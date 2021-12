I think physicality is going to be a factor for Klopp in terms of chucking him into PL games. Fabinho wins so many aerial duels, will Tyler Morton be able to manage that now?



Konate and Matip can help with that. Mortonís brain is his advantage. I feel that Hendo and Thiago can both play the role, but neither is natural. You saw the gaps against the barcodes, that will be punished if they do it against Spurs. I could be wrong, but thatís my take on the situation.