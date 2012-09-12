« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 150 151 152 153 154 [155]   Go Down

Author Topic: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine  (Read 664915 times)

Offline Tintin

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 26
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6160 on: Yesterday at 08:53:30 pm »
Ive torn my hamstring numerous times and if it was serious he wouldnt be able to walk. Hopefully just felt it pull a little/corked and his substitution is just cautionary. Either way, think he should miss the weekend and get fit for Paris.
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,185
  • @tharris113
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6161 on: Yesterday at 08:53:55 pm »
I stopped caring about this game the moment he went off haha
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,185
  • @tharris113
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6162 on: Yesterday at 08:55:02 pm »
A midfield of Thiago, Henderson and Keita is good enough to beat Chelsea.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,364
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6163 on: Yesterday at 08:55:04 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 08:52:41 pm
They've had to amputate, sadly

Nah, but here's hoping he's alright. People will say why start him but truth be told you could say that for all who are expected to play at Wembley and in Paris. If it was Thiago people would point out he's injury prone so don't start him at Villa. We do have a great squad but either way you can't really win.

Dunno about that - thought he was clearly knackered vs Spurs, dont think I was alone being really surprised he started this
Logged

Offline The_Nomad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6164 on: Yesterday at 08:55:14 pm »
They havent strapped any ice on it. Any positives to take from that?
Logged
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,554
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6165 on: Yesterday at 08:57:10 pm »
Quote from: The_Nomad on Yesterday at 08:55:14 pm
They havent strapped any ice on it. Any positives to take from that?

No. They've clearly ran out of ice.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,149
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6166 on: Yesterday at 08:57:21 pm »
Hope he's okay but today was not the day to play him. He's vital to the way we've defended and if we lose him for a couple of weeks, it'll be huge.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,170
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6167 on: Yesterday at 08:58:15 pm »
Let's remember at this stage of the season there could well be a number of players small nursing injuries especially when you think about how much football has been played, in which case decisions have to be made by the medical teams.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,455
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6168 on: Yesterday at 08:58:20 pm »
He's  put no ice on the hammy and he sat on the bench instead of going down the tunnel. Both these are slight positive IMO.  :D
Logged

Offline The_Nomad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6169 on: Yesterday at 08:59:59 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 08:57:10 pm
No. They've clearly ran out of ice.

We cant even afford the ice. Shite. FSG out.
Logged
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,349
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6170 on: Yesterday at 09:03:36 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 08:57:10 pm
No. They've clearly ran out of ice.

Fuck off FSG
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6171 on: Yesterday at 09:03:48 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 08:52:41 pm
They've had to amputate, sadly

Nah, but here's hoping he's alright. People will say why start him but truth be told you could say that for all who are expected to play at Wembley and in Paris. If it was Thiago people would point out he's injury prone so don't start him at Villa. We do have a great squad but either way you can't really win.

Nah I don't buy that. Thiago gets his minutes managed more than Fabinho anyway, and Fabinho is also one of the players in the squad who is hardest to replace. That's also why he plays more than what he ideally would from a sports science point of view. Only Henderson can really step in as a 6, and he's good, but not the same defensively.

There are loads of reasons why it seemed obvious, even to gobshites on a forum, that he should get a break for this one. The fact that he looked unable to move by the end vs Spurs being the biggest one. Henderson playing less recently (and coming off earlier despite being in good nick vs Spurs) is another. Even tonight, he got injured in a situation because he was sloppy for the third time in the space of a few minutes. He looked shattered even before the injury.
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6172 on: Yesterday at 09:05:24 pm »
If he plays Saturday we will know it was a jarg injury that suited him and Klopp to get him off the pitch because he was stinking it up that bad.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,637
  • Dutch Class
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6173 on: Yesterday at 09:37:58 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 08:55:04 pm
Dunno about that - thought he was clearly knackered vs Spurs, dont think I was alone being really surprised he started this

Yep. I was suprised he started this after Spurs, plus our upcoming finals. Needless really. Hoping it"s not serious
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6174 on: Yesterday at 10:26:08 pm »
*prays*
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,827
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6175 on: Yesterday at 10:27:43 pm »
Imperative this month. I really hope he's alright.
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,185
  • @tharris113
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6176 on: Yesterday at 10:29:37 pm »
paul joyce
@_pauljoyce
Jurgen Klopp says Fabinho is "quite positive but I am not sure what I can make of that."
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6177 on: Yesterday at 10:30:55 pm »
Hopefully we don't risk him on the weekend, Hendo, Thiago, Naby is absolutely fine and as big as Saturday is the CL final is a million times more important.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,455
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6178 on: Yesterday at 10:33:12 pm »
Fab saying he's okay according to Kloppo. Paul Joyce has tweeted. 

