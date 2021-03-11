Think his performance last night is getting overrated.



Did he play well? Yes.



Was it good to see him in his best role? Yes.



Is he one of the best No 6's in the world? Yes (we have two others in Gini & Henderson too - embarrassment of riches in that position).



I thought collectively the midfield was great. I'd say Fabinho, Gini and Thiago were the best players on the pitch. For me Thiago was the clear stand out. Fabinho did some really nice things, some composure, some good tackles. But we also saw why Gini is so much needed alongside him to thrive as he covered Fabinho a fair few times with some of his (overly IMO) aggressive positioning.



In the first leg we also won 2-0 without Fabinho. Jones was really good that night, as were Thiago and Gini. We actually had more possession that night too. The game was very set up for us last night, thanks to the first leg. So for all the "Fabinho makes us so much better" arguments I keep reading. Let's not belittle the performance of someone like Jones by saying that or Gini who has been superb in that No 6 role (albeit tired at times because he's played too much).



I'm uneasy at over praise and any individual players returning as they're some sort of savour. Be it Naby, Jota, Fabinho, Hendo, Van Dijk... whoever.



Fabinho was solid, he brought some energy which we'd missed as our midfield haven't been able to be rotated much given our injury problems.



But the main problems this season is we've lost so many of our top players, it's not about having one player back to solve all our issues. Swap Fabinho for Henderson last night - would be exactly the same.



Great to see him back in his best position. But MOTM? I really didn't see that. I think a lot of fans gave him MOTM when they saw the teamsheet as they'd made up their minds that's what they wanted to see.



I love Fabinho, but let's not go overboard or belittle our other players by overpraising him.



He was solid.