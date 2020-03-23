« previous next »
Re: Stan Fabinho
Think his performance last night is getting overrated.

Did he play well?  Yes. 

Was it good to see him in his best role? Yes.

Is he one of the best No 6's in the world?  Yes (we have two others in Gini & Henderson too - embarrassment of riches in that position).

I thought collectively the midfield was great.  I'd say Fabinho, Gini and Thiago were the best players on the pitch.  For me Thiago was the clear stand out.  Fabinho did some really nice things, some composure, some good tackles.  But we also saw why Gini is so much needed alongside him to thrive as he covered Fabinho a fair few times with some of his (overly IMO) aggressive positioning. 

In the first leg we also won 2-0 without Fabinho.  Jones was really good that night, as were Thiago and Gini.  We actually had more possession that night too.  The game was very set up for us last night, thanks to the first leg.  So for all the "Fabinho makes us so much better" arguments I keep reading.  Let's not belittle the performance of someone like Jones by saying that or Gini who has been superb in that No 6 role (albeit tired at times because he's played too much).

I'm uneasy at over praise and any individual players returning as they're some sort of savour.  Be it Naby, Jota, Fabinho, Hendo, Van Dijk... whoever.

Fabinho was solid, he brought some energy which we'd missed as our midfield haven't been able to be rotated much given our injury problems.

But the main problems this season is we've lost so many of our top players, it's not about having one player back to solve all our issues.  Swap Fabinho for Henderson last night - would be exactly the same.

Great to see him back in his best position.  But MOTM?  I really didn't see that.  I think a lot of fans gave him MOTM when they saw the teamsheet as they'd made up their minds that's what they wanted to see. 

I love Fabinho, but let's not go overboard or belittle our other players by overpraising him. 

He was solid.
Re: Stan Fabinho
Think his performance last night is getting overrated.

Did he play well?  Yes. 

Was it good to see him in his best role? Yes.

Is he one of the best No 6's in the world?  Yes (we have two others in Gini & Henderson too - embarrassment of riches in that position).

I thought collectively the midfield was great.  I'd say Fabinho, Gini and Thiago were the best players on the pitch.  For me Thiago was the clear stand out.  Fabinho did some really nice things, some composure, some good tackles.  But we also saw why Gini is so much needed alongside him to thrive as he covered Fabinho a fair few times with some of his (overly IMO) aggressive positioning. 

In the first leg we also won 2-0 without Fabinho.  Jones was really good that night, as were Thiago and Gini.  We actually had more possession that night too.  The game was very set up for us last night, thanks to the first leg.  So for all the "Fabinho makes us so much better" arguments I keep reading.  Let's not belittle the performance of someone like Jones by saying that or Gini who has been superb in that No 6 role (albeit tired at times because he's played too much).

I'm uneasy at over praise and any individual players returning as they're some sort of savour.  Be it Naby, Jota, Fabinho, Hendo, Van Dijk... whoever.

Fabinho was solid, he brought some energy which we'd missed as our midfield haven't been able to be rotated much given our injury problems.

But the main problems this season is we've lost so many of our top players, it's not about having one player back to solve all our issues.  Swap Fabinho for Henderson last night - would be exactly the same.

Great to see him back in his best position.  But MOTM?  I really didn't see that.  I think a lot of fans gave him MOTM when they saw the teamsheet as they'd made up their minds that's what they wanted to see. 

I love Fabinho, but let's not go overboard or belittle our other players by overpraising him. 

He was solid.

It was his tactical discipline though that allowed Thiago and Gini to flourish. It isn't just an individuals' performance but how he improves those around them.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: Stan Fabinho
It was his tactical discipline though that allowed Thiago and Gini to flourish. It isn't just an individuals' performance but how he improves those around them.

Is exactly right.

I don't think it's an exaggeration at all to say he makes us better, because he does - both by what he brings to the midfield, and to what he then allows the others in there to do.

That's not belittling anyone else by a long shot, and it's a weird way to think to go down that way of thinking imo.
Re: Stan Fabinho
Think his performance last night is getting overrated.

Did he play well?  Yes. 

Was it good to see him in his best role? Yes.

Is he one of the best No 6's in the world?  Yes (we have two others in Gini & Henderson too - embarrassment of riches in that position).

I thought collectively the midfield was great.  I'd say Fabinho, Gini and Thiago were the best players on the pitch.  For me Thiago was the clear stand out.  Fabinho did some really nice things, some composure, some good tackles.  But we also saw why Gini is so much needed alongside him to thrive as he covered Fabinho a fair few times with some of his (overly IMO) aggressive positioning. 