https://twitter.com/_pauljoyce/status/1524138926348423175

Quote
Jurgen Klopp says Fabinho is "quite positive but I am not sure what I can make of that."
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6179 on: Yesterday at 10:38:52 pm »
It didn't seem serious.
Logged

Offline red whine

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6180 on: Yesterday at 10:41:19 pm »
According too bbc sport klopp says fab should be OK for weekend but further assessment needed.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6181 on: Yesterday at 10:43:28 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:29:37 pm
paul joyce
@_pauljoyce
Jurgen Klopp says Fabinho is "quite positive but I am not sure what I can make of that."
Sounds like Positive news
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 901
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6182 on: Yesterday at 10:47:52 pm »
Fingers crossed.
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,745
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6183 on: Yesterday at 10:51:54 pm »
Quote from: red whine on Yesterday at 10:41:19 pm
According too bbc sport klopp says fab should be OK for weekend but further assessment needed.

Everyone please kneel and pray to whoever is your god.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,455
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6184 on: Yesterday at 10:53:52 pm »
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1524138966655680513

Quote
Klopp on Fabinho: He felt a muscle, not too much. Hes quite positive but Im not sure what I can make of that. We will see.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,076
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6185 on: Yesterday at 10:55:50 pm »
So any chance he shat himself that if he carried on playing the way he was that Klopp would have decked him at half time, hence he decided its best he come off.
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6186 on: Yesterday at 11:00:31 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:55:50 pm
So any chance he shat himself that if he carried on playing the way he was that Klopp would have decked him at half time, hence he decided its best he come off.

I do think he realised he was having a shocker and called to come off, although there was that bit where he held his hamstring.

Our most consistent player normally.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,358
  • Seis Veces
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6187 on: Yesterday at 11:02:30 pm »
He was particularly poor when he was on so I'd love it to be in knowing it was best to come off rather than an injury, can't see that being the case personally but all in all if it isn't too serious then it'd be a good night.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,873
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6188 on: Yesterday at 11:04:22 pm »
Hopefully he'll be available for the CL final, wrap him in cotton wool until Paris.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 901
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6189 on: Yesterday at 11:09:04 pm »
Neil Jones has quoted Klopp as saying its a big blow for us.

https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1524138678343323648?s=21&t=kxxNC6P7qcAEP2kO2qBP6A
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,455
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6190 on: Yesterday at 11:11:02 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 11:09:04 pm
Neil Jones has quoted Klopp as saying its a big blow for us.

https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1524138678343323648?s=21&t=kxxNC6P7qcAEP2kO2qBP6A

 He's also quoted saying by Joyce and Pearce and LFCTV that Fab's told him that he's okay.

Look a few post's above  yours.  :wave
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,395
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6191 on: Yesterday at 11:17:52 pm »
I hope he's fine, fingers crossed
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,182
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6192 on: Yesterday at 11:34:35 pm »
Sounds positive from Fab himself but scans can reveal more than initial thinking
Logged
YWNA

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 901
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6193 on: Yesterday at 11:35:37 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:11:02 pm
He's also quoted saying by Joyce and Pearce and LFCTV that Fab's told him that he's okay.

Look a few post's above  yours.  :wave

I suppose he can be okay and still be injured, which would be a big blow.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,030
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6194 on: Yesterday at 11:38:27 pm »
Soon as someone grabs their hammy I start the shit keks process
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,030
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6195 on: Yesterday at 11:39:23 pm »
Anyone else ever think

Fuck me I wish I could get a scan that quick 😂
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,637
  • Dutch Class
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6196 on: Yesterday at 11:44:36 pm »
So in other words, nobody seems to really know until a scan takes place.
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 256
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6197 on: Yesterday at 11:45:59 pm »
Just need him back in time for Paris.  Think we can cope with hendo as the 6 for the other games.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,030
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6198 on: Today at 12:13:03 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:44:36 pm
So in other words, nobody seems to really know until a scan takes place.

Welshred might
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg
Pages: 1 ... 150 151 152 153 154 [155]   Go Up
« previous next »
 