Author Topic: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine  (Read 657619 times)

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6080 on: April 11, 2022, 11:41:20 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on April 11, 2022, 06:56:01 am
Hes had an incredible season.

Key word being lately*

he was shockingly bad yesterday
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6081 on: April 11, 2022, 12:00:42 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on April 11, 2022, 11:41:20 am
Key word being lately*

he was shockingly bad yesterday

Only yesterday though. He's been as great as ever other than that, which "lately" doesn't really imply.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6082 on: April 11, 2022, 12:06:42 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on April 11, 2022, 12:00:42 pm
Only yesterday though. He's been as great as ever other than that, which "lately" doesn't really imply.

Which is why, I presume, Fitzy didn't use it
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6083 on: April 11, 2022, 12:37:56 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on April 11, 2022, 12:06:42 pm
Which is why, I presume, Fitzy didn't use it
Indeed.

The idea that yesterday is some kind of representation of being iffy lately. Obviously not true in the slightest.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6084 on: April 11, 2022, 12:38:51 pm »
Not sure what was up with him yesterday. Probably the worst game he's had in a red shirt for a long time.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6085 on: April 11, 2022, 01:09:48 pm »
City's midfield is exceptional, no shame in having an off day against them it was just disappointing he was just *awful* when we know he's much better than that.

Think we need to address the midfield balance and find a better 8. Fab, Thiago and one other would be ideal.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6086 on: April 11, 2022, 01:19:22 pm »
He could do with some competition next season.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6087 on: April 11, 2022, 01:27:18 pm »
Yes he was woeful yesterday, but he is world class every other time. Ce le vie.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6088 on: April 11, 2022, 03:24:33 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on April 11, 2022, 12:38:51 pm
Not sure what was up with him yesterday. Probably the worst game he's had in a red shirt for a long time.

Yeah, couldn't get going, it was too intense for him, which is unusual. Got in his own head by the end I think. Give him a night off, get his head right for the semi cos we need him 100%
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6089 on: April 24, 2022, 11:26:30 pm »
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6090 on: April 24, 2022, 11:29:49 pm »
Haha.

Hard work going around player threads these days, they are all too good.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6091 on: April 25, 2022, 02:18:41 am »
The Brazilian boys must hate Richie La
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6092 on: April 25, 2022, 09:35:09 am »
 ;D ;D i bet Rebeca posted that, she absolutely loves it!! She's got the bug bad haha. What a woman!
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6093 on: April 25, 2022, 09:50:45 am »
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6094 on: April 25, 2022, 09:41:55 pm »
Quote from: newterp on April 25, 2022, 02:18:41 am
The Brazilian boys must hate Richie La
I've often wondered that.  wtf do they say to him when travelling to / from international games?

Jim Beglin yesterday was talking about how close-knit all the Brazilian players are who play in the Prem and how their families all socialize together.  to be fair, that was before the BS bullshit started up.  he never mentioned it again.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6095 on: Yesterday at 09:50:18 pm »
Yes.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6096 on: Yesterday at 09:51:20 pm »
Absolutely everywhere tonight, what a game
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6097 on: Yesterday at 09:51:46 pm »
Thought he was far from his best in the first half, magnificent in the second.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6098 on: Yesterday at 09:52:04 pm »
Total dominance.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6099 on: Yesterday at 09:52:58 pm »
He's like an octopus driving a tank around midfield.  His limbs get to everything.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6100 on: Yesterday at 09:54:18 pm »
Unbelievable in the second half tonight.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6101 on: Yesterday at 09:55:35 pm »
El Flacooooooo
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6102 on: Yesterday at 09:58:14 pm »
Great tackle at the end the idiotic ref got wrong
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6103 on: Yesterday at 10:00:32 pm »
Best in the world in his role. No one better
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6104 on: Yesterday at 10:01:57 pm »
That was filth
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6105 on: Yesterday at 10:04:28 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 09:58:14 pm
Great tackle at the end the idiotic ref got wrong

The referee was like their 12th man.

The Fabinho hurtle over the tackle - if Fabinho had the Everton skill of falling to ground and rolling around, was a clear yellow to the yellow defender.
As it is, he tried to stay on his feet, so referee deemed, amazingly, no foul.

Also, choking attackers in the box is now fine. Good to know.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:42:45 pm


Not a penalty folks!


Along with this, a large number of decisions where the Villareal defenders just had to crumple to the ground at the slightest or no touch and he was happy to blow for a foul.
Absolutely garbage ref.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6106 on: Yesterday at 10:07:52 pm »
So, so, so good
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6107 on: Yesterday at 10:08:06 pm »
Position-for-position, Fabinho is probably the best player in the World. There, I said it.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6108 on: Yesterday at 10:31:57 pm »
First half wasn't his best, but man, did he step it up in the second... Most Villareal players didn't know that level existed.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6109 on: Yesterday at 10:33:35 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:31:57 pm
First half wasn't his best, but man, did he step it up in the second... Most Villareal players didn't know that level existed.

This. Man possessed second half
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6110 on: Yesterday at 11:55:15 pm »
Genuinely think hes under rated. In my 35-ish years watching Liverpool, I only think  Gerrard surpasses him in terms of continued contribution as a midfielder