In the first leg we also won 2-0 without Fabinho.  Jones was really good that night, as were Thiago and Gini.  We actually had more possession that night too.  The game was very set up for us last night, thanks to the first leg.  So for all the "Fabinho makes us so much better" arguments I keep reading.  Let's not belittle the performance of someone like Jones by saying that or Gini who has been superb in that No 6 role (albeit tired at times because he's played too much).

I'm uneasy at over praise and any individual players returning as they're some sort of savour.  Be it Naby, Jota, Fabinho, Hendo, Van Dijk... whoever.

Fabinho was solid, he brought some energy which we'd missed as our midfield haven't been able to be rotated much given our injury problems.

But the main problems this season is we've lost so many of our top players, it's not about having one player back to solve all our issues.  Swap Fabinho for Henderson last night - would be exactly the same.

Great to see him back in his best position.  But MOTM?  I really didn't see that.  I think a lot of fans gave him MOTM when they saw the teamsheet as they'd made up their minds that's what they wanted to see. 

I love Fabinho, but let's not go overboard or belittle our other players by overpraising him. 

He was solid.

He wasnt solid, he was excellent. And his presence also then allowed more influence from Thiago and Gini to get further forward, as well as giving a bit more confidence to the two CBs who played very well with him in front of them.

As for belittling our others players, thats just another bizarre line :D
Re: Stan Fabinho
Think his performance last night is getting overrated.

Did he play well?  Yes. 

Was it good to see him in his best role? Yes.

Is he one of the best No 6's in the world?  Yes (we have two others in Gini & Henderson too - embarrassment of riches in that position).

I thought collectively the midfield was great.  I'd say Fabinho, Gini and Thiago were the best players on the pitch.  For me Thiago was the clear stand out.  Fabinho did some really nice things, some composure, some good tackles.  But we also saw why Gini is so much needed alongside him to thrive as he covered Fabinho a fair few times with some of his (overly IMO) aggressive positioning. 

In the first leg we also won 2-0 without Fabinho.  Jones was really good that night, as were Thiago and Gini.  We actually had more possession that night too.  The game was very set up for us last night, thanks to the first leg.  So for all the "Fabinho makes us so much better" arguments I keep reading.  Let's not belittle the performance of someone like Jones by saying that or Gini who has been superb in that No 6 role (albeit tired at times because he's played too much).

I'm uneasy at over praise and any individual players returning as they're some sort of savour.  Be it Naby, Jota, Fabinho, Hendo, Van Dijk... whoever.

Fabinho was solid, he brought some energy which we'd missed as our midfield haven't been able to be rotated much given our injury problems.

But the main problems this season is we've lost so many of our top players, it's not about having one player back to solve all our issues.  Swap Fabinho for Henderson last night - would be exactly the same.

Great to see him back in his best position.  But MOTM?  I really didn't see that.  I think a lot of fans gave him MOTM when they saw the teamsheet as they'd made up their minds that's what they wanted to see. 

I love Fabinho, but let's not go overboard or belittle our other players by overpraising him. 

He was solid.

Protection for the CB's, more freedom for his partner CM's, improved decision making for balls going forward. Sure he wasnt a 10/10, a proper 8/10 performance which in turn produced 8/10's from everyone else on the pitch
Re: Stan Fabinho
Protection for the CB's, more freedom for his partner CM's, improved decision making for balls going forward. Sure he wasnt a 10/10, a proper 8/10 performance which in turn produced 8/10's from everyone else on the pitch

7 or 8 out of 10 is fair & reasonable.

He played well, but most are going overboard.
Re: Stan Fabinho
Great to see him back in his best position.  But MOTM?  I really didn't see that.  I think a lot of fans gave him MOTM when they saw the teamsheet as they'd made up their minds that's what they wanted to see. 


Didn't Fab also collect the official UEFA MOTM award?

Seems UEFA and most football jouno's writing their match reports today are equally as clueless as us LFC fans who thought Fabinho put in the best performance (amongst several other good ones) last night.

Re: Stan Fabinho
Didn't Fab also collect the official UEFA MOTM award?

Seems UEFA and most football jouno's writing their match reports today are equally as clueless as us LFC fans who thought Fabinho put in the best performance (amongst several other good ones) last night.

Got it when they announced the starting line up I think!  ;D
Re: Stan Fabinho
Think his performance last night is getting overrated.

Did he play well?  Yes. 

Was it good to see him in his best role? Yes.

Is he one of the best No 6's in the world?  Yes (we have two others in Gini & Henderson too - embarrassment of riches in that position).

