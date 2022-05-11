, Northern Football CorrespondentWednesday May 11 2022, 5.00pm, The TimesFabinho is facing a battle to be fit for Liverpools Champions League final against Real Madrid at the end of the month after scans confirmed that he suffered a hamstring strain against Aston Villa.The Brazil international will miss the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday and Liverpools remaining Premier League games against Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.The diagnosis is a significant setback for the Liverpool manager, Jürgen Klopp, who was left downbeat by the sight of the midfielder limping out of the first half of their 2-1 win at Villa Park on Tuesday, which kept the pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City.Fabinho pulled up as he sought to win back possession from Philippe Coutinho and immediately signalled to the substitutes bench that he felt discomfort. He was replaced by his captain Jordan Henderson after 30 minutes.The 28-year-old was included in Brazils squad for next months international fixtures and the national teams physical trainer, Fábio Mahseredjian, said: We dont have all the information yet, but we are optimistic that he will reach the Champions League final.The showdown with Real Madrid, Fabinhos former club, is on May 28 and the game in Paris is now the focus for the player. If he trains for even a few days in the build-up, then that would give him a chance of being involved.In the absence of Fabinho, Liverpool are likely to use Henderson as their midfield anchor. He impressed in the win over Villa when coming on in a position in which he has experience.Yet Klopp has been rotating Fabinho, Thiago Alcântara, Naby Keita and Henderson in recent matches, with James Milner and Curtis Jones handed cameos, and so the setback represents a blow to Liverpools domestic hopes of adding the FA Cup and Premier League title to Februarys League Cup success.Meanwhile, Uefa has announced that the French referee Clement Turpin will take charge of the Champions League final at the Stade de France.