous degree, Fab has looked absolutely goosed recently and him having time off even through injury could be beneficial.

In the 2019-2020 season, he was injured during the crunch December-thru-February phase yet we coped well. However we did have Gini back then.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6270 on: Today at 06:25:00 pm »
Annoying but as good as he is think we'd be fine in either final with Hendo, Naby and Thiago but we are in trouble if one of them goes down before Madrid which is obviously a possibility with their history! Glad City play twice before we do again now, full reserves v Southampton if they win both.
Online Mighty_Red

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6271 on: Today at 06:25:13 pm »
Think he'll be in Paris, they'll do everything to get him there.
Offline Samie

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6272 on: Today at 06:27:03 pm »
Champions League game is the last game of the season. He'll be on that pitch at some stage even with painkillers.
Online newterp

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6273 on: Today at 06:29:54 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 06:25:13 pm
Think he'll be in Paris, they'll do everything to get him there.

including letting him travel with the team!
Online disgraced cake

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6274 on: Today at 06:31:16 pm »
It's a big loss for Saturday and would be a huge loss for Paris. I think judging by the signs he will play some part in Paris though, which is something I'll cling on to until he does/doesn't.

I don't care about it as much for the league games, we likely won't win it and Southampton and Wolves should be winnable fixtures without him.

I hope the midfield can perform on Saturday, not just to win the cup but partly because the next couple of weeks will be insufferable with cryarses saying that if we can't beat Chelsea then we can't beat Madrid.

Would be fucking gutted if he can't play a part in the Champions League final. I think he's probably the last player I'd ever want to lose for any game really. Again, we can beat either great sides or shit ones without him but he's pretty much irreplaceable in our squad.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6275 on: Today at 06:32:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:10:50 pm
Fab isn't rapid either mate.  ;D

Cl final will have Modric, Kroos and Casimero starting too.


He has telescopic legs though.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6276 on: Today at 06:32:09 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 04:53:26 pm
He'll be fine for the weekend after a quick go on this


😆
Online Egyptian36

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6277 on: Today at 06:35:15 pm »

Grade 1 hamstring strains usually the player needs 3 weeks to be back, no ?