It was what you'd expect from Fabinho, but it's what we've missed since he's had to play at the back and that's why it stands out. A bit like the 11/12 season where Lucas was doing a really solid job in midfield as DM and then got injured and suddenly the midfield was a mess as we didn't have anyone else who could adequately fill in for him (and Kenny wasn't backed in January to sign someone who could which helped cost his job and cost us hopes of top 4).

The concern is in the Premier League if we breathe on an opponent now it's a free kick, so he's going to find it harder playing that role in the league than he has in the past.

Re: Stan Fabinho
Got it when they announced the starting line up I think!  ;D

Now who's belittling a player...
Re: Stan Fabinho
Got it when they announced the starting line up I think!  ;D

When people can't understand what players like Mascherano, Lucas or Fabinho add to a team then I think it says far more about them than the ability of the player.
Re: Stan Fabinho
It'll be interesting seeing whether he keeps him in the centre if / when we come up against the Mbappe's of this world. Phillips has been brilliant, but I think having him playing a high line against world class speedy forwards wouldn't be fair on the lad.
Re: Stan Fabinho
When people can't understand what players like Mascherano, Lucas or Fabinho add to a team then I think it says far more about them than the ability of the player.

And all 3 have played centre back
Re: Stan Fabinho
And all 3 have played centre back

That is an excellent point. I think what allowed them to play centre back at a really high level despite not really having the physical attributes to do so. Was their reading of the game and an ability to time their challenges.
Re: Stan Fabinho
Think his performance last night is getting overrated.

Did he play well?  Yes. 

Was it good to see him in his best role? Yes.

Is he one of the best No 6's in the world?  Yes (we have two others in Gini & Henderson too - embarrassment of riches in that position).

I thought collectively the midfield was great.  I'd say Fabinho, Gini and Thiago were the best players on the pitch.  For me Thiago was the clear stand out.  Fabinho did some really nice things, some composure, some good tackles.  But we also saw why Gini is so much needed alongside him to thrive as he covered Fabinho a fair few times with some of his (overly IMO) aggressive positioning. 

In the first leg we also won 2-0 without Fabinho.  Jones was really good that night, as were Thiago and Gini.  We actually had more possession that night too.  The game was very set up for us last night, thanks to the first leg.  So for all the "Fabinho makes us so much better" arguments I keep reading.  Let's not belittle the performance of someone like Jones by saying that or Gini who has been superb in that No 6 role (albeit tired at times because he's played too much).

I'm uneasy at over praise and any individual players returning as they're some sort of savour.  Be it Naby, Jota, Fabinho, Hendo, Van Dijk... whoever.

Fabinho was solid, he brought some energy which we'd missed as our midfield haven't been able to be rotated much given our injury problems.

But the main problems this season is we've lost so many of our top players, it's not about having one player back to solve all our issues.  Swap Fabinho for Henderson last night - would be exactly the same.

Great to see him back in his best position.  But MOTM?  I really didn't see that.  I think a lot of fans gave him MOTM when they saw the teamsheet as they'd made up their minds that's what they wanted to see. 

I love Fabinho, but let's not go overboard or belittle our other players by overpraising him. 

He was solid.

He was outstanding
Re: Stan Fabinho
https://www.irishtimes.com/sport/soccer/champions-league/the-fabinho-effect-brazilian-let-loose-at-the-base-of-midfield-1.4507485

Quote
Perhaps there is something about the overactive mind that leads it to overlook the most obvious of solutions, even when they are staring you in the face.

Far be it from any of us, of course, to tell Jürgen Klopp how best to do his job. But as Liverpool grimaced and ultimately finessed their way to the last eight of the Champions League, it was at least possible to wonder  in an idle sort of way  if their route to salvation was a little more elementary than we all thought. To adapt Mahatma Gandhis famous retort about western civilisation: what do we think of Fabinho in midfield?

I think it might be a very good idea.

Playing one of the worlds best screening midfielders as a screening midfielder: genius! And yet for Liverpool in this sad and thwarted season, things have very rarely been that simple. Injuries have bitten hard. The emotional labour of winning the league in front of no fans gave way to inevitable comedown. Defeats and self-doubt have contorted Klopps purring machine into a gauche exercise in experimental angst. And so for the first time since October, having shaken off his knocks and been liberated from his defensive barracks, Fabinho was let loose at the base of midfield, and almost immediately Liverpool felt like a more functional team as a result.

Plenty of the post-match reaction centred around Leipzigs apparent lack of enterprise, the surprising passivity of a team based around lightning movement and thunderous running, and a team who needed two goals to boot.

