Enjoyable Guardian article from Jonathan Liew: Fabinho back in his rightful midfield role and all is well for Liverpool Numerous quotable parts but I'll settle for:"The problem wasn’t that Fabinho had done badly in defence. He was fine. But moving him into the back line, even as temporary cover, had two effects. Firstly, it wasn’t his natural position, and so for all his basic all-round competence there were always going to be certain duels, certain situations, that would prove beyond him. And the other main issue with putting Fabinho in defence was that he no longer had Fabinho to protect him."and this description of Thiago:"... a master patissier in a world where everyone is eating dog food straight out of the can."