The truth was that Leipzig tried their utmost to create and crackle, only to run time and again into the bony hips and outstretched toes of Fabinho: a midfielder whose superior reading of the game can occasionally offer the illusion of clairvoyance, a man standing at a vending machine with an endless supply of coins.

For Liverpool fans, the thrill ride began an hour before kick-off, with the announcement of the teams: confirmation of Fabinhos restoration to the throne. The problem wasnt that Fabinho had done badly in defence. He was fine. But moving him into the back line, even as temporary cover, had two effects. Firstly, it wasnt his natural position, and so for all his basic all-round competence there were always going to be certain duels, certain situations, that would prove beyond him. And the other main issue with putting Fabinho in defence was that he no longer had Fabinho to protect him.

That subtle shift was both visible and invisible. For all the glitches in defence, the impotence up front, one of the main problems with Liverpool during their recent cold spell has been that feeling of hollowness in the middle: the sense that over time a razor-sharp midfield had been sanded down into something frictionless, a bit conflict-averse. Fabinho brings refinement and poise, but he also brings a mongrels snarl: the awkward contact, the sneaky barges, the tactical fouls. The aerial challenge that wont win the ball, but will knock an opponent slightly off-balance. The body check that will slow down a runner without quite convincing the referee to blow up.

Fabinhos influence forced Leipzig into decisions they didnt really want to make. One of their favourite out-balls is the little 40-yard dink towards the centre circle from full-back: drawing the press to the flanks, and then releasing the ball into dangerous space. Fabinho simply ate those passes up all night, forcing Leipzig to go longer, to play the extra pass, to take the throw-in. For all their possession, Leipzig had vanishingly few sights of goal. How will Ozan Kabak and Nat Phillips fare as a centre-half pairing? Thanks to Fabinho, we still dont really know.

The real revelation, though, was the transformative effect on Thiago Alcântara. For much of his time in England, Thiago has cut a luxuriously lost figure in Liverpools painfully stretched midfield: a master patissier in a world where everyone is eating dog food straight out of the can. Of Liverpools regular starters this season, nobody averages less than Thiagos measly 1.07 points per game. But with Fabinho alongside him, the Spaniard could get further forward and simply create: bursting through on goal, winning the ball off Marcel Sabitzer high up the pitch, setting Mo Salah clear with an arresting taekwondo-kick pass.

The Champions League has been a frequent source of false hope for Liverpool this season. Eventually, its turned into their last hope: their one shot at salvaging something memorable from this most forgettable of seasons.

Leipzigs style could scarcely have been better suited to Liverpools. The front three are still wasting far too many chances, even if Salah and Sadio Mané both notched confidence-building goals in the end.

But perhaps the real irony was that Liverpool looked far more at home here than they have done in recent weeks. Its quite a melancholy thought, really: that a soulless bowl in Budapest, with Youll Never Walk Alone playing on a recorded tape, could somehow feel less alien than Anfield. But thats the Fabinho effect for you: a team that has looked so adrift now feels quietly, immovably anchored. - Guardian

apologies if posted already.
Re: Stan Fabinho
Almost, almost forgot how good he was at the base of our midfield. Timely reminder.
Re: Stan Fabinho
When people can't understand what players like Mascherano, Lucas or Fabinho add to a team then I think it says far more about them than the ability of the player.

A lot of football fans can only judge players by goals and assists, or fantasy football points.
Re: Stan Fabinho
Almost, almost forgot how good he was at the base of our midfield. Timely reminder.

Ace of Base.
Re: Stan Fabinho
Re: Stan Fabinho
Ace of Base.

Fab doesn't need the definite article like Springsteen.

Just Boss...
Re: Stan Fabinho
Ace of Base.

Would be boss on a flag that.
Re: Stan Fabinho
Heard a lot that off the back of last night he should never play CB again and even that its been a mistake keeping him there until now.
He was maginficent vs Liepzig but there's some revisionist history going on here.

Firs he's our best fit CB - and a geuniely really great CB -  and second Henderson is pretty much as good as him at the 6.
People on this forum will push back on that becasue Fabinho is seen as the best DM in the world and Henderson is seen as a more offensive player - but Henderson is world class as a 6 and its his best position albeit hes a different to Fab (Fab is better at passing progressively from there, better in the air,  Henderson plays at a higher tempo, presses higher from the 6 and covers full back better) - happy to let our xG / results make the arguement for me when he played there last year when Fabinho was out re how good he is....

Also Leipzig really helped us out - they don't have world class forwards and then they wen aerially a bizarre amount vs our CBs
Think it'll be a horses for courses approach with him depending on the fixtures - if Henderson is fit and its the CL final against a world class attack I'm pretty certain Fabinho will be at CB and Henderson in midfield.
If Henderson doesn't come back that probably changes things and there's more of an argument to play Fabinho in midfield as we don't have someone who can play the solo 6 in our system beyond those two
Re: Stan Fabinho
Hindsight is a wonderful thing - but removing Fabinho from our midfield, the strength and winning back the ball quick and the ensuing transitions is what we missed.
Re: Stan Fabinho
Heard a lot that off the back of last night he should never play CB again and even that its been a mistake keeping him there until now.
He was maginficent vs Liepzig but there's some revisionist history going on here.

Firs he's our best fit CB - and a geuniely really great CB -  and second Henderson is pretty much as good as him at the 6.

It's more the fact that we need either Fabinho or Henderson as the 6. When Fabinho was injured last season Henderson played a blinder in covering for that, but he was fit and available to do so.

We played the entirety of January and February without Henderson OR Fabinho in midfield and this was a major reason for us falling off a cliff.

When Fabinho was covering at the back before Christmas we at least had Henderson in midfield. The mistake was playing Henderson and Fabinho together at CB. It's not really hindsight as the first time we did it, first game in Jan at Southampton, it was obviously not going to work because the midfield wouldn't function. Now, a key mistake was not accounting for this by signing a centre back earlier on the in month as Klopp wanted. By the time we got Kabak in Fabinho had been ran into the ground and was injured.
Re: Stan Fabinho
Snip

Agreed. I made roughly the same point above. I just dont see how we get away with playing our usual tactics with say Kabak and Phillips against the Neymars, Mbappes, sterlings etc.  It would be suicide. Shades of villas boas at Spurs.

And klopp has never seemed remotely interested in the alternative of playing counter attack with a low block.
Re: Stan Fabinho
Agreed. I made roughly the same point above. I just dont see how we get away with playing our usual tactics with say Kabak and Phillips against the Neymars, Mbappes, sterlings etc.  It would be suicide. Shades of villas boas at Spurs.

And klopp has never seemed remotely interested in the alternative of playing counter attack with a low block.

Villas Boas's high line had worked relatively very well the season before as they had the right personnel. It went to shit when they were playing Gallas there whose legs had gone and they were just getting done over the top every time.

The high line is a high risk strategy, but it's high reward if you get it right (as last season proved). It's also can go disastrously wrong if you have an off day (Watford 3-0, Villa 7-2) but it's worthwhile if it mostly works. The problem however is when you don't have the personnel for it. If you've got a fast defence, a sweeper keeper and a well functioning midfield it's all well and good. If you've got a slow defence and a midfield that doesn't function well then you're setting yourself up for failure with it.

Going away to PSG or Man City and playing a high line with slow centre backs is risking a hammering.
Re: Stan Fabinho
I would not swap Fabinho for any other CDM in world football.

He is perfect for us in every way and it shows that when his presence is in midfield we look more calm and composed.
Re: Stan Fabinho
Villas Boas's high line had worked relatively very well the season before as they had the right personnel. It went to shit when they were playing Gallas there whose legs had gone and they were just getting done over the top every time.

The high line is a high risk strategy, but it's high reward if you get it right (as last season proved). It's also can go disastrously wrong if you have an off day (Watford 3-0, Villa 7-2) but it's worthwhile if it mostly works. The problem however is when you don't have the personnel for it. If you've got a fast defence, a sweeper keeper and a well functioning midfield it's all well and good. If you've got a slow defence and a midfield that doesn't function well then you're setting yourself up for failure with it.

Going away to PSG or Man City and playing a high line with slow centre backs is risking a hammering.

Thats what Im saying. Youd just be setting us up to fail.
Re: Stan Fabinho
Thats what Im saying. Youd just be setting us up to fail.

I thought with the Fulham game that we were set up to fail with that team because there's no way a high line was likely to work with that personnel (3 slow, inexperienced defenders and no midfield protection) and their pace on the break. And that's Fulham at home and Lookman who could have a field day. Chelsea was similar.

Leipzig worked because we had the right blend in midfield, the centre backs defended well and we played most of the game on the front foot as a result. It's different if you're playing against top class forwards though (Bayern/PSG/City) which Leipzig aren't.

We won in 2005 by heroic, backs-to-the-wall defending, giving nothing away and really grinding results out. The time we went away from that we got battered in the first half of the final (Hamann left out the side).  If you're playing against the top forwards and have a high defensive line then the whole system and personnel within it needs to be spot on. I remember we battered Barca away in 18/19, played great, but still couldn't cope with Messi that night which can happen, even with Van Dijk.